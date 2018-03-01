LAFAY
Colgate routs Lafayette 76-54 in Patriot League Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Sean O'Brien scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting and Will Rayman added 16 points and 12 rebounds to power second-seeded Colgate to a 76-54 victory over No. 7 seed Lafayette in the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday.

The win sends Colgate (18-12) into Sunday's semifinals against sixth-seeded Holy Cross (12-18), which upset No. 3 seed Navy 81-65 on Thursday. Jordan Burns chipped in with 12 points and four assists for the Raiders, while Dana Batt contributed 11 points and seven boards. Rayman's double-double was his fourth of the season.

The Raiders forced 10 first-half turnovers and turned them into 11 points on their way to a 37-27 lead at intermission. Colgate also snared eight offensive rebounds in the first half and converted them into eight second-chance points.

Eric Stafford hit a pair of free throws 17 seconds into the second half to pull the Leopards (10-21) within eight but they would get no closer. Matt Klinewski paced Lafayette with 12 points, while Justin Jaworski and Stafford both scored 10.

Key Players
M. Klinewski
S. O'Brien
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
50.4 Field Goal % 40.5
42.9 Three Point % 35.1
80.8 Free Throw % 86.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Colgate 32.0
  Defensive rebound by David Maynard 32.0
  Cal Reichwein missed free throw 32.0
  Shooting foul on Milan Williams 32.0
+ 2 Cal Reichwein made layup 32.0
  Offensive foul on Milan Williams 36.0
  Defensive rebound by David Maynard 46.0
  Myles Cherry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Myles Cherry made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Milan Williams 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Hastings 50.0
Team Stats
Points 54 76
Field Goals 19-46 (41.3%) 28-65 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 44
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 21 29
Team 2 2
Assists 8 12
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Klinewski F
12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
S. O'Brien G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Lafayette 10-21 272754
home team logo Colgate 18-12 373976
O/U 143.0, COLG -8.5
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
O/U 143.0, COLG -8.5
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Lafayette 10-21 71.8 PPG 35.5 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Colgate 18-12 73.6 PPG 34.5 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
13
M. Klinewski F 16.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.5 APG 50.4 FG%
0
S. O'Brien G 11.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.7 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Klinewski F 12 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
0
S. O'Brien G 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
41.3 FG% 43.1
31.6 3PT FG% 45.0
58.8 FT% 84.6
Lafayette
Starters
M. Klinewski
E. Stafford
J. Jaworski
A. Petrie
P. Zalys
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Klinewski 27 12 4 2 1 0 2 0 5/10 1/5 1/2 0 4
E. Stafford 30 10 4 2 0 1 2 2 3/6 2/2 2/3 1 3
J. Jaworski 33 10 3 3 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 2/2 0 3
A. Petrie 26 4 2 1 0 0 3 3 2/10 0/5 0/0 0 2
P. Zalys 20 3 2 0 0 0 4 5 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
M. Cherry
C. Reichwein
L. Jarrett
K. Stout
E. Stephens
D. Hastings
A. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Cherry 9 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 4/6 1 1
C. Reichwein 3 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 0
L. Jarrett 15 3 5 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 4
K. Stout 11 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Stephens 20 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/1 0 1
D. Hastings 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 24 8 3 3 15 15 19/46 6/19 10/17 3 21
Colgate
Starters
S. O'Brien
W. Rayman
J. Burns
D. Batt
J. Swopshire
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. O'Brien 32 18 3 3 2 0 0 3 7/11 2/4 2/2 1 2
W. Rayman 30 16 12 0 0 2 0 3 4/10 2/4 6/6 4 8
J. Burns 24 12 1 4 0 0 0 1 5/11 2/2 0/0 0 1
D. Batt 28 11 7 1 0 0 1 3 5/9 0/0 1/1 3 4
J. Swopshire 30 9 8 0 0 1 3 2 3/9 2/6 1/2 1 7
Bench
S. Lindgren
F. Amiel
J. Robertson
J. Ferguson
D. Favorite
M. Williams
H. Baxter
D. Maynard
T. Rivard
M. Regisford
D. Whitbread
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lindgren 10 4 2 1 0 1 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
F. Amiel 17 3 2 1 3 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
J. Robertson 15 2 3 1 0 1 4 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 0
J. Ferguson 6 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 1
D. Favorite 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Williams 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Baxter 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Maynard 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Rivard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Regisford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitbread - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 42 12 5 5 10 17 28/65 9/20 11/13 13 29
