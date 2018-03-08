CMICH
Harris scores 27, top-seeded Buffalo advances in MAC tourney

  • Mar 08, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) Jeremy Harris scored a career-high 27 points, CJ Massinburg added 18 and top-seeded Buffalo held off eighth-seeded Central Michigan's rally in the second half for a 89-74 win in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Nick Perkins had 16 points and the Bulls (24-8) made two big 3-pointers in the final 2:17 to put away the Chippewas.

Buffalo will play the Ball State-Kent State quarterfinal winner in Friday's semifinals.

Cecil Williams had 21 points and 13 rebounds to pace Central Michigan (19-14), which cut a 14-point second-half deficit to two, but couldn't come up with a big defensive stop in the final minutes.

The Chippewas were still within 77-74 when Wes Clark knocked down a 3-pointer for Buffalo. After Williams was called for a charging foul on the next possession, Massinburg, who had missed three free throws, drilled his 3 from the left wing.

Buffalo entered the MAC tourney as the No. 1 seed for the first time. The Bulls are seeking their third title in four years after winning in 2015 and 2016.

Key Players
D. DiLeo
C. Massinburg
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
37.6 Field Goal % 46.6
33.9 Three Point % 39.5
79.2 Free Throw % 72.5
  Defensive rebound by Dontay Caruthers 8.0
  Josh Kozinski missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Nick Perkins made dunk, assist by Dontay Caruthers 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Dontay Caruthers 28.0
  Shawn Roundtree missed layup, blocked by Jeremy Harris 30.0
+ 1 Wes Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Wes Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Shawn Roundtree 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Wes Clark 47.0
  Cecil Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 1 Nick Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
Team Stats
Points 74 89
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 31-69 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 6-28 (21.4%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 24-29 (82.8%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 52
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 23 32
Team 2 3
Assists 10 24
Steals 5 3
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
21
C. Williams F
21 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
27 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo C. Michigan 19-14 383674
home team logo Buffalo 24-8 474289
O/U 160.5, BUFF -7.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
C. Michigan
Starters
C. Williams
L. Meyer
S. Roundtree
J. Kozinski
D. DiLeo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Williams - 21 13 1 0 3 4 4 7/14 2/5 5/6 5 8
L. Meyer - 12 2 0 2 1 0 2 3/8 0/3 6/7 2 0
S. Roundtree - 10 8 3 0 0 2 2 2/13 1/4 5/7 2 6
J. Kozinski - 7 1 1 2 0 0 4 2/8 2/8 1/1 0 1
D. DiLeo - 2 4 3 0 0 0 1 1/7 0/5 0/0 0 4
Bench
K. McKay
G. Peppers
M. Smith
M. Beachler
D. Scott
J. McCarty
C. Redman
I. Nwoko
A. Bullard
A. Ervin
A. Kozinski
A. Myers
J. Rule
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Peppers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beachler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCarty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Redman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nwoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bullard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ervin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kozinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Myers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rule - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 74 34 10 5 6 9 19 22/61 6/28 24/29 11 23
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
W. Clark
I. Smart
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris - 27 10 3 0 1 1 3 9/16 4/8 5/5 2 8
C. Massinburg - 18 5 4 0 0 1 1 7/15 4/10 0/3 2 3
W. Clark - 11 8 6 2 0 4 4 3/10 3/6 2/3 0 8
I. Smart - 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Jordan - 0 4 2 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Graves
M. McRae
B. Bertram
J. Reese
G. Agorioge
C. Moultrie
D. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caruthers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Agorioge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 89 49 24 3 5 8 22 31/69 12/30 15/23 17 32
