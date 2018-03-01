MARIST
FAIR

No Text

Fairfield tops Marist 71-57, heads to MAAC quarterfinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Tyler Nelson scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and five assists and sixth-seeded Fairfield never trailed in beating 11th-seeded Marist 71-57 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Jonathan Kasibabu scored 11 points, Ferron Flavors Jr. added 10 with three 3s and Jesus Cruz grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the Stags (15-15). Fairfield shot just 36.9 percent from the field but outrebounded the Red Foxes 45-31, scoring 19 second-chance points off of 15 offensive boards.

Fairfield faces third-seeded Niagara on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Kasibabu scored the first six points in Fairfield's opening 14-4 run and the Stags led by as many as 22 before taking a 41-24 lead into the break. Nelson scored 21 first-half points.

Marist closed to 60-46 on Brian Parker's free throw with 7:07 to play, but got no closer.

Parker scored 20 points, David Knudsen added 13 and Isaiah Lamb grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for Marist (6-25).

Key Players
B. Parker
T. Nelson
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
21.9 Pts. Per Game 21.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.6 Field Goal % 41.9
34.4 Three Point % 34.3
71.8 Free Throw % 88.2
  Defensive rebound by Olivier Cadieux 1.0
  Ryan Carmello missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1.0
  Ryan Carmello missed 2nd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Ryan Carmello made 1st of 3 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Kevin Senghore-Peterson 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Taj Benning 17.0
+ 1 Lasse Gummerus made free throw 47.0
  Shooting foul on Kevin Senghore-Peterson 47.0
+ 2 Lasse Gummerus made driving layup 47.0
+ 1 Olivier Cadieux made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Olivier Cadieux made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
Team Stats
Points 57 71
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 24-65 (36.9%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 9-33 (27.3%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 45
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 25 30
Team 2 3
Assists 6 14
Steals 6 10
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Parker G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
T. Nelson G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Marist 6-25 243357
home team logo Fairfield 15-15 413071
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Marist 6-25 72.7 PPG 36.6 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo Fairfield 15-15 75.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.9 APG
Marist
Starters
B. Parker
D. Knudsen
R. Funk
T. Sjoberg
A. Dozic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Parker 33 20 6 2 1 0 6 5 8/12 0/1 4/4 0 6
D. Knudsen 32 13 3 0 1 0 2 3 5/9 1/4 2/4 1 2
R. Funk 35 3 5 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 5
T. Sjoberg 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
A. Dozic 23 0 4 2 1 0 0 3 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 3
Bench
A. Williams
I. Lamb
L. Gummerus
R. Carmello
C. McClenaghan
A. Bernardi
T. Lee
M. Servetas
O. Momah
K. Palsson
R. Mitchell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Williams 13 9 0 1 0 0 3 1 3/6 0/1 3/4 0 0
I. Lamb 28 5 8 1 2 1 1 1 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 7
L. Gummerus 8 5 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 3/3 0 2
R. Carmello 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 0
C. McClenaghan 7 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Bernardi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Servetas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Palsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 29 6 6 2 16 21 20/49 2/12 15/22 4 25
Fairfield
Starters
T. Nelson
J. Kasibabu
F. Flavors Jr.
A. Kavaliauskas
J. Cruz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Nelson 37 28 4 5 3 0 4 1 9/17 4/10 6/6 1 3
J. Kasibabu 18 11 3 1 0 2 1 3 5/6 0/0 1/1 0 3
F. Flavors Jr. 32 10 2 1 1 0 0 3 3/13 3/11 1/2 0 2
A. Kavaliauskas 31 7 5 6 3 0 2 3 3/6 1/4 0/0 1 4
J. Cruz 31 3 13 1 3 0 1 2 1/10 0/4 1/2 4 9
Bench
W. Methnani
J. Segura
O. Cadieux
J. Harper
M. Milin
T. Nolan
T. Benning
O. El-Sheikh
K. Senghore-Peterson
A. LeGrand
A. Sultan Essa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Methnani 14 8 8 0 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/2 3/4 5 3
J. Segura 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
O. Cadieux 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Harper 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Milin 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Nolan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Benning 7 0 3 0 0 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
O. El-Sheikh 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Senghore-Peterson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. LeGrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sultan Essa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 42 14 10 2 12 19 24/65 9/33 14/17 12 30
NCAA BB Scores