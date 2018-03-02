Cleveland St. survives Youngstown St. 72-71 to advance
DETROIT (AP) Kenny Carpenter scored 22 points and No. 8 seed Cleveland State defeated ninth-seeded Youngstown State 72-71 Friday night in a first-round matchup of the Horizon League Tournament.
The Vikings (10-22) advance to play top-seeded Northern Kentucky - which has a bye - in a quarterfinal game Saturday.
Carpenter made 1 of 2 fouls shots with 17 seconds left for 72-68 lead. Cameron Morse buried a 3-pointer just six seconds later to reduce the Penguins' deficit to a point.
Devin Haygood fouled Tyree Appleby with seven seconds left and he missed both foul shots. Haygood grabbed the rebound but Morse missed a layup attempt as time expired. Appleby finished with 14 points and Stefan Kenic and Jamarcus Hairston each scored 12.
Naz Bohannon shot 7 of 11 for the Penguins (8-24) and led Youngstown State with 16 points. Morse scored 13, Michael Akuchie 12 and Braun Harfield 11.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|37.3
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|33.5
|Three Point %
|36.1
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|Offensive rebound by Youngstown State
|1.0
|Cameron Morse missed jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Devin Haygood
|7.0
|Tyree Appleby missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Tyree Appleby missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Devin Haygood
|7.0
|+ 3
|Cameron Morse made 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Naz Bohannon
|16.0
|Kenny Carpenter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Kenny Carpenter made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Naz Bohannon
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|72
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|36
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Youngstown St. 8-24
|75.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Clev. St. 10-22
|69.0 PPG
|32.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|N. Bohannon F
|6.9 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
4
|K. Carpenter G
|12.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.3 APG
|47.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Bohannon F
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|K. Carpenter G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Bohannon
|31
|16
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/11
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|5
|C. Morse
|34
|13
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5/19
|1/8
|2/4
|0
|1
|B. Hartfield
|33
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|J. Benton
|11
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|1
|D. Haygood
|23
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Bohannon
|31
|16
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/11
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|5
|C. Morse
|34
|13
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5/19
|1/8
|2/4
|0
|1
|B. Hartfield
|33
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|J. Benton
|11
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|1
|D. Haygood
|23
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Akuchie
|13
|12
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|4
|G. Covington
|27
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|2
|T. Robinson
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|J. Ferguson
|14
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Anabir
|6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|F. Santiago
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Strollo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bofenkamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hamperian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kirincic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ritter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sally Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|37
|10
|5
|6
|15
|21
|26/62
|7/21
|12/19
|13
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Carpenter
|38
|22
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/14
|4/6
|4/6
|1
|5
|T. Appleby
|33
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|4
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|4/8
|1
|1
|S. Kenic
|24
|12
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|4
|A. Wright
|18
|9
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|B. Word
|28
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Carpenter
|38
|22
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/14
|4/6
|4/6
|1
|5
|T. Appleby
|33
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|4
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|4/8
|1
|1
|S. Kenic
|24
|12
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|4
|A. Wright
|18
|9
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|B. Word
|28
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hairston
|30
|12
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5/11
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|2
|K. Thomas
|15
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Highsmith
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|T. Hales
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Clayborne
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Sloan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|30
|13
|8
|3
|14
|20
|24/57
|6/17
|18/27
|10
|20
