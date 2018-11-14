LOS ANGELES (AP) James Batemon scored 21 points and handed out 10 assists for his first career double-double and Loyola Marymount cruise past Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Tuesday night.

Batemon hit 11 of 13 free throws and added four rebounds for the Lions (3-0), who had a 41-26 advantage on the boards. Mattias Markusson added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds - the seventh time he's accomplished the feat. Zafir Williams added 13 points and Joe Quintana came off the bench to score 10 with five steals.

Freshman Lamine Diane hit just 1 of 8 free throws, but he still paced the Matadors (0-2) with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots. Terrell Gomez scored 14 and Elijah Harkless contributed 10 points and four assists.

LMU, which led 36-31 at halftime, made 27 of 55 shots from the floor (49 percent), including 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39 percent). Northridge hit 22 of 55 (40 percent) from the field, but just 15 of its 28 free throws (54 percent).

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.