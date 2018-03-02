YOUNG
Cleveland St. survives Youngstown St. 72-71 to advance

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Kenny Carpenter scored 22 points and No. 8 seed Cleveland State defeated ninth-seeded Youngstown State 72-71 Friday night in a first-round matchup of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Vikings (10-22) advance to play top-seeded Northern Kentucky - which has a bye - in a quarterfinal game Saturday.

Carpenter made 1 of 2 fouls shots with 17 seconds left for 72-68 lead. Cameron Morse buried a 3-pointer just six seconds later to reduce the Penguins' deficit to a point.

Devin Haygood fouled Tyree Appleby with seven seconds left and he missed both foul shots. Haygood grabbed the rebound but Morse missed a layup attempt as time expired. Appleby finished with 14 points and Stefan Kenic and Jamarcus Hairston each scored 12.

Naz Bohannon shot 7 of 11 for the Penguins (8-24) and led Youngstown State with 16 points. Morse scored 13, Michael Akuchie 12 and Braun Harfield 11.

Key Players
C. Morse
K. Carpenter
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
37.3 Field Goal % 47.1
33.5 Three Point % 36.1
80.5 Free Throw % 73.3
  Offensive rebound by Youngstown State 1.0
  Cameron Morse missed jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Haygood 7.0
  Tyree Appleby missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Tyree Appleby missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Devin Haygood 7.0
+ 3 Cameron Morse made 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon 16.0
  Kenny Carpenter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Kenny Carpenter made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Naz Bohannon 16.0
Team Stats
Points 71 72
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 36
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 24 20
Team 2 6
Assists 10 13
Steals 5 8
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
33
N. Bohannon F
16 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
4
K. Carpenter G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Youngstown St. 8-24 333871
home team logo Clev. St. 10-22 383472
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
away team logo Youngstown St. 8-24 75.5 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Clev. St. 10-22 69.0 PPG 32.2 RPG 13.1 APG
33
N. Bohannon F 6.9 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.4 APG 40.0 FG%
4
K. Carpenter G 12.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.3 APG 47.0 FG%
33
N. Bohannon F 16 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
4
K. Carpenter G 22 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
41.9 FG% 42.1
33.3 3PT FG% 35.3
63.2 FT% 66.7
Youngstown St.
Starters
N. Bohannon
C. Morse
B. Hartfield
J. Benton
D. Haygood
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Bohannon 31 16 8 1 0 0 1 2 7/11 0/1 2/3 3 5
C. Morse 34 13 1 3 2 0 5 1 5/19 1/8 2/4 0 1
B. Hartfield 33 11 3 3 0 4 3 1 4/7 2/3 1/1 1 2
J. Benton 11 6 2 1 1 0 2 3 2/7 2/4 0/1 1 1
D. Haygood 23 2 6 0 0 1 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6
Bench
M. Akuchie
G. Covington
T. Robinson
J. Ferguson
N. Anabir
F. Santiago
R. Strollo
J. Bofenkamp
J. Brown
G. Hamperian
J. Kirincic
D. Ritter
J. Sally Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Akuchie 13 12 8 0 0 1 0 2 4/5 2/3 2/2 4 4
G. Covington 27 5 4 0 0 0 0 4 1/4 0/1 3/4 2 2
T. Robinson 8 3 1 0 0 0 3 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 0
J. Ferguson 14 2 2 2 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
N. Anabir 6 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
F. Santiago - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Strollo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bofenkamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hamperian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kirincic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ritter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sally Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 37 10 5 6 15 21 26/62 7/21 12/19 13 24
Clev. St.
Starters
K. Carpenter
T. Appleby
S. Kenic
A. Wright
B. Word
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carpenter 38 22 6 4 0 0 3 3 7/14 4/6 4/6 1 5
T. Appleby 33 14 2 4 2 0 4 3 4/9 2/5 4/8 1 1
S. Kenic 24 12 6 1 1 0 1 3 4/9 0/3 4/5 2 4
A. Wright 18 9 3 0 4 1 0 4 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 2
B. Word 28 1 2 0 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 1/2 0 2
Bench
J. Hairston
K. Thomas
D. Highsmith
T. Hales
E. Clayborne
D. Sloan
S. Christian
D. Payne
D. Stover
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hairston 30 12 4 1 0 2 1 0 5/11 0/2 2/2 2 2
K. Thomas 15 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Highsmith 7 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 1
T. Hales 4 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Clayborne 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Sloan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Christian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stover - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 30 13 8 3 14 20 24/57 6/17 18/27 10 20
