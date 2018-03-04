DREXEL
Chealey scores 22, sparks Charleston in CAA quarterfinals

  • Mar 04, 2018

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Joe Chealey scored 22 points and top-seeded Charleston defeated No. 8 seed Drexel 66-59 on Sunday to advance to the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinals.

Charleston (24-7) will play fourth-seeded William & Mary - an 80-66 winner over No. 5 seed Towson later Sunday - on Monday.

Grant Riller added 17 points in surpassing 1,000 in his career and Jarrell Brantley had 12 points and 11 rebounds, his 21st career double-double, for the Cougars, who shared the regular-season title with Northeastern but got the No. 1 seed by virtue of a season sweep of the Huskies.

Trailing by nine, Chealey hit a pair of 3-pointers to start a 20-5 run to take a 59-53 lead with 2:38 remaining. The Dragons (13-20) were within four with a minute to go but Riller hit a 3-pointer and Chealey two free throws to go up nine.

Kurk Lee scored 15 points, Tramaine Isabell had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Austin Williams 12 points for Drexel.

Team Stats
Points 59 66
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 25 28
Team 2 2
Assists 8 10
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 1
Charleston
Starters
J. Chealey
G. Riller
J. Brantley
C. Johnson
N. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Chealey 37 22 5 3 1 0 3 2 8/18 2/5 4/8 1 4
G. Riller 36 17 5 0 0 2 2 1 7/12 1/4 2/3 0 5
J. Brantley 33 12 11 3 2 2 3 3 5/9 1/3 1/2 1 10
C. Johnson 27 8 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 2
N. Harris 22 2 4 0 1 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
J. McManus
M. Pointer
O. Smart
E. Bailey
J. Eck
B. Galloway
J. Blackmon
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McManus 15 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/1 2 2
M. Pointer 28 2 6 3 2 0 1 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 3 3
O. Smart 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 38 10 6 4 11 13 25/56 7/19 9/16 10 28
