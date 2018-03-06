NC Central downs Coppin St. 60-48, advances to MEAC semis
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Reginald Gardner Jr. scored 20 points and his four 3-pointers sparked key second-half runs that powered sixth-seeded North Carolina Central past No. 11 seed Coppin State 60-48 in Tuesday night's opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Jordan Perkins added 12 points with five assists and Raasean Davis grabbed nine rebounds for NC Central (16-15), which advances to face No. 3 seed Savannah State in Thursday's first semifinal.
Trailing 18-17 at halftime, NC Central took a 23-22 lead on Perkins' tip-in and led by five after Gardner hit three 3s. Coppin State closed to 35-33 on Taqwain Drummond's layup, but Gardner's 3 sparked a 13-2 run and NC Central led 58-39 with 1:56 left after hitting eight free throws.
Karonn Davis scored 13 points with five assists and Lamar Morgan added 10 points for Coppin State (5-27), which shot 28.3 percent from the field.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|34.2
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|27.1
|Three Point %
|42.6
|78.0
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|Defensive rebound by Pablo Rivas
|17.0
|Lucian Brownlee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucian Brownlee
|24.0
|C.J. Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucian Brownlee
|24.0
|C.J. Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Karonn Davis
|24.0
|+ 1
|Lamar Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Karonn Davis
|24.0
|Lamar Morgan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on John Guerra
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|60
|Field Goals
|15-53 (28.3%)
|17-51 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|Coppin St. 5-27
|61.2 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|10.7 APG
|N.C. Central 16-15
|73.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|K. Davis G
|11.6 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|4.5 APG
|34.4 FG%
|
5
|R. Gardner Jr. G/F
|11.0 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|35.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Davis G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|R. Gardner Jr. G/F
|20 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.3
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|37
|13
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4/13
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|3
|L. Morgan
|25
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3/6
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Andrews-Fulton
|30
|6
|7
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|5
|C. Council Jr.
|31
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/10
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|2
|T. Drummond
|28
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|37
|13
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4/13
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|3
|L. Morgan
|25
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3/6
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Andrews-Fulton
|30
|6
|7
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|5
|C. Council Jr.
|31
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/10
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|2
|T. Drummond
|28
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Brownlee
|20
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Simpson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Thomas
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Auslander
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Hardwick
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Frayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|48
|28
|7
|9
|3
|16
|23
|15/53
|5/20
|13/14
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gardner Jr.
|31
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/15
|4/9
|6/8
|0
|0
|J. Perkins
|24
|12
|3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|1
|R. Davis
|20
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|8
|J. Guerra
|34
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|3
|Z. Douglas
|18
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gardner Jr.
|31
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/15
|4/9
|6/8
|0
|0
|J. Perkins
|24
|12
|3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|1
|R. Davis
|20
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|8
|J. Guerra
|34
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|3
|Z. Douglas
|18
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Reid
|20
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|5
|P. Rivas
|22
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|R. Harney
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|C. Wiggins
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/4
|0
|0
|L. McKnight Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McAllister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Goldsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|34
|10
|7
|4
|15
|17
|17/51
|5/20
|21/30
|10
|24
-
SACST
PORTST4
12
1st 13:57
-
GATECH
BC77
87
Final
-
PITT
ND64
67
Final
-
MONST
NDAK74
76
Final
-
FAMU
HOW88
78
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO59
82
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU48
60
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS76
83
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
WRIGHT57
74
Final
-
WAKE
CUSE64
73
Final
-
STNYBRK
UVM51
70
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER71
61
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC60
75
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB73
77
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST76
68
Final
-
BYU
6GONZAG54
74
Final
-
SDAK
SDAKST87
97
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO76
90
Final
-
SCST
MORGAN80
83
Final
-
JACKST
STHRN60
62
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM71
87
Final