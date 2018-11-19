CAN
Kabengele scores 18 points as Florida State routs Canisius

  Nov 19, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 18 points and Terance Mann added 12 as No. 14 Florida State warmed up after a seven-day layoff to beat Canisius 93-61 on Monday night.

Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, came off the bench to shoot 6 of 12 from the floor and had six rebounds for the Seminoles. Florida State is 3-0 for a third straight season.

Malik Johnson scored 20 points for Canisius (1-1), which had 13 first-half turnovers and finished the night with 18.

Canisius trailed most of the way but cut the deficit to 47-41 with 14:12 left. Kabengele then scored seven points in less than two minutes to put the Seminoles back up 58-41 with 12 minutes to go.

Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese added 15 points apiece for Canisius, which shot 22 of 52 (42.3 percent).

Florida State showed off its depth, scoring 51 points off the bench. True freshman Devin Vassell scored 10 points for the Seminoles, who shot 31 of 59 (52.5 percent).

Scott Hitchon was ejected for a flagrant foul after pushing Florida State's Terance Mann to the floor with 13:10 left in the game. Hitchon started but didn't have a point or a rebound.

BIG PICTURE

Canisius: The Golden Griffins hung tough with Florida State for long stretches of the game but didn't have the depth. Johnson, Takal Molson (15 points) and Isaiah Reese (15 points) had 50 of Canisius' 61 points.

Florida State: The Seminoles looked good after a seven-day layoff, easily winning for the 33rd time in 35 home games since November 2016. The Canisius game is the first of five games in a 10-day stretch.

UP NEXT

Canisius travels to Orlando to face Villanova as the Golden Griffins continue play in the AdvoCare Invitational.

Florida State continues play in the AdvoCare Invitational on Thursday against UAB in Orlando.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 61 93
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 40
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 16 24
Team 4 3
Assists 10 19
Steals 4 9
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 1 0
M. Johnson G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
M. Kabengele F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
M. Johnson G 5.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 25.0 FG%
M. Kabengele F 8.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.5 APG 44.4 FG%
M. Johnson G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
M. Kabengele F 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
M. Johnson
I. Reese
T. Molson
S. Hitchon
J. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Johnson 38 20 4 2 0 0 6 2 6/9 5/6 3/4 2 2
I. Reese 35 15 4 0 0 0 2 3 6/16 3/7 0/0 0 4
T. Molson 34 15 6 5 0 0 3 3 6/16 0/6 3/4 1 5
S. Hitchon 7 0 0 0 1 2 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. White 20 0 2 1 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Florida State
T. Mann
M. Walker
C. Koumadje
T. Forrest
P. Savoy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Mann 28 12 5 4 0 0 2 0 4/9 1/1 3/3 3 2
M. Walker 24 12 4 2 2 0 4 3 4/7 3/4 1/3 3 1
C. Koumadje 17 8 9 0 0 1 1 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 7
T. Forrest 29 8 5 6 2 0 1 1 3/7 0/0 2/2 0 5
P. Savoy 22 2 1 0 1 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 1
