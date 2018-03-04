NDAKST
IPFW

No Text

Miller, NDSU hold off Fort Wayne, advance in Summit tourney

  • Mar 04, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Paul Miller scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half to help North Dakota State hold on for an 86-82 win over Fort Wayne on Sunday night in the first round of the Summit League Tournament.

Miller hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and grabbed eight rebounds. Deng Geu added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Tyson Ward scored 13 and AJ Jacobson 12 for No. 5 seed North Dakota State (15-16).

The Bison will play top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals on Monday.

Ward and Miller each hit a 3-pointer before Ward made a layup to make it 10-0 fewer than two minutes in and Jared Samuelson hit two 3s in a 40-second span to spark a 15-3 run that made it 45-27 after Geu's 3-point play with 3:31 left in the first half. NDSU pushed its lead to 23 points on three occasions in the second half, but the Mastodons used runs of 17-5 and 10-3 to trim their deficit to 81-80 after a layup by Bryson Scott with 1:29 to play. Fort Wayne committed two turnovers and went 1 for 3 from the field from there and NDSU held on.

Scott and John Konchar scored 29 points apiece for fourth-seeded Fort Wayne (18-14).

Key Players
P. Miller
J. Konchar
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
45.1 Field Goal % 46.7
35.6 Three Point % 38.0
82.8 Free Throw % 63.8
  Defensive rebound by A.J. Jacobson 1.0
  John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Paul Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Paul Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Kason Harrell 9.0
+ 2 John Konchar made layup 11.0
  Defensive rebound by John Konchar 17.0
  Cameron Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Cameron Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Carl 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Hunter 17.0
Team Stats
Points 86 82
Field Goals 28-54 (51.9%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 29 24
Team 2 3
Assists 15 11
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
P. Miller G
29 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
B. Scott G
29 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo No. Dak. St. 15-16 493786
home team logo IPFW 18-14 315182
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
away team logo No. Dak. St. 15-16 74.6 PPG 36.7 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo IPFW 18-14 82.1 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
2
P. Miller G 19.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.6 APG 45.5 FG%
55
J. Konchar G 14.6 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.7 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
P. Miller G 29 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
55
J. Konchar G 29 PTS 12 REB 6 AST
51.9 FG% 48.3
52.4 3PT FG% 42.1
79.2 FT% 69.6
No. Dak. St.
Starters
P. Miller
T. Ward
A. Jacobson
S. Eliason
C. Hunter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Miller 33 29 8 2 2 0 2 3 9/18 5/8 6/7 1 7
T. Ward 35 13 5 5 1 1 3 4 4/7 1/1 4/6 0 5
A. Jacobson 36 12 5 3 0 1 2 1 4/5 2/3 2/2 0 5
S. Eliason 24 6 7 2 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 5
C. Hunter 24 3 2 3 0 0 3 4 0/5 0/2 3/4 0 2
Bench
D. Geu
J. Samuelson
R. Kreuser
C. Quayle
D. Miller
T. Eady
J. Meidinger
J. Mertens
N. Van Dulm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Geu 14 14 0 0 0 0 1 3 6/7 0/0 2/3 0 0
J. Samuelson 26 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 3
R. Kreuser 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Quayle 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Eady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meidinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mertens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Van Dulm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 33 15 3 2 11 20 28/54 11/21 19/24 4 29
IPFW
Starters
B. Scott
J. Konchar
J. Levitch
X. Taylor
K. Harrell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Scott 35 29 5 1 1 0 3 3 10/21 3/4 6/7 2 3
J. Konchar 40 29 12 6 1 2 1 1 12/18 1/6 4/4 2 10
J. Levitch 32 8 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/2 2/2 2/2 0 3
X. Taylor 25 3 2 0 0 1 1 4 1/6 0/0 1/4 0 2
K. Harrell 36 2 2 1 2 0 1 4 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Carl
J. King
M. Weir
J. Coblin
C. Rollins
C. Benford
J. Stevens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Carl 15 9 2 1 0 1 0 3 3/5 2/3 1/2 0 2
J. King 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/4 0 1
M. Weir 10 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Coblin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rollins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Benford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 28 11 4 4 7 19 29/60 8/19 16/23 4 24
NCAA BB Scores