AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Senior Patrick Steeves scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, Terry Nolan Jr. added 12 points with six assists and three steals, and George Washington beat Massachusetts 83-72 on Wednesday night to win its fifth straight in the series.

Jair Bolden scored 12 points and Arnaldo Toro added 11 for the Colonials (11-15, 4-9 Atlantic 10), who outrebounded the Minutemen 43-28 and held them to 39.3 percent shooting from the field.

Yuta Watanabe's layup put the Colonials up for good, 10-8, and GW led 43-25 at halftime. Bo Zeigler's basket capped a 10-3 run for a 55-32 GW lead.

C.J. Anderson scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, Pipkins added 20 points with five 3s and Rayshawn Miller 11 points for UMass (11-15, 4-9). Carl Pierre scored eight points and hit his 72nd career 3 to set a school record for most 3s made by a freshman, eclipsing Pipkins and Anthony Anderson (2001-02).

