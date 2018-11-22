BUTLER
MTSU

No Text

Butler beats Middle Tennessee in Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Sean McDermott scored 21 points by tying the tournament record of seven 3-pointers, part of Butler's Atlantis-record 16 made 3s in an 84-53 win against Middle Tennessee in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

McDermott's seven 3s tied a record set by Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice against Oklahoma earlier Thursday. The Bulldogs (4-1) also went 16 of 35 from behind the arc, surpassing the previous mark of 15 3s set by Massachusetts in 2011.

Paul Jorgensen also scored 21 points as Butler shot 52 percent in a big offensive output following their first-round loss to Dayton. The Bulldogs built a 44-27 halftime lead and never looked back.

James Hawthorne scored 11 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-3), who shot 32 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

Butler will face Florida in Friday's fifth-place game. Middle Tennessee will face Stanford in the seventh-place game.

Key Players
K. Baldwin
D. Sims
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
7.0 Pts. Per Game 7.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
46.7 Field Goal % 50.0
27.3 Three Point % 25.0
82.1 Free Throw % 100.0
Team Stats
Points 84 53
Field Goals 31-60 (51.7%) 17-53 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 16-35 (45.7%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 22 24
Team 3 8
Assists 22 6
Steals 12 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 9 17
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
P. Jorgensen G
21 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
J. Hawthorne F
11 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Butler 4-1 444084
home team logo Middle Tenn. 3-3 272653
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 4-1 80.3 PPG 34 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Middle Tenn. 3-3 78.8 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
22
S. McDermott F 9.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.3 APG 48.0 FG%
4
J. Hawthorne F 9.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.6 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
S. McDermott F 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
4
J. Hawthorne F 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
51.7 FG% 32.1
45.7 3PT FG% 28.6
60.0 FT% 65.2
Butler
Starters
P. Jorgensen
S. McDermott
K. Baldwin
N. Fowler
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 25 21 3 0 1 0 0 0 7/12 5/8 2/2 2 1
S. McDermott 22 21 2 1 0 0 0 2 7/12 7/11 0/0 1 1
K. Baldwin 23 18 5 4 2 2 0 2 7/10 3/4 1/2 0 5
N. Fowler 19 2 5 2 1 0 2 4 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 3
A. Thompson 33 2 0 8 1 1 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Nze
J. Tucker
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Baddley 24 10 4 2 2 1 3 2 4/5 1/2 1/2 1 3
J. Brunk 21 6 5 3 2 0 2 2 2/2 0/0 2/3 0 5
C. David 14 4 2 1 2 1 0 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 0
C. Donovan 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Gillens-Butler 16 0 4 0 1 0 0 3 0/4 0/3 0/1 0 4
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 30 22 12 5 9 19 31/60 16/35 6/10 8 22
Middle Tenn.
Starters
J. Hawthorne
D. Sims
R. Scurry
A. Green
A. Crump
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hawthorne 32 11 3 0 0 1 3 3 3/8 1/2 4/4 0 3
D. Sims 29 9 0 0 1 0 3 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 0
R. Scurry 24 7 7 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 3/7 3 4
A. Green 23 5 3 0 0 0 4 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 3
A. Crump 17 2 4 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 2/3 0 4
Bench
J. Farquhar
J. Johnson
K. Gamble
C. Miller
T. Massenburg
L. Mosley
K. Lewis
C. Jones
D. Dishman
D. Butler Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Farquhar 23 8 4 3 3 1 2 2 3/8 0/1 2/3 1 3
J. Johnson 24 6 5 1 2 0 2 0 2/6 0/2 2/4 1 4
K. Gamble 23 5 8 0 0 0 1 3 1/9 1/2 2/2 5 3
C. Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Massenburg 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Mosley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butler Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 34 6 6 2 17 14 17/53 4/14 15/23 10 24
NCAA BB Scores