No. 10 Kentucky coasts past North Dakota 96-58

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) PJ Washington set a career high with 25 points and had a season-high seven rebounds, Tyler Herro added 18 points and No. 10 Kentucky rolled over North Dakota 96-58 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (2-1) finally got the dominant effort they sought after scraping by Southern Illinois last week. They had to survive an initial back-and-forth with the Fighting Hawks (2-1), who led 13-12 before Washington's 3-pointer put Kentucky ahead to stay. The Wildcats outscored North Dakota 27-7 over 9:46 for a 39-20 cushion and led by 38 in the closing minutes.

Washington, who managed just 11 points through two games, scored his season high by halftime. He finished 9 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers to surpass his previous of best 22 points against Mississippi State in January.

Herro shot 7 of 12 to top his 14-point debut against Duke, and Kentucky shot 53 percent in the opening game of the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase.

Conner Avants had 14 points and Filip Rebraca 13 for North Dakota, which shot 40 percent in its first meeting against the Wildcats.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky's long-overdue convincing performance should seal another week in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota: Three-point shooting helped the Fighting Hawks make things interesting early against the Wildcats. That strong start lasted just six minutes as they were thoroughly overwhelmed in their first meeting against a Southeastern Conference school.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked much better than in Friday's shaky escape of Southern Illinois. Besides consistently shooting a season best from the field, they controlled the paint (46-18) and owned the glass 45-15. Washington certainly needed an offensive boost and delivered inside and outside the arc.

UP NEXT

North Dakota hosts Minnesota Morris on Saturday in the first of consecutive home games.

Kentucky hosts VMI on Sunday in the second game of the Hardwood Showcase that also features Winthrop and Tennessee State.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

A previous version of this story incorrectly said Washington's seven rebounds were a career high. They were only a season high.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Keldon Johnson 22.0
  EJ Montgomery missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Ashton Hagans 47.0
  Ashton Hagans missed layup 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Jonny David 57.0
  Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Lost ball turnover on Bentiu Panoam 1:13
+ 2 Tyler Herro made jump shot 1:31
  Shot clock violation turnover on North Dakota 1:57
  Offensive rebound by 1:57
  Billy Brown missed floating jump shot 1:59
Team Stats
Points 58 96
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 33-62 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 45
Offensive 3 15
Defensive 10 25
Team 2 5
Assists 8 15
Steals 5 12
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
32
C. Avants F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
P. Washington F
25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo North Dakota 2-1 253358
home team logo 10 Kentucky 2-1 465096
O/U 151.5, UK -26
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 151.5, UK -26
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo North Dakota 2-1 83.5 PPG 47.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 10 Kentucky 2-1 77.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
32
C. Avants F 11.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.5 APG 76.9 FG%
25
P. Washington F 5.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.5 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
32
C. Avants F 14 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
25
P. Washington F 25 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
39.6 FG% 53.2
36.8 3PT FG% 46.2
72.2 FT% 80.0
North Dakota
Starters
C. Avants
D. Atelbauers
C. Seales
B. Brown
K. Walter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Avants 23 14 2 2 0 0 2 3 5/9 0/0 4/6 1 1
D. Atelbauers 24 8 0 1 0 1 1 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 0
C. Seales 29 7 0 3 0 1 5 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 0 0
B. Brown 26 3 1 0 1 0 2 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
K. Walter 16 2 1 1 0 1 0 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 1 0
Bench
F. Rebraca
A. Moody
M. Coudreau
E. Hazekamp
Z. Saddler
C. Brooks
E. Igbanugo
J. Bijiek
B. Panoam
M. Stewart
L. Schmidt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Rebraca 22 13 6 0 3 1 2 3 5/8 2/3 1/3 0 6
A. Moody 16 5 0 1 1 0 2 2 1/4 1/4 2/2 0 0
M. Coudreau 10 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 1/1 0 0
E. Hazekamp 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Z. Saddler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brooks 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Igbanugo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bijiek 11 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Panoam 8 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Schmidt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 58 13 8 5 5 19 19 19/48 7/19 13/18 3 10
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
T. Herro
I. Quickley
K. Johnson
R. Travis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 17 25 7 1 1 1 3 2 9/13 4/5 3/5 1 6
T. Herro 25 18 1 3 5 0 2 0 7/12 1/2 3/3 0 1
I. Quickley 27 12 1 4 2 0 0 0 2/5 0/2 8/10 0 1
K. Johnson 34 12 10 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 6/8 3 7
R. Travis 21 11 7 0 0 0 1 3 4/12 1/2 2/2 4 3
Bench
E. Montgomery
Q. Green
N. Richards
A. Hagans
J. David
B. Calipari
J. Baker
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Montgomery 26 8 7 0 0 2 1 3 4/8 0/1 0/0 3 4
Q. Green 16 6 2 5 3 0 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 1
N. Richards 16 2 2 0 0 2 2 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Hagans 16 2 2 1 1 0 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. David 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 96 40 15 12 5 13 15 33/62 6/13 24/30 15 25
