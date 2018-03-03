Utah beats Colorado, clinches No. 3 seed in Pac-12 tourney
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Justin Bibbins scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, to help Utah survive a sluggish second half and beat Colorado 64-54 on Saturday.
Sedrick Barefield chipped in 14 points in his return after a two-game absence and Donnie Tillman scored 10 for the Utes. Utah (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12) clinched the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.
McKinley Wright IV scored 16 points and Lucas Siewert added 11 to lead Colorado. The Buffaloes (16-14, 8-10 Pac-12) lost for fourth time in five games.
Colorado trailed by as many as 18 points before halftime, but cut Utah's lead to 57-52 on Wright's layup with 1:23 left. The Buffaloes got no closer. Bibbins hit his final 3-pointer on the next possession and then Barefield made four free throws in the final minute to seal it.
Utah's defense stifled Colorado for large stretches of the first half. The Buffaloes shot just 10 of 31 (32.3 percent) from the field before halftime.
Colorado initially endured a 5 1/2 minute stretch where it went scoreless and committed six turnovers as Utah built a 25-16 lead behind an 11-1 run. Bibbins and Barefield ignited the spurt with a go-ahead 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back possessions.
Colorado cut the deficit in half on back-to-back baskets from Wright and George King. The Buffaloes missed 10 straight shots at one point and shot just 3 of 19 from the field over the final 11:05 of the first half.
The Utes scored on four straight possessions - starting and finishing with layups from Donnie Tillman - to finish off a 14-0 run and take a 39-21 lead with 1:15 left before halftime.
Colorado climbed back into the game when Utah opened the second half by missing 10 of its first 11 shots. Back-to-back baskets from both Siewert and D'Shawn Schwartz highlighted a 12-0 run that trimmed Utah's lead to 46-42. The Utes did not score for nearly 7 1/2 minutes until Bibbins finally broke the ice with a layup.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: Inconsistent offense doomed the Buffaloes. Colorado coughed up 13 turnovers and shot just 36.7 percent from the field - including 3 of 18 from 3-point range. It allowed Utah to survive its own rough second-half outing on offense.
Utah: The Utes persevered on both ends of the floor despite losing senior forward David Collette to a first-half injury. Collette had to be helped to the Utah locker room with 13:12 left before halftime after rolling his ankle under the basket.
UP NEXT:
Colorado: The Buffaloes clinched the No. 8 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will face ninth-seeded Arizona State in the first round on Wednesday.
Utah: The Utes will get a first round bye after clinching the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|29.5
|Three Point %
|44.9
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|85.1
|Defensive rebound by Chris Seeley
|3.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Utah
|18.0
|Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Sedrick Barefield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Sedrick Barefield made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on George King
|30.0
|Bad pass turnover on Namon Wright, stolen by Sedrick Barefield
|27.0
|+ 1
|Sedrick Barefield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Sedrick Barefield made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on George King
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|64
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|18-45 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|30
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|5
|11
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|24
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|14.1 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|5.4 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
1
|J. Bibbins G
|14.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|5.0 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Wright IV G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|J. Bibbins G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|35
|16
|6
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7/11
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|5
|T. Bey
|18
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Walton
|20
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|G. King
|23
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Collier
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|35
|16
|6
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7/11
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|5
|T. Bey
|18
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Walton
|20
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|G. King
|23
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Collier
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|28
|11
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|5
|D. Schwartz
|21
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|5
|N. Wright
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Nikolic
|21
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|J. Repine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|37
|5
|4
|5
|13
|24
|22/60
|3/18
|7/11
|11
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bibbins
|38
|24
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/15
|6/11
|4/7
|0
|3
|T. Rawson
|30
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|5
|D. Collette
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Bealer
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Van Dyke
|21
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bibbins
|38
|24
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/15
|6/11
|4/7
|0
|3
|T. Rawson
|30
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|5
|D. Collette
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Bealer
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Van Dyke
|21
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|25
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|10/10
|0
|1
|D. Tillman
|26
|10
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|3
|J. Johnson
|15
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Seeley
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|K. Caldwell
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Connor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jokl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rydalch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Doutrive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Duda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Popoola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|25
|11
|7
|6
|8
|15
|18/45
|8/20
|20/26
|4
|21
