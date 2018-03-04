Colgate advances to title game for first time since 2007-08
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Will Rayman scored 22 points and No. 2 seed Colgate defeated No. 6 Holy Cross 62-55 on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game for the first time since 2007-08.
The Raiders (19-12), setting a program record with their 19th victory, play at top-seeded Bucknell on Wednesday. Bucknell defeated No. 5 seed Boston University 90-59 on Sunday.
Colgate was outshot 50-32 percent but made 19 of 22 free throws to 8 of 9 for the Crusaders (12-19). Colgate used 18 offensive rebounds for a 15-2 advantage on second-chance points and outscored Holy Cross 17-1 off turnovers.
Jacob Grandison's 3-point play got the Crusaders within three with 29 seconds remaining but after a Holy Cross turnover the Raiders hit 4 of 6 free throws.
O'Brien made three free throws and Jordan Burns a 3-pointer to snap a tie with 2:56 left.
Crusaders Jehyve Floyd and Grandison scored 14 points each.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Caleb Green
|1.0
|Caleb Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Faw
|8.0
|Jordan Swopshire missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Swopshire made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Matt Faw
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Swopshire
|9.0
|Matt Faw missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Will Rayman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Will Rayman made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Jehyve Floyd
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|62
|Field Goals
|21-42 (50.0%)
|18-56 (32.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|7-30 (23.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|19-22 (86.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|35
|Offensive
|1
|16
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|5
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Holy Cross 12-19
|63.9 PPG
|31 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Colgate 19-12
|73.7 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Grandison F
|8.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
10
|W. Rayman F
|14.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Grandison F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|W. Rayman F
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|32.1
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|23.3
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|86.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Floyd
|34
|14
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Grandison
|38
|14
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5/9
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|7
|A. Butler
|36
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Green
|39
|5
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|P. Benzan
|36
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Floyd
|34
|14
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Grandison
|38
|14
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5/9
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|7
|A. Butler
|36
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Green
|39
|5
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|P. Benzan
|36
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Faw
|8
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Zignorski
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Niego
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Le Sann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Powers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|23
|13
|5
|3
|13
|19
|21/42
|5/14
|8/9
|1
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Rayman
|33
|22
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6/15
|3/9
|7/8
|3
|4
|J. Swopshire
|33
|8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/15
|1/11
|1/2
|4
|3
|D. Batt
|30
|8
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|J. Burns
|31
|7
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|1
|S. O'Brien
|30
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Rayman
|33
|22
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6/15
|3/9
|7/8
|3
|4
|J. Swopshire
|33
|8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/15
|1/11
|1/2
|4
|3
|D. Batt
|30
|8
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|J. Burns
|31
|7
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|1
|S. O'Brien
|30
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ferguson
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Robertson
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|S. Lindgren
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|F. Amiel
|16
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|T. Rivard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Favorite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Regisford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whitbread
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maynard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|33
|11
|7
|5
|5
|11
|18/56
|7/30
|19/22
|16
|17
-
LPSCMB
FGC76
60
2nd 13:14 ESPN
-
ECU
MEMP53
80
2nd 5:48 ESP3
-
TEMPLE
TULSA44
56
2nd 7:13 ESP3
-
WOFF
NCGRN20
22
1st 4:50 ESP3
-
UCONN
25HOU21
26
1st 7:29 CBSSN
-
TULANE
UCF2
2
1st 18:19 ESPU
-
10CINCY
11WICHST62
61
Final
-
HOLY
COLG55
62
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
LIB
RADFRD52
55
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI49
65
Final
-
SMU
SFLA54
65
Final
-
BU
BUCK59
90
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY66
80
Final
-
15MICH
8PURDUE0
0141.0 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBS
-
MILW
ILLCHI0
0139.0 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
DEL
NEAST0
0138.5 O/U
-7.0
6:00pm
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0142.0 O/U
+1.0
6:30pm ESP3
-
STPETE
IONA0
0133.5 O/U
-5.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
IPFW0
0146.5 O/U
0.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA0
0159.5 O/U
-6.0
8:30pm
-
QUINN
FAIR0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0136.0 O/U
0.0
9:30pm ESP3