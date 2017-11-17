Reynolds, Frazier lead Tulane past Colorado State in Jamaica
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Cameron Reynolds scored 25 points, Melvin Frazier had 23 and Tulane used a dominant first half to defeat Colorado State 80-53 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.
The Green Wave (3-0) hit 8 of 15 3-pointers in the first half and shot 50 percent overall to build a 37-14 lead as Frazier and Reynolds combined for 25 points. The Rams (2-1) missed all eight of their shots behind the arc before halftime and shot 22 percent.
Tulane made four of its first five shots to open a 9-0 lead and after a CSU bucket, the Green Wave scored the next 11 to lead 20-2. The Rams made just one of their first 17 shots.
Colorado State shot 50 percent in the second half but couldn't get closer than 15. The Green Wave ended up 12 of 25 from distance to 4 of 21 for the Rams.
Reynolds made 4 of 8 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds with three assists. Frazier went 8 of 9 from the field with three 3s and grabbed five rebounds with four assists and four steals.
Tulane plays Fordham on Sunday while Colorado State faces Florida State.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Che Bob
|28.0
|Shakwon Barrett missed jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Jackson Johnson
|47.0
|Che Bob missed jump shot
|49.0
|+ 3
|Samir Sehic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakwon Barrett
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic
|1:30
|Anthony Bonner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:32
|Defensive rebound by Che Bob
|1:52
|Samir Sehic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:54
|+ 1
|Che Bob made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:05
|+ 1
|Che Bob made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|80
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|27-54 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|9
|3
|Defensive
|23
|30
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|21
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 2-1
|68.3 PPG
|47 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Tulane 3-0
|90.3 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|20.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Bob F
|9.7 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
5
|C. Reynolds G/F
|20.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|51.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
10
|C. Bob F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
5
|C. Reynolds G/F
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|22
|8
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|D. James
|31
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Paige
|36
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|P. Nixon
|31
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Bonner
|25
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reynolds
|34
|25
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8/13
|4/8
|5/6
|1
|3
|M. Frazier
|31
|23
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|8/9
|3/4
|4/4
|0
|5
|R. Ona Embo
|30
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|4/5
|0
|2
|J. Cornish
|26
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/11
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Paul
|18
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
