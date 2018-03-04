Bradford, ETSU beat Furman, advance to SoCon tourney finals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Desonta Bradford had 20 points and eight rebounds and freshman Mladen Armus had his first double-double to help East Tennessee State beat Furman 63-52 on Sunday night in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals.
The second-seeded Buccaneers (25-8) will play No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro in the championship game Monday. ETSU beat the Spartans 79-74 for the conference tournament title last season.
Armus finished with 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and Devontavius Payne scored 12 points for the Bucs.
No. 3 seed Furman (23-10) had its seven-game win streak snapped.
The Paladins missed 10 of their first 11 field-goal attempts and Bradford hit a jumper to cap a 16-5 spurt that gave ETSU a 10-point lead. After Clay Mounce made back-to-back layups to pull the Paladins within six, Armus converted a 3-point play and threw down a dunk to spark a 12-3 run that make it 32-17 and the Bucs led by double figures the rest of the way.
Jordan Lyons led Furman with 17 points.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|61.0
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|33.3
|Three Point %
|31.7
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|74.4
|+ 2
|Daniel Fowler made driving layup
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Daniel Fowler
|22.0
|Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter
|29.0
|Jalan McCloud missed layup
|31.0
|+ 2
|John Davis III made turnaround jump shot
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by John Davis III
|1:18
|Devontavius Payne missed free throw
|1:18
|Personal foul on Daniel Fowler
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Jalan McCloud
|1:38
|Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|63
|Field Goals
|19-60 (31.7%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-26 (15.4%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|41
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|5
|13
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Lyons G
|8.0 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|36.8 FG%
|
1
|D. Bradford G
|15.5 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|3.5 APG
|48.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lyons G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Bradford G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|31.7
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|35.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyons
|26
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/8
|5/6
|0
|1
|D. Fowler
|31
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|1
|M. Rafferty
|27
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|2
|J. Davis III
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|A. Brown
|29
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mounce
|21
|5
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|3
|G. Beans
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Sibley
|15
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Hunter
|17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Jean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stavroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|33
|5
|7
|3
|12
|13
|19/60
|4/26
|10/15
|8
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bradford
|37
|20
|8
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|9/20
|2/5
|0/3
|3
|5
|M. Armus
|25
|10
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|2/5
|5
|7
|J. McCloud
|29
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/12
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|3
|B. Hodges
|24
|6
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Burrell
|25
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Payne
|30
|12
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|7
|P. Jurkin
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Long
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Obi-Rapu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Overstreet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Reppart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|37
|13
|8
|9
|12
|14
|26/56
|6/16
|5/14
|9
|28
