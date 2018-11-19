Kabengele scores 18 points as Florida State routs Canisius
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 18 points and Terance Mann added 12 as No. 14 Florida State warmed up after a seven-day layoff to beat Canisius 93-61 on Monday night.
Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, came off the bench to shoot 6 of 12 from the floor and had six rebounds for the Seminoles. Florida State is 3-0 for a third straight season.
Malik Johnson scored 20 points for Canisius (1-1), which had 13 first-half turnovers and finished the night with 18.
Canisius trailed most of the way but cut the deficit to 47-41 with 14:12 left. Kabengele then scored seven points in less than two minutes to put the Seminoles back up 58-41 with 12 minutes to go.
Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese added 15 points apiece for Canisius, which shot 22 of 52 (42.3 percent).
Florida State showed off its depth, scoring 51 points off the bench. True freshman Devin Vassell scored 10 points for the Seminoles, who shot 31 of 59 (52.5 percent).
Scott Hitchon was ejected for a flagrant foul after pushing Florida State's Terance Mann to the floor with 13:10 left in the game. Hitchon started but didn't have a point or a rebound.
BIG PICTURE
Canisius: The Golden Griffins hung tough with Florida State for long stretches of the game but didn't have the depth. Johnson, Takal Molson (15 points) and Isaiah Reese (15 points) had 50 of Canisius' 61 points.
Florida State: The Seminoles looked good after a seven-day layoff, easily winning for the 33rd time in 35 home games since November 2016. The Canisius game is the first of five games in a 10-day stretch.
UP NEXT
Canisius travels to Orlando to face Villanova as the Golden Griffins continue play in the AdvoCare Invitational.
Florida State continues play in the AdvoCare Invitational on Thursday against UAB in Orlando.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Kejuan Johnson-Alls, stolen by Anthony Polite
|15.0
|+ 3
|Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite
|26.0
|+ 2
|Malik Johnson made layup
|45.0
|+ 2
|David Nichols made layup, assist by Raiquan Gray
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|55.0
|Dantai St. Louis missed jump shot
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Henderson
|1:02
|Jonathan Sanks missed jump shot
|1:04
|+ 1
|Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|+ 1
|Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Shooting foul on Malik Johnson
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|93
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|24-30 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|5
|13
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|23
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Canisius 1-2
|74.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.5 APG
|14 Florida State 3-0
|80.5 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Johnson G
|5.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|25.0 FG%
|
25
|M. Kabengele F
|8.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|44.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Johnson G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|M. Kabengele F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|38
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6/9
|5/6
|3/4
|2
|2
|I. Reese
|35
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/16
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Molson
|34
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6/16
|0/6
|3/4
|1
|5
|S. Hitchon
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. White
|20
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. St. Louis
|27
|9
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|2
|K. Johnson-Alls
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Faulkner
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sanks
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|J. Henderson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lotts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rautins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|21
|10
|4
|6
|18
|23
|22/52
|8/21
|9/15
|5
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|28
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/9
|1/1
|3/3
|3
|2
|M. Walker
|24
|12
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|4/7
|3/4
|1/3
|3
|1
|C. Koumadje
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|T. Forrest
|29
|8
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|P. Savoy
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|19
|18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|6/10
|3
|3
|D. Vassell
|14
|10
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|A. Polite
|13
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|W. Wilkes
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Nichols
|17
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Gray
|12
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|2
|P. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|37
|19
|9
|3
|15
|15
|31/59
|7/14
|24/30
|13
|24
