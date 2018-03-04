WOFF
NCGRN

No Text

Alonso's 3-pointer gives UNCG berth in SoCon title game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Francis Alonso's 3-pointer with 19.2 seconds remaining lifted top-seeded UNC Greensboro to a 56-55 win over No. 5 seed Wofford on Sunday and into the Southern Conference Tournament championship game.

The Spartans (26-7), who won their fifth straight game, will play Monday against the winner of Sunday night's matchup between No. 2 seed East Tennessee and third-seeded Furman.

Alonso hit his game-winning 3-pointer after having gone just 2 of 9 from the arc. Wofford came up empty on three straight outside shots as the game ended.

Wofford went ahead 55-53 on two Cameron Jackson free throws with 1:24 to go.

Fletcher Magee scored 14 points and Storm Murphy 13 for the Terriers (21-12).

UNCG shot just 36 percent and Wofford 35 percent but the Spartans outscored Wofford 19-4 off turnovers and had a 21-7 advantage on second-chance points.

There were 10 lead changes and eight ties.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Magee
J. Dickey
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
48.8 Field Goal % 53.2
44.3 Three Point %
92.0 Free Throw % 60.6
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Smith 0.0
  Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Jackson 3.0
  Fletcher Magee missed jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Fletcher Magee 8.0
  Fletcher Magee missed jump shot 10.0
+ 3 Francis Alonso made 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by James Dickey 38.0
  Cameron Jackson missed fade-away jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Jackson 1:10
  Marvin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 55 56
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 12-12 (100.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 24 23
Team 4 3
Assists 10 6
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
F. Magee G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
F. Alonso G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wofford 21-12 272855
home team logo NC-Greensboro 26-7 263056
O/U 134.0, NCGRN -5.0
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
O/U 134.0, NCGRN -5.0
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Wofford 21-12 75.9 PPG 35.3 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo NC-Greensboro 26-7 74.4 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
3
F. Magee G 21.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.7 APG 48.7 FG%
11
D. Troy G 7.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 4.0 APG 38.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
F. Magee G 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
11
D. Troy G 13 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
34.6 FG% 36.2
26.9 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 66.7
Wofford
Starters
F. Magee
S. Murphy
T. Stumpe
N. Hoover
C. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Magee 36 14 6 1 1 0 1 2 5/18 3/10 1/1 1 5
S. Murphy 35 13 3 1 2 0 0 1 5/11 3/8 0/0 1 2
T. Stumpe 33 9 6 0 1 0 0 2 2/6 1/4 4/4 0 6
N. Hoover 30 9 2 1 0 0 3 1 3/8 0/4 3/3 1 1
C. Jackson 19 8 8 4 1 1 3 3 3/8 0/0 2/2 2 6
Starters
F. Magee
S. Murphy
T. Stumpe
N. Hoover
C. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Magee 36 14 6 1 1 0 1 2 5/18 3/10 1/1 1 5
S. Murphy 35 13 3 1 2 0 0 1 5/11 3/8 0/0 1 2
T. Stumpe 33 9 6 0 1 0 0 2 2/6 1/4 4/4 0 6
N. Hoover 30 9 2 1 0 0 3 1 3/8 0/4 3/3 1 1
C. Jackson 19 8 8 4 1 1 3 3 3/8 0/0 2/2 2 6
Bench
D. Brooks
M. Pegram
D. Theme-Love
K. Aluma
T. Hollowell
B. Perez
D. Lowery
M. Manning Jr.
G. Hickert
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Brooks 14 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 2
M. Pegram 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Theme-Love 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Aluma 15 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Hollowell 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lowery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Manning Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hickert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 32 10 6 2 9 14 18/52 7/26 12/12 8 24
NC-Greensboro
Starters
F. Alonso
D. Troy
J. Kuiper
M. Smith
J. Dickey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Alonso 29 13 2 3 0 0 3 3 5/15 3/10 0/0 0 2
D. Troy 30 13 4 2 0 0 2 1 5/9 2/5 1/1 0 4
J. Kuiper 26 8 4 0 2 1 0 4 3/7 2/5 0/0 4 0
M. Smith 29 8 5 0 1 0 1 3 3/10 1/7 1/3 1 4
J. Dickey 29 5 7 0 1 0 3 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 3 4
Starters
F. Alonso
D. Troy
J. Kuiper
M. Smith
J. Dickey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Alonso 29 13 2 3 0 0 3 3 5/15 3/10 0/0 0 2
D. Troy 30 13 4 2 0 0 2 1 5/9 2/5 1/1 0 4
J. Kuiper 26 8 4 0 2 1 0 4 3/7 2/5 0/0 4 0
M. Smith 29 8 5 0 1 0 1 3 3/10 1/7 1/3 1 4
J. Dickey 29 5 7 0 1 0 3 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 3 4
Bench
I. Miller
G. Collins
K. Sykes
K. Galloway
M. Massey
J. Jordan
L. Burgess
J. Mofford
J. Konstanzer
K. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Miller 16 4 4 0 1 1 1 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 3
G. Collins 7 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 1
K. Sykes 12 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Galloway 17 0 5 1 0 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
M. Massey 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Burgess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mofford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konstanzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 34 6 7 3 10 17 21/58 8/28 6/9 11 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores