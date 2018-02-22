TEXAS
Brown's 14 second-half points pushes Kansas State past Texas

  • Feb 22, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) For the third-straight home game, Kansas State went into halftime tied with an opponent, and with the game still in question just under the five-minute mark, Barry Brown showed up when the Wildcats needed him most.

Brown scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Kansas State pulled away late to beat Texas 58-48 on Wednesday night.

''That was big time for him and for the team,'' Kansas State's Xavier Sneed said. ''We all have confidence in him to just keep playing and keep doing the right things on the court. He is a big-time player and one of the best players in the league in my opinion. It is something we expect out of him.''

In what was a cold shooting affair for both teams, the last five minutes saw Kansas State (20-8, 9-6 Big 12 Conference) close on a 16-4 run. Brown had the hot hand as he knocked down five free throws, two layups and a backbreaking 3-pointer in the final 4:49.

''Barry (Brown) made some plays you have to make plays down the stretch.'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''That was a good team. We had to be prepared for a grind out game.''

The Wildcats shot 42 percent but just 3 of 13 (23 percent) from long range. Texas (16-12, 6-9) shot 29 percent overall and missed 16 of 18 3-pointers.

Dean Wade added 13 points for Kansas State. Cartier Diarra had 12 points and Xavier Sneed chipped in nine with a game-high 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Matt Coleman scored 14 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line to lead Texas. Dylan Osetkowski finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Coleman made six free throws and Mohamed Bamba added a dunk during an 8-2 surge to give the Longhorns a 44-42 lead with 5:12 left before Kansas State pulled away.

''It is very tough,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said. ''When you are in the position that we were in up two coming out of a timeout. We have to play better defense down the stretch, but you also have to score. We were not tough-minded offensively.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State gets back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Texas, which beat then-No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday, has now lost four of its last five games.

THEY SAID IT

''It puts us in a position where we have to give everything we have to win our next game. When you lose a game like we lost tonight, the urgency could not be any higher,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said about the Longhorns tournament hopes following the loss to Kansas State.

STATS AND STREAKS

Xavier Sneed's 13 rebounds was a single-game best for a Kansas State player this season.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas State travels to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 48 58
Field Goals 16-56 (28.6%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 2-18 (11.1%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 39
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 24 28
Team 3 4
Assists 5 7
Steals 5 2
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 6 12
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
M. Coleman G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
B. Brown Jr. G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Texas 16-12 252348
home team logo Kansas State 20-8 253358
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
away team logo Texas 16-12 71.7 PPG 38.6 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Kansas State 20-8 72.9 PPG 33.2 RPG 14.5 APG
M. Coleman G 9.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.5 APG 38.4 FG%
B. Brown Jr. G 16.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.4 APG 44.9 FG%
M. Coleman G 14 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
B. Brown Jr. G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
28.6 FG% 41.7
11.1 3PT FG% 23.1
70.0 FT% 71.4
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman
D. Osetkowski
M. Bamba
K. Roach II
J. Febres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Coleman 35 14 2 2 1 0 1 3 4/10 0/3 6/6 0 2
D. Osetkowski 34 10 10 0 0 0 0 0 4/15 1/5 1/2 4 6
M. Bamba 31 9 6 1 0 1 1 2 2/4 0/1 5/7 1 5
K. Roach II 29 7 4 2 3 1 2 5 2/13 1/2 2/3 2 2
J. Febres 19 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. Sims
E. Davis Jr.
J. Young
R. McClurg
I. Hobbs
J. Schwartz
J. Banks III
R. Hamm Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sims 15 6 4 0 1 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/2 1 3
E. Davis Jr. 27 2 3 0 0 0 1 4 1/8 0/5 0/0 1 2
J. Young 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. McClurg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schwartz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Banks III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 48 33 5 5 2 6 17 16/56 2/18 14/20 9 24
Kansas State
Starters
B. Brown Jr.
D. Wade
C. Diarra
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 37 16 4 1 0 0 4 1 5/10 1/1 5/7 1 3
D. Wade 39 13 3 3 0 4 0 0 5/12 1/3 2/2 0 3
C. Diarra 31 12 3 2 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/3 4/4 0 3
X. Sneed 34 9 13 1 1 1 0 2 3/10 1/5 2/4 4 9
M. Mawien 15 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Stockard III
J. Love III
K. Stokes
A. Wainright
M. Schoen
M. Sallah
P. McAtee
K. Kinnamon
B. Patrick
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stockard III 12 5 5 0 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 4
J. Love III 12 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
K. Stokes 13 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
A. Wainright 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Schoen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sallah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kinnamon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McGuirl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 35 7 2 7 12 15 20/48 3/13 15/21 7 28
