Fairfield tops Marist 71-57, heads to MAAC quarterfinals
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Tyler Nelson scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and five assists and sixth-seeded Fairfield never trailed in beating 11th-seeded Marist 71-57 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
Jonathan Kasibabu scored 11 points, Ferron Flavors Jr. added 10 with three 3s and Jesus Cruz grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the Stags (15-15). Fairfield shot just 36.9 percent from the field but outrebounded the Red Foxes 45-31, scoring 19 second-chance points off of 15 offensive boards.
Fairfield faces third-seeded Niagara on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Kasibabu scored the first six points in Fairfield's opening 14-4 run and the Stags led by as many as 22 before taking a 41-24 lead into the break. Nelson scored 21 first-half points.
Marist closed to 60-46 on Brian Parker's free throw with 7:07 to play, but got no closer.
Parker scored 20 points, David Knudsen added 13 and Isaiah Lamb grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for Marist (6-25).
|36.1
|Min. Per Game
|36.1
|21.9
|Pts. Per Game
|21.9
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|34.4
|Three Point %
|34.3
|71.8
|Free Throw %
|88.2
|Defensive rebound by Olivier Cadieux
|1.0
|Ryan Carmello missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Ryan Carmello missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Carmello made 1st of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Kevin Senghore-Peterson
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Taj Benning
|17.0
|+ 1
|Lasse Gummerus made free throw
|47.0
|Shooting foul on Kevin Senghore-Peterson
|47.0
|+ 2
|Lasse Gummerus made driving layup
|47.0
|+ 1
|Olivier Cadieux made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Olivier Cadieux made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|71
|Field Goals
|20-49 (40.8%)
|24-65 (36.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|9-33 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|45
|Offensive
|4
|12
|Defensive
|25
|30
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|6
|14
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|40.8
|FG%
|36.9
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parker
|33
|20
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|8/12
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|6
|D. Knudsen
|32
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/9
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|2
|R. Funk
|35
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Sjoberg
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Dozic
|23
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parker
|33
|20
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|8/12
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|6
|D. Knudsen
|32
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/9
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|2
|R. Funk
|35
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Sjoberg
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Dozic
|23
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|13
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|0
|I. Lamb
|28
|5
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|7
|L. Gummerus
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|2
|R. Carmello
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|0
|C. McClenaghan
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Bernardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Servetas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Momah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Palsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|29
|6
|6
|2
|16
|21
|20/49
|2/12
|15/22
|4
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nelson
|37
|28
|4
|5
|3
|0
|4
|1
|9/17
|4/10
|6/6
|1
|3
|J. Kasibabu
|18
|11
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|3
|F. Flavors Jr.
|32
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/13
|3/11
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Kavaliauskas
|31
|7
|5
|6
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Cruz
|31
|3
|13
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/10
|0/4
|1/2
|4
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nelson
|37
|28
|4
|5
|3
|0
|4
|1
|9/17
|4/10
|6/6
|1
|3
|J. Kasibabu
|18
|11
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|3
|F. Flavors Jr.
|32
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/13
|3/11
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Kavaliauskas
|31
|7
|5
|6
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Cruz
|31
|3
|13
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/10
|0/4
|1/2
|4
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Methnani
|14
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|5
|3
|J. Segura
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|O. Cadieux
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Milin
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Nolan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Benning
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|O. El-Sheikh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Senghore-Peterson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. LeGrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sultan Essa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|42
|14
|10
|2
|12
|19
|24/65
|9/33
|14/17
|12
|30
