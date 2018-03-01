Colgate routs Lafayette 76-54 in Patriot League Tournament
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Sean O'Brien scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting and Will Rayman added 16 points and 12 rebounds to power second-seeded Colgate to a 76-54 victory over No. 7 seed Lafayette in the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday.
The win sends Colgate (18-12) into Sunday's semifinals against sixth-seeded Holy Cross (12-18), which upset No. 3 seed Navy 81-65 on Thursday. Jordan Burns chipped in with 12 points and four assists for the Raiders, while Dana Batt contributed 11 points and seven boards. Rayman's double-double was his fourth of the season.
The Raiders forced 10 first-half turnovers and turned them into 11 points on their way to a 37-27 lead at intermission. Colgate also snared eight offensive rebounds in the first half and converted them into eight second-chance points.
Eric Stafford hit a pair of free throws 17 seconds into the second half to pull the Leopards (10-21) within eight but they would get no closer. Matt Klinewski paced Lafayette with 12 points, while Justin Jaworski and Stafford both scored 10.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|50.4
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|42.9
|Three Point %
|35.1
|80.8
|Free Throw %
|86.6
|Shot clock violation turnover on Colgate
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by David Maynard
|32.0
|Cal Reichwein missed free throw
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Milan Williams
|32.0
|+ 2
|Cal Reichwein made layup
|32.0
|Offensive foul on Milan Williams
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by David Maynard
|46.0
|Myles Cherry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Myles Cherry made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Milan Williams
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Hastings
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|76
|Field Goals
|19-46 (41.3%)
|28-65 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|44
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|21
|29
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Klinewski F
|16.6 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.4 FG%
|
0
|S. O'Brien G
|11.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.7 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Klinewski F
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|S. O'Brien G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klinewski
|27
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|E. Stafford
|30
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Jaworski
|33
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Petrie
|26
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Zalys
|20
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klinewski
|27
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|E. Stafford
|30
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Jaworski
|33
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Petrie
|26
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Zalys
|20
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cherry
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|1
|C. Reichwein
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|L. Jarrett
|15
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|K. Stout
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Stephens
|20
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|1
|D. Hastings
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|24
|8
|3
|3
|15
|15
|19/46
|6/19
|10/17
|3
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. O'Brien
|32
|18
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|W. Rayman
|30
|16
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|6/6
|4
|8
|J. Burns
|24
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Batt
|28
|11
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|4
|J. Swopshire
|30
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. O'Brien
|32
|18
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|W. Rayman
|30
|16
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|6/6
|4
|8
|J. Burns
|24
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Batt
|28
|11
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|4
|J. Swopshire
|30
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lindgren
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|F. Amiel
|17
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Robertson
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|J. Ferguson
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Favorite
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Baxter
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Maynard
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Rivard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Regisford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whitbread
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|42
|12
|5
|5
|10
|17
|28/65
|9/20
|11/13
|13
|29
