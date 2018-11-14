CSN
LOYMRY

No Text

Bateman's double-double sends LMU past CSU Northridge 79-64

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) James Batemon scored 21 points and handed out 10 assists for his first career double-double and Loyola Marymount cruise past Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Tuesday night.

Batemon hit 11 of 13 free throws and added four rebounds for the Lions (3-0), who had a 41-26 advantage on the boards. Mattias Markusson added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds - the seventh time he's accomplished the feat. Zafir Williams added 13 points and Joe Quintana came off the bench to score 10 with five steals.

Freshman Lamine Diane hit just 1 of 8 free throws, but he still paced the Matadors (0-2) with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots. Terrell Gomez scored 14 and Elijah Harkless contributed 10 points and four assists.

LMU, which led 36-31 at halftime, made 27 of 55 shots from the floor (49 percent), including 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39 percent). Northridge hit 22 of 55 (40 percent) from the field, but just 15 of its 28 free throws (54 percent).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev 15.0
  Mattias Markusson missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount 36.0
  Jared Pearre missed layup 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Jared Pearre 43.0
  Jared Pearre missed layup 45.0
+ 1 James Batemon made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 James Batemon made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Lamine Diane 51.0
+ 2 Terrell Gomez made layup, assist by Lamine Diane 51.0
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Quintana, stolen by Elijah Harkless 59.0
Team Stats
Points 64 79
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 15-28 (53.6%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 41
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 13 27
Team 4 4
Assists 17 17
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 15 20
Fouls 22 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
L. Diane F
15 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
5
J. Batemon G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
12T
away team logo CSNorthridge 0-2 313364
home team logo LMU 3-0 364379
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo CSNorthridge 0-2 84.0 PPG 49 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo LMU 3-0 68.0 PPG 43 RPG 8.0 APG
Key Players
35
L. Diane F 24.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.5 APG 47.8 FG%
5
J. Batemon G 19.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.0 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
35
L. Diane F 15 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
5
J. Batemon G 21 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
40.0 FG% 49.1
38.5 3PT FG% 38.9
53.6 FT% 78.3
CSNorthridge
Bench
J. Pearre
D. Brown II
T. Ochieng
A. Sokol
M. Kaba-Camara
B. Orr
R. Henderson Jr.
A. Martinez
B. Harrick
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Pearre 12 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 0
D. Brown II 24 4 1 2 3 0 1 3 1/5 0/3 2/3 0 1
T. Ochieng 10 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 0
A. Sokol 15 3 0 2 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
M. Kaba-Camara 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Orr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 22 17 9 4 15 22 22/55 5/13 15/28 9 13
LMU
Bench
J. Quintana
D. Gipson
P. Herman
J. Bell
I. Alipiev
C. Allen
E. Scott
D. Douglas
A. Essa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Quintana 27 10 1 1 5 0 2 3 3/8 2/6 2/2 1 0
D. Gipson 26 7 6 0 1 2 1 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 5
P. Herman 11 4 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Bell 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Alipiev 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Essa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 188 79 37 17 11 3 20 25 27/55 7/18 18/23 10 27
NCAA BB Scores