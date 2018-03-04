Chealey scores 22, sparks Charleston in CAA quarterfinals
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Joe Chealey scored 22 points and top-seeded Charleston defeated No. 8 seed Drexel 66-59 on Sunday to advance to the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinals.
Charleston (24-7) will play fourth-seeded William & Mary - an 80-66 winner over No. 5 seed Towson later Sunday - on Monday.
Grant Riller added 17 points in surpassing 1,000 in his career and Jarrell Brantley had 12 points and 11 rebounds, his 21st career double-double, for the Cougars, who shared the regular-season title with Northeastern but got the No. 1 seed by virtue of a season sweep of the Huskies.
Trailing by nine, Chealey hit a pair of 3-pointers to start a 20-5 run to take a 59-53 lead with 2:38 remaining. The Dragons (13-20) were within four with a minute to go but Riller hit a 3-pointer and Chealey two free throws to go up nine.
Kurk Lee scored 15 points, Tramaine Isabell had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Austin Williams 12 points for Drexel.
|+ 1
|Austin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Austin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Jarrell Brantley
|15.0
|+ 1
|Joe Chealey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Joe Chealey made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Troy Harper
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Joe Chealey
|34.0
|Tramaine Isabell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 3
|Grant Riller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Chealey
|46.0
|Offensive rebound by College of Charleston
|1:02
|Jarrell Brantley missed driving layup, blocked by Austin Williams
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|66
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|40
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Drexel 13-20
|74.8 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Charleston 24-7
|74.9 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Lee G
|12.3 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|3.3 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
13
|J. Chealey G
|18.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.7 APG
|38.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lee G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Chealey G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lee
|37
|15
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|2
|T. Isabell
|39
|14
|12
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4/14
|2/7
|4/6
|0
|12
|A. Williams
|36
|12
|9
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|5
|A. Demir
|32
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|1
|S. Mojica
|31
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chealey
|37
|22
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8/18
|2/5
|4/8
|1
|4
|G. Riller
|36
|17
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7/12
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|5
|J. Brantley
|33
|12
|11
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|5/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|10
|C. Johnson
|27
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|N. Harris
|22
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chealey
|37
|22
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8/18
|2/5
|4/8
|1
|4
|G. Riller
|36
|17
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7/12
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|5
|J. Brantley
|33
|12
|11
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|5/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|10
|C. Johnson
|27
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|N. Harris
|22
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McManus
|15
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|2
|M. Pointer
|28
|2
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|3
|O. Smart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Eck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Galloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|38
|10
|6
|4
|11
|13
|25/56
|7/19
|9/16
|10
|28
