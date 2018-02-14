George Washington downs UMass 83-72
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Senior Patrick Steeves scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, Terry Nolan Jr. added 12 points with six assists and three steals, and George Washington beat Massachusetts 83-72 on Wednesday night to win its fifth straight in the series.
Jair Bolden scored 12 points and Arnaldo Toro added 11 for the Colonials (11-15, 4-9 Atlantic 10), who outrebounded the Minutemen 43-28 and held them to 39.3 percent shooting from the field.
Yuta Watanabe's layup put the Colonials up for good, 10-8, and GW led 43-25 at halftime. Bo Zeigler's basket capped a 10-3 run for a 55-32 GW lead.
C.J. Anderson scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, Pipkins added 20 points with five 3s and Rayshawn Miller 11 points for UMass (11-15, 4-9). Carl Pierre scored eight points and hit his 72nd career 3 to set a school record for most 3s made by a freshman, eclipsing Pipkins and Anthony Anderson (2001-02).
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|72
|Field Goals
|31-61 (50.8%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|28
|Offensive
|16
|10
|Defensive
|25
|17
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|6
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|Geo. Wash. 11-15
|65.3 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|UMass 11-15
|71.1 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|P. Steeves F
|10.7 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|53.3 FG%
|
23
|C. Anderson G
|9.3 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|5.0 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Steeves F
|16 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|C. Anderson G
|21 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Steeves
|24
|16
|12
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8/10
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|7
|Y. Watanabe
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5/14
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|6
|T. Nolan Jr.
|35
|12
|4
|6
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|4/6
|1
|3
|A. Toro
|23
|11
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|6
|J. Mazzulla
|29
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anderson
|39
|21
|11
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|9/12
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|10
|L. Pipkins
|37
|20
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7/21
|5/10
|1/1
|2
|2
|C. Pierre
|39
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/8
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|0
|M. Hines
|16
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|2
|U. McLean
|32
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anderson
|39
|21
|11
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|9/12
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|10
|L. Pipkins
|37
|20
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7/21
|5/10
|1/1
|2
|2
|C. Pierre
|39
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/8
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|0
|M. Hines
|16
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|2
|U. McLean
|32
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Miller
|28
|11
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|1
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|193
|72
|27
|12
|6
|0
|9
|18
|24/61
|8/21
|16/19
|10
|17
