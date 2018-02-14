GWASH
George Washington downs UMass 83-72

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Senior Patrick Steeves scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, Terry Nolan Jr. added 12 points with six assists and three steals, and George Washington beat Massachusetts 83-72 on Wednesday night to win its fifth straight in the series.

Jair Bolden scored 12 points and Arnaldo Toro added 11 for the Colonials (11-15, 4-9 Atlantic 10), who outrebounded the Minutemen 43-28 and held them to 39.3 percent shooting from the field.

Yuta Watanabe's layup put the Colonials up for good, 10-8, and GW led 43-25 at halftime. Bo Zeigler's basket capped a 10-3 run for a 55-32 GW lead.

C.J. Anderson scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, Pipkins added 20 points with five 3s and Rayshawn Miller 11 points for UMass (11-15, 4-9). Carl Pierre scored eight points and hit his 72nd career 3 to set a school record for most 3s made by a freshman, eclipsing Pipkins and Anthony Anderson (2001-02).

  Offensive rebound by Jair Bolden 11.0
  Yuta Watanabe missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Unique McLean 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Unique McLean 45.0
  Jair Bolden missed layup 47.0
+ 1 C.J. Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 C.J. Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Mazzulla 59.0
+ 2 Yuta Watanabe made dunk, assist by Terry Nolan Jr. 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Bo Zeigler 1:14
  C.J. Anderson missed layup 1:16
Team Stats
Points 83 72
Field Goals 31-61 (50.8%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 28
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 25 17
Team 2 1
Assists 17 12
Steals 6 6
Blocks 6 0
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 2 1
10
P. Steeves F
16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
23
C. Anderson G
21 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Geo. Wash. 11-15 434083
home team logo UMass 11-15 254772
O/U 136.0, UMASS -3.5
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
away team logo Geo. Wash. 11-15 65.3 PPG 35.6 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo UMass 11-15 71.1 PPG 36.5 RPG 15.5 APG
10
P. Steeves F 10.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.1 APG 53.3 FG%
23
C. Anderson G 9.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.0 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
P. Steeves F 16 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
23
C. Anderson G 21 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
50.8 FG% 39.3
18.8 3PT FG% 38.1
75.0 FT% 84.2
Geo. Wash.
Starters
P. Steeves
Y. Watanabe
T. Nolan Jr.
A. Toro
J. Mazzulla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Steeves 24 16 12 2 1 1 3 3 8/10 0/0 0/0 5 7
Y. Watanabe 34 13 8 3 0 3 1 1 5/14 3/7 0/0 2 6
T. Nolan Jr. 35 12 4 6 3 0 2 3 4/8 0/3 4/6 1 3
A. Toro 23 11 8 2 0 1 1 0 4/7 0/0 3/5 2 6
J. Mazzulla 29 6 1 2 1 1 2 3 2/3 0/1 2/4 1 0
Bench
J. Bolden
B. Zeigler
M. Jack
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
J. Williams
J. Granger
J. Langarica
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bolden 26 12 2 1 0 0 2 2 3/8 0/4 6/6 1 1
B. Zeigler 17 9 5 1 1 0 1 2 4/7 0/0 1/1 4 1
M. Jack 12 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Granger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langarica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 41 17 6 6 13 16 31/61 3/16 18/24 16 25
UMass
Starters
C. Anderson
L. Pipkins
C. Pierre
M. Hines
U. McLean
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Anderson 39 21 11 3 0 0 4 1 9/12 0/0 3/3 1 10
L. Pipkins 37 20 4 4 2 0 0 3 7/21 5/10 1/1 2 2
C. Pierre 39 8 0 0 1 0 1 3 1/8 1/5 5/5 0 0
M. Hines 16 6 5 0 0 0 1 4 2/5 0/0 2/4 3 2
U. McLean 32 5 4 3 1 0 1 3 2/8 1/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
R. Miller
R. West
J. Franklin
R. Holloway
C. Baldwin
M. Gillespie
K. Turner-Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Miller 28 11 2 1 2 0 2 2 3/6 1/3 4/4 1 1
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Holloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 193 72 27 12 6 0 9 18 24/61 8/21 16/19 10 17
NCAA BB Scores