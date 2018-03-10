BAMA
Gabriel, Kentucky use 3-point barrage to beat Alabama 86-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Wenyen Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on 3s and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Collin Sexton and Alabama 86-63 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) advanced to play the winner of the game between No. 13 Tennessee and Arkansas.

Kentucky shot 64 percent from the field, up from its 42.6 percent clip against Georgia on Friday and its season average of 46.5. The Wildcats dominated on the defensive end as well, using its unmatched length to body up ninth-seeded Alabama (19-15) all game.

Sexton, who beat Texas A&M with a last-second shot on Thursday and then led a second-half charge to beat Auburn on Friday, scored 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting. John Petty added 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

The Tide simply couldn't stop the Wildcats, especially from long range. Kentucky shot 12 of 18 on 3s and compiled 20 assists.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Playing three games in three days definitely looked to have fatigued the Crimson Tide early. Alabama might have played itself into the NCAA Tournament with its runaway victory over No. 16 Auburn.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are tall, fast and playing in front of a sea of blue. They look solid on the defensive end and when they're shooting above 60 percent, they're one of the scariest teams in the country.

UP NEXT

Alabama will wait until Sunday to find out its postseason fate.

Kentucky plays in the SEC title game for the automatic bid to the NCAAs.

Key Players
C. Sexton
2 G
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
22 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.4 Field Goal % 47.9
34.4 Three Point % 38.0
78.2 Free Throw % 80.4
  Defensive rebound by PJ Washington 4.0
  Lawson Schaffer missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 3 Kevin Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quade Green 22.0
+ 2 Alex Reese made layup, assist by Daniel Giddens 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Daniel Giddens 38.0
  Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 3 PJ Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quade Green 54.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Alex Reese 1:15
+ 1 PJ Washington made free throw 1:29
  Shooting foul on Alex Reese 1:29
+ 2 PJ Washington made hook shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1:29
Team Stats
Points 63 86
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 27-42 (64.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 12 1
Defensive 17 22
Team 2 4
Assists 6 20
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Sexton G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
32
W. Gabriel F
23 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Alabama 19-15 194463
home team logo Kentucky 23-10 295786
O/U 139.5, UK -4.5
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
O/U 139.5, UK -4.5
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 19-15 72.6 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Kentucky 23-10 76.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
2
C. Sexton G 19.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 44.4 FG%
32
W. Gabriel F 6.1 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.7 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Sexton G 21 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
32
W. Gabriel F 23 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
37.9 FG% 64.3
33.3 3PT FG% 66.7
73.3 FT% 71.4
Alabama
Starters
C. Sexton
A. Reese
D. Ingram
H. Jones
G. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Sexton 36 21 5 3 0 0 3 3 6/14 1/3 8/9 2 3
A. Reese 19 5 4 0 0 0 2 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 3
D. Ingram 30 4 5 0 0 0 0 2 2/10 0/3 0/1 1 4
H. Jones 13 0 1 0 1 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Smith 16 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Kentucky
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Washington
K. Knox
H. Diallo
N. Richards
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 38 19 4 8 1 0 1 3 4/7 2/4 9/12 0 4
P. Washington 37 14 8 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 1/1 5/8 0 8
K. Knox 25 11 2 2 2 0 4 4 4/6 1/2 2/2 0 2
H. Diallo 19 9 1 1 0 0 1 5 3/6 1/2 2/4 0 1
N. Richards 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Washington
K. Knox
H. Diallo
N. Richards
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 38 19 4 8 1 0 1 3 4/7 2/4 9/12 0 4
P. Washington 37 14 8 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 1/1 5/8 0 8
K. Knox 25 11 2 2 2 0 4 4 4/6 1/2 2/2 0 2
H. Diallo 19 9 1 1 0 0 1 5 3/6 1/2 2/4 0 1
N. Richards 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
W. Gabriel
S. Killeya-Jones
Q. Green
B. Calipari
J. David
D. Pulliam
T. Wynyard
J. Baker
J. Vanderbilt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Gabriel 25 23 2 0 1 3 1 2 7/8 7/7 2/2 0 2
S. Killeya-Jones 16 6 5 0 0 2 3 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
Q. Green 31 2 1 8 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 0
B. Calipari 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pulliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wynyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 23 20 4 5 10 18 27/42 12/18 20/28 1 22
