Reynolds, Frazier lead Tulane past Colorado State in Jamaica

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2017

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Cameron Reynolds scored 25 points, Melvin Frazier had 23 and Tulane used a dominant first half to defeat Colorado State 80-53 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.

The Green Wave (3-0) hit 8 of 15 3-pointers in the first half and shot 50 percent overall to build a 37-14 lead as Frazier and Reynolds combined for 25 points. The Rams (2-1) missed all eight of their shots behind the arc before halftime and shot 22 percent.

Tulane made four of its first five shots to open a 9-0 lead and after a CSU bucket, the Green Wave scored the next 11 to lead 20-2. The Rams made just one of their first 17 shots.

Colorado State shot 50 percent in the second half but couldn't get closer than 15. The Green Wave ended up 12 of 25 from distance to 4 of 21 for the Rams.

Reynolds made 4 of 8 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds with three assists. Frazier went 8 of 9 from the field with three 3s and grabbed five rebounds with four assists and four steals.

Tulane plays Fordham on Sunday while Colorado State faces Florida State.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Che Bob 28.0
  Shakwon Barrett missed jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Jackson Johnson 47.0
  Che Bob missed jump shot 49.0
+ 3 Samir Sehic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakwon Barrett 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic 1:30
  Anthony Bonner missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Che Bob 1:52
  Samir Sehic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:54
+ 1 Che Bob made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:05
+ 1 Che Bob made 1st of 2 free throws 2:05
Team Stats
Points 53 80
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 23 30
Team 3 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
C. Bob F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Reynolds G/F
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 2-1 143953
home team logo Tulane 3-0374380
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Team Stats
away team logoColorado State 2-1 68.3 PPG 47 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logoTulane 3-0 90.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
10
C. Bob F 9.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.3 APG 40.0 FG%
5
C. Reynolds G/F 20.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.7 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Bob F 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
5
C. Reynolds G/F 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
35.5 FG% 50.0
19.0 3PT FG% 48.0
71.4 FT% 73.7
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
D. James
J. Paige
P. Nixon
A. Bonner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 22 8 7 1 1 0 2 4 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 4
D. James 31 8 2 3 1 0 2 3 4/9 0/1 0/0 2 0
J. Paige 36 7 5 2 0 0 2 3 3/11 1/4 0/0 0 5
P. Nixon 31 6 1 2 1 0 3 2 2/11 2/7 0/0 0 1
A. Bonner 25 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 1
Bench
C. Bob
R. Berwick
R. Mitchell
L. Jenkins
J. Sabino II
L. Ryan
Z. Tyson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bob 23 15 9 1 0 3 5 2 6/11 0/2 3/5 2 7
R. Berwick 15 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
R. Mitchell 17 2 5 0 1 1 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 3
L. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 32 11 5 4 15 17 22/62 4/21 5/7 9 23
Tulane
Starters
C. Reynolds
M. Frazier
R. Ona Embo
J. Cornish
B. Paul
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Reynolds 34 25 4 3 0 0 0 0 8/13 4/8 5/6 1 3
M. Frazier 31 23 5 4 4 0 2 2 8/9 3/4 4/4 0 5
R. Ona Embo 30 10 2 1 1 1 0 1 2/5 2/5 4/5 0 2
J. Cornish 26 9 3 6 0 0 2 2 4/11 1/1 0/0 0 3
B. Paul 18 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
S. Sehic
C. Slater
C. Daniels
S. Reyes
R. Conroy
J. Johnson
S. Barrett
B. Woodside
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 21 8 9 4 0 0 3 3 3/7 1/5 1/3 1 8
C. Slater 12 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
C. Daniels 17 2 4 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 4
S. Reyes 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Conroy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Johnson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Barrett 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Woodside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 33 21 5 1 10 14 27/54 12/25 14/19 3 30
