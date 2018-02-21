RICH
George Washington shoots 69 percent, beats Richmond 103-77

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Yuta Watanabe scored 23 points and George Washington shot 69 percent from the field and rolled to a 103-77 victory over Richmond on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

George Washington (13-15, 6-9 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of its last five games and snapped a four-game losing skid against Richmond (9-18, 7-8), which has now lost four in a row.

Watanabe was 8 of 13 from the floor and scored 23 points in his second consecutive game. Arnaldo Toro added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials, who were 42-of-61 shooting, made 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. Bo Zeigler and Terry Nolan Jr. each scored 12 points, and Patrick Steeves and Jair Bolden finished with 10 apiece. Justin Mazzulla had 10 of the Colonials' 30 assists.

De'Monte Buckingham scored 21 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Richmond.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 77 103
Field Goals 26-61 (42.6%) 42-61 (68.9%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Free Throws 19-20 (95.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 35
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 13 24
Team 1 4
Assists 14 30
Steals 9 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
D. Buckingham G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
12
Y. Watanabe G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 9-18 255277
home team logo Geo. Wash. 13-15 5449103
O/U 137.5, GWASH -4.0
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
O/U 137.5, GWASH -4.0
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 9-18 69.9 PPG 32.1 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Geo. Wash. 13-15 67.2 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
11
D. Buckingham G 12.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.3 APG 42.4 FG%
12
Y. Watanabe G 16.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.6 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Buckingham G 21 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
12
Y. Watanabe G 23 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
42.6 FG% 68.9
25.0 3PT FG% 71.4
95.0 FT% 90.0
Richmond
Starters
D. Buckingham
G. Golden
J. Gilyard
K. Fore
N. Sherod
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Buckingham 31 21 4 5 3 0 5 1 5/11 3/7 8/8 1 3
G. Golden 27 11 6 2 1 1 0 3 5/8 0/0 1/2 2 4
J. Gilyard 32 11 0 3 3 0 2 1 5/10 1/5 0/0 0 0
K. Fore 31 10 2 1 1 0 2 3 3/7 0/0 4/4 1 1
N. Sherod 28 9 4 1 0 1 0 0 4/14 1/6 0/0 1 3
Geo. Wash.
Starters
Y. Watanabe
A. Toro
T. Nolan Jr.
P. Steeves
J. Mazzulla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Watanabe 34 23 5 4 1 1 3 2 8/13 2/3 5/6 0 5
A. Toro 32 16 10 0 0 1 1 0 8/10 0/0 0/0 4 6
T. Nolan Jr. 26 12 4 7 2 0 0 1 4/11 3/6 1/1 0 4
P. Steeves 27 10 6 3 0 0 2 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 4
J. Mazzulla 27 6 2 10 3 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 2
NCAA BB Scores