Bradford, ETSU beat Furman, advance to SoCon tourney finals

  • Mar 04, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Desonta Bradford had 20 points and eight rebounds and freshman Mladen Armus had his first double-double to help East Tennessee State beat Furman 63-52 on Sunday night in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The second-seeded Buccaneers (25-8) will play No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro in the championship game Monday. ETSU beat the Spartans 79-74 for the conference tournament title last season.

Armus finished with 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and Devontavius Payne scored 12 points for the Bucs.

No. 3 seed Furman (23-10) had its seven-game win streak snapped.

The Paladins missed 10 of their first 11 field-goal attempts and Bradford hit a jumper to cap a 16-5 spurt that gave ETSU a 10-point lead. After Clay Mounce made back-to-back layups to pull the Paladins within six, Armus converted a 3-point play and threw down a dunk to spark a 12-3 run that make it 32-17 and the Bucs led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordan Lyons led Furman with 17 points.

Key Players
M. Rafferty
D. Bradford
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
61.0 Field Goal % 47.6
33.3 Three Point % 31.7
71.4 Free Throw % 74.4
+ 2 Daniel Fowler made driving layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Daniel Fowler 22.0
  Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter 29.0
  Jalan McCloud missed layup 31.0
+ 2 John Davis III made turnaround jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by John Davis III 1:18
  Devontavius Payne missed free throw 1:18
  Personal foul on Daniel Fowler 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Jalan McCloud 1:38
  Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:40
Team Stats
Points 52 63
Field Goals 19-60 (31.7%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 4-26 (15.4%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 41
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 25 28
Team 5 4
Assists 5 13
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
23
J. Lyons G
17 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
1
D. Bradford G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Furman 23-10 193352
home team logo ETSU 25-8 323163
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
Furman
ETSU
Starters
D. Bradford
M. Armus
J. McCloud
B. Hodges
D. Burrell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Bradford 37 20 8 2 4 0 1 1 9/20 2/5 0/3 3 5
M. Armus 25 10 12 0 0 2 0 1 4/5 0/0 2/5 5 7
J. McCloud 29 9 3 3 0 0 4 1 3/12 1/3 2/3 0 3
B. Hodges 24 6 0 4 2 1 2 4 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Burrell 25 2 3 1 1 3 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
