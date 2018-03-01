HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Sean O'Brien scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting and Will Rayman added 16 points and 12 rebounds to power second-seeded Colgate to a 76-54 victory over No. 7 seed Lafayette in the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday.

The win sends Colgate (18-12) into Sunday's semifinals against sixth-seeded Holy Cross (12-18), which upset No. 3 seed Navy 81-65 on Thursday. Jordan Burns chipped in with 12 points and four assists for the Raiders, while Dana Batt contributed 11 points and seven boards. Rayman's double-double was his fourth of the season.

The Raiders forced 10 first-half turnovers and turned them into 11 points on their way to a 37-27 lead at intermission. Colgate also snared eight offensive rebounds in the first half and converted them into eight second-chance points.

Eric Stafford hit a pair of free throws 17 seconds into the second half to pull the Leopards (10-21) within eight but they would get no closer. Matt Klinewski paced Lafayette with 12 points, while Justin Jaworski and Stafford both scored 10.

