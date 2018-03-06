COPPST
NC Central downs Coppin St. 60-48, advances to MEAC semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Reginald Gardner Jr. scored 20 points and his four 3-pointers sparked key second-half runs that powered sixth-seeded North Carolina Central past No. 11 seed Coppin State 60-48 in Tuesday night's opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Jordan Perkins added 12 points with five assists and Raasean Davis grabbed nine rebounds for NC Central (16-15), which advances to face No. 3 seed Savannah State in Thursday's first semifinal.

Trailing 18-17 at halftime, NC Central took a 23-22 lead on Perkins' tip-in and led by five after Gardner hit three 3s. Coppin State closed to 35-33 on Taqwain Drummond's layup, but Gardner's 3 sparked a 13-2 run and NC Central led 58-39 with 1:56 left after hitting eight free throws.

Karonn Davis scored 13 points with five assists and Lamar Morgan added 10 points for Coppin State (5-27), which shot 28.3 percent from the field.

Key Players
K. Davis
J. Perkins
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
34.2 Field Goal % 45.1
27.1 Three Point % 42.6
78.0 Free Throw % 72.5
  Defensive rebound by Pablo Rivas 17.0
  Lucian Brownlee missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucian Brownlee 24.0
  C.J. Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucian Brownlee 24.0
  C.J. Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Karonn Davis 24.0
+ 1 Lamar Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Karonn Davis 24.0
  Lamar Morgan missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on John Guerra 31.0
Team Stats
Points 48 60
Field Goals 15-53 (28.3%) 17-51 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 41
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 24
Team 8 7
Assists 7 10
Steals 9 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
10
K. Davis G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
5
R. Gardner Jr. G/F
20 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Coppin St. 5-27 183048
home team logo N.C. Central 16-15 174360
O/U 126.0, NCCU -6.5
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
O/U 126.0, NCCU -6.5
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Coppin St. 5-27 61.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo N.C. Central 16-15 73.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
10
K. Davis G 11.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.5 APG 34.4 FG%
5
R. Gardner Jr. G/F 11.0 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.7 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
K. Davis G 13 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
5
R. Gardner Jr. G/F 20 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
28.3 FG% 33.3
25.0 3PT FG% 25.0
92.9 FT% 70.0
Coppin St.
Starters
K. Davis
L. Morgan
C. Andrews-Fulton
C. Council Jr.
T. Drummond
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davis 37 13 4 5 2 0 2 5 4/13 1/4 4/4 1 3
L. Morgan 25 10 5 0 0 1 4 4 3/6 3/6 1/2 1 4
C. Andrews-Fulton 30 6 7 0 3 0 2 3 1/6 0/0 4/4 2 5
C. Council Jr. 31 6 4 1 1 1 0 2 2/10 0/3 2/2 2 2
T. Drummond 28 6 5 1 2 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 4
Bench
L. Brownlee
B. Simpson
T. Thomas
K. Auslander
J. Hardwick
D. Clayton
K. Fair
A. Traore
D. Frayer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Brownlee 20 3 1 0 0 0 2 4 1/8 1/5 0/0 0 1
B. Simpson 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Thomas 12 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Auslander 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Hardwick 10 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Traore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Frayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 48 28 7 9 3 16 23 15/53 5/20 13/14 7 21
N.C. Central
Starters
R. Gardner Jr.
J. Perkins
R. Davis
J. Guerra
Z. Douglas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gardner Jr. 31 20 0 1 1 0 1 1 5/15 4/9 6/8 0 0
J. Perkins 24 12 3 5 1 1 3 4 3/5 0/0 6/6 2 1
R. Davis 20 5 9 0 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 8
J. Guerra 34 5 4 1 1 0 1 3 1/6 1/4 2/4 1 3
Z. Douglas 18 2 7 0 0 2 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 3 4
Bench
D. Reid
P. Rivas
R. Harney
C. Wiggins
L. McKnight Jr.
R. London
M. McAllister
A. Mills
B. Goldsmith
A. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Reid 20 9 6 0 0 0 5 2 3/5 0/0 3/4 1 5
P. Rivas 22 4 4 2 1 1 1 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 3
R. Harney 10 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 0
C. Wiggins 15 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 1/4 0 0
L. McKnight Jr. 6 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mills - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goldsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 34 10 7 4 15 17 17/51 5/20 21/30 10 24
