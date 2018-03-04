HOLY
COLG

No Text

Colgate advances to title game for first time since 2007-08

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Will Rayman scored 22 points and No. 2 seed Colgate defeated No. 6 Holy Cross 62-55 on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game for the first time since 2007-08.

The Raiders (19-12), setting a program record with their 19th victory, play at top-seeded Bucknell on Wednesday. Bucknell defeated No. 5 seed Boston University 90-59 on Sunday.

Colgate was outshot 50-32 percent but made 19 of 22 free throws to 8 of 9 for the Crusaders (12-19). Colgate used 18 offensive rebounds for a 15-2 advantage on second-chance points and outscored Holy Cross 17-1 off turnovers.

Jacob Grandison's 3-point play got the Crusaders within three with 29 seconds remaining but after a Holy Cross turnover the Raiders hit 4 of 6 free throws.

O'Brien made three free throws and Jordan Burns a 3-pointer to snap a tie with 2:56 left.

Crusaders Jehyve Floyd and Grandison scored 14 points each.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Green 1.0
  Caleb Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Faw 8.0
  Jordan Swopshire missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jordan Swopshire made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Matt Faw 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Swopshire 9.0
  Matt Faw missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Will Rayman made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Will Rayman made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jehyve Floyd 16.0
Team Stats
Points 55 62
Field Goals 21-42 (50.0%) 18-56 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 35
Offensive 1 16
Defensive 22 17
Team 4 2
Assists 13 11
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
J. Floyd F
14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
W. Rayman F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Holy Cross 12-19 233255
home team logo Colgate 19-12 263662
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Holy Cross 12-19 63.9 PPG 31 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Colgate 19-12 73.7 PPG 34.9 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
21
J. Grandison F 8.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.0 APG 43.8 FG%
10
W. Rayman F 14.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.2 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Grandison F 14 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
10
W. Rayman F 22 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 32.1
35.7 3PT FG% 23.3
88.9 FT% 86.4
Holy Cross
Starters
J. Floyd
J. Grandison
A. Butler
C. Green
P. Benzan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Floyd 34 14 3 2 1 2 3 3 6/8 0/0 2/2 0 3
J. Grandison 38 14 7 2 1 0 4 3 5/9 1/4 3/3 0 7
A. Butler 36 12 3 0 1 0 1 1 5/12 2/3 0/0 0 3
C. Green 39 5 3 6 1 0 2 2 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 2
P. Benzan 36 2 5 1 1 0 3 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
M. Faw
M. Zignorski
C. Niego
K. Charles
M. Perkins
C. Le Sann
J. Stevens
W. Powers
K. Copeland
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Faw 8 8 1 1 0 0 0 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 1
M. Zignorski 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Niego 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Le Sann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Powers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Copeland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 23 13 5 3 13 19 21/42 5/14 8/9 1 22
Colgate
Starters
W. Rayman
J. Swopshire
D. Batt
J. Burns
S. O'Brien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Rayman 33 22 7 1 3 3 2 0 6/15 3/9 7/8 3 4
J. Swopshire 33 8 7 2 0 0 0 0 3/15 1/11 1/2 4 3
D. Batt 30 8 5 0 1 2 1 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 1 4
J. Burns 31 7 3 1 2 0 1 1 2/10 1/4 2/3 2 1
S. O'Brien 30 5 3 4 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/2 5/5 1 2
Bench
J. Ferguson
J. Robertson
S. Lindgren
F. Amiel
T. Rivard
D. Favorite
M. Regisford
D. Whitbread
M. Williams
H. Baxter
D. Maynard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ferguson 8 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0
J. Robertson 9 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
S. Lindgren 10 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
F. Amiel 16 0 4 1 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 2
T. Rivard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Favorite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Regisford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitbread - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Maynard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 33 11 7 5 5 11 18/56 7/30 19/22 16 17
NCAA BB Scores