Alonso's 3-pointer gives UNCG berth in SoCon title game
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Francis Alonso's 3-pointer with 19.2 seconds remaining lifted top-seeded UNC Greensboro to a 56-55 win over No. 5 seed Wofford on Sunday and into the Southern Conference Tournament championship game.
The Spartans (26-7), who won their fifth straight game, will play Monday against the winner of Sunday night's matchup between No. 2 seed East Tennessee and third-seeded Furman.
Alonso hit his game-winning 3-pointer after having gone just 2 of 9 from the arc. Wofford came up empty on three straight outside shots as the game ended.
Wofford went ahead 55-53 on two Cameron Jackson free throws with 1:24 to go.
Fletcher Magee scored 14 points and Storm Murphy 13 for the Terriers (21-12).
UNCG shot just 36 percent and Wofford 35 percent but the Spartans outscored Wofford 19-4 off turnovers and had a 21-7 advantage on second-chance points.
There were 10 lead changes and eight ties.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.9
|Min. Per Game
|27.9
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|53.2
|44.3
|Three Point %
|92.0
|Free Throw %
|60.6
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Smith
|0.0
|Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Jackson
|3.0
|Fletcher Magee missed jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Fletcher Magee
|8.0
|Fletcher Magee missed jump shot
|10.0
|+ 3
|Francis Alonso made 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|38.0
|Cameron Jackson missed fade-away jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Jackson
|1:10
|Marvin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|56
|Field Goals
|18-52 (34.6%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-12 (100.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|10
|6
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|14
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wofford 21-12
|75.9 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|NC-Greensboro 26-7
|74.4 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|34.6
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Magee
|36
|14
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/18
|3/10
|1/1
|1
|5
|S. Murphy
|35
|13
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Stumpe
|33
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|6
|N. Hoover
|30
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|1
|C. Jackson
|19
|8
|8
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Magee
|36
|14
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/18
|3/10
|1/1
|1
|5
|S. Murphy
|35
|13
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Stumpe
|33
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|6
|N. Hoover
|30
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|1
|C. Jackson
|19
|8
|8
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brooks
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Pegram
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Theme-Love
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Aluma
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Hollowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lowery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Manning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hickert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|32
|10
|6
|2
|9
|14
|18/52
|7/26
|12/12
|8
|24
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Miller
|16
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|G. Collins
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|K. Sykes
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Galloway
|17
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Massey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Burgess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mofford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konstanzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|34
|6
|7
|3
|10
|17
|21/58
|8/28
|6/9
|11
|23
-
DEL
NEAST34
49
2nd 12:00
-
FURMAN
ETNST19
32
1st 2.0 ESP3
-
NDAKST
IPFW19
15
1st 12:40 ESP3
-
STPETE
IONA16
14
1st 10:59 ESP3
-
HOLY
COLG55
62
Final
-
10CINCY
11WICHST62
61
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
LIB
RADFRD52
55
Final
-
BU
BUCK59
90
Final
-
SMU
SFLA54
65
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI49
65
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY66
80
Final
-
ECU
MEMP70
90
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC108
96
Final
-
UCONN
25HOU71
81
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN55
56
Final
-
15MICH
8PURDUE75
66
Final
-
TULANE
UCF51
60
Final
-
MILW
ILLCHI80
75
Final
-
IUPUI
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA0
0159.0 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
QUINN
FAIR0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0136.0 O/U
0.0
9:30pm ESP3