Harris scores 27, top-seeded Buffalo advances in MAC tourney
CLEVELAND (AP) Jeremy Harris scored a career-high 27 points, CJ Massinburg added 18 and top-seeded Buffalo held off eighth-seeded Central Michigan's rally in the second half for a 89-74 win in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Nick Perkins had 16 points and the Bulls (24-8) made two big 3-pointers in the final 2:17 to put away the Chippewas.
Buffalo will play the Ball State-Kent State quarterfinal winner in Friday's semifinals.
Cecil Williams had 21 points and 13 rebounds to pace Central Michigan (19-14), which cut a 14-point second-half deficit to two, but couldn't come up with a big defensive stop in the final minutes.
The Chippewas were still within 77-74 when Wes Clark knocked down a 3-pointer for Buffalo. After Williams was called for a charging foul on the next possession, Massinburg, who had missed three free throws, drilled his 3 from the left wing.
Buffalo entered the MAC tourney as the No. 1 seed for the first time. The Bulls are seeking their third title in four years after winning in 2015 and 2016.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|37.6
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|33.9
|Three Point %
|39.5
|79.2
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|Defensive rebound by Dontay Caruthers
|8.0
|Josh Kozinski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 2
|Nick Perkins made dunk, assist by Dontay Caruthers
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Dontay Caruthers
|28.0
|Shawn Roundtree missed layup, blocked by Jeremy Harris
|30.0
|+ 1
|Wes Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Wes Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Shawn Roundtree
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Wes Clark
|47.0
|Cecil Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|+ 1
|Nick Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|89
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|31-69 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-28 (21.4%)
|12-30 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|24-29 (82.8%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|52
|Offensive
|11
|17
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|10
|24
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 19-14
|78.1 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Buffalo 24-8
|85.2 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|C. Williams F
|15.2 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
2
|J. Harris G
|15.0 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Williams F
|21 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|J. Harris G
|27 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|82.8
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|-
|21
|13
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|7/14
|2/5
|5/6
|5
|8
|L. Meyer
|-
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|6/7
|2
|0
|S. Roundtree
|-
|10
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/13
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|6
|J. Kozinski
|-
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/8
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|1
|D. DiLeo
|-
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|0
|21
|13
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|7/14
|2/5
|5/6
|5
|8
|L. Meyer
|0
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|6/7
|2
|0
|S. Roundtree
|0
|10
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/13
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|6
|J. Kozinski
|0
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/8
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|1
|D. DiLeo
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McKay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Peppers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Beachler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCarty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Redman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nwoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bullard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ervin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kozinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rule
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|74
|34
|10
|5
|6
|9
|19
|22/61
|6/28
|24/29
|11
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|-
|27
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9/16
|4/8
|5/5
|2
|8
|C. Massinburg
|-
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/15
|4/10
|0/3
|2
|3
|W. Clark
|-
|11
|8
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3/10
|3/6
|2/3
|0
|8
|I. Smart
|-
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. Jordan
|-
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|0
|27
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9/16
|4/8
|5/5
|2
|8
|C. Massinburg
|0
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/15
|4/10
|0/3
|2
|3
|W. Clark
|0
|11
|8
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3/10
|3/6
|2/3
|0
|8
|I. Smart
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. Jordan
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caruthers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Agorioge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|89
|49
|24
|3
|5
|8
|22
|31/69
|12/30
|15/23
|17
|32
-
TCU
KSTATE62
61
OT 3:54 ESP2
-
BAMA
TEXAM57
50
2nd 10:07 SECN
-
BC
19CLEM12
5
1st 14:35 ESPN
-
SFLA
MEMP0
5
1st 18:24 ESPU
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON0
0147.0 O/U
-1.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
BALLST0
0145.0 O/U
-4.0
2:30pm ESP3
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
PROV
CREIGH0
0149.0 O/U
-3.5
2:34pm FS1
-
22NEVADA
UNLV0
0163.5 O/U
+5.0
3:00pm CBSSN
-
COLO
15ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-11.0
3:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
GC0
0139.5 O/U
-13.0
3:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0128.0 O/U
-7.0
3:00pm
-
NDAK
MNTNA0
0147.0 O/U
-13.5
3:05pm
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0
3:25pm SECN
-
STNFRD
UCLA0
0154.0 O/U
-4.0
5:30pm PACN
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0152.5 O/U
-2.0
5:30pm
-
SDGST
FRESNO0
0137.5 O/U
+4.0
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0128.0 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0150.0 O/U
+2.5
5:35pm
-
NORL
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
NCCU
SAV0
0168.5 O/U
+1.0
6:00pm
-
DUQ
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-2.0
6:00pm NBCS
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO0
0144.0 O/U
-6.0
6:30pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH0
0
7:00pm
-
MARQET
2NOVA0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
MISSST0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
ND
5DUKE0
0
7:00pm ESPN
-
USM
MTSU0
0
7:00pm
-
TULANE
TEMPLE0
0143.0 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0
7:30pm
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0143.0 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GWASH
STLOU0
0
8:30pm NBCS
-
CARK
SFA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
8:35pm
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0141.0 O/U
-8.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
EMICH0
0132.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
12UNC
24MIAMI0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
USC0
0
9:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130.0 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm
-
BAYLOR
18WVU0
0140.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm
-
CHIST
NMEXST0
0145.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
UCF0
0128.0 O/U
-13.0
9:00pm ESPU
-
SC
ARK0
0
9:25pm SECN
-
LATECH
ODU0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0147.0 O/U
+1.0
9:30pm FS1
-
UAB
WKY0
0
10:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0140.0 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm