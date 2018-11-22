Butler beats Middle Tennessee in Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Sean McDermott scored 21 points by tying the tournament record of seven 3-pointers, part of Butler's Atlantis-record 16 made 3s in an 84-53 win against Middle Tennessee in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
McDermott's seven 3s tied a record set by Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice against Oklahoma earlier Thursday. The Bulldogs (4-1) also went 16 of 35 from behind the arc, surpassing the previous mark of 15 3s set by Massachusetts in 2011.
Paul Jorgensen also scored 21 points as Butler shot 52 percent in a big offensive output following their first-round loss to Dayton. The Bulldogs built a 44-27 halftime lead and never looked back.
James Hawthorne scored 11 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-3), who shot 32 percent and committed 20 turnovers.
Butler will face Florida in Friday's fifth-place game. Middle Tennessee will face Stanford in the seventh-place game.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|7.0
|Pts. Per Game
|7.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|27.3
|Three Point %
|25.0
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Butler
|1.0
|+ 1
|Karl Gamble made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Karl Gamble made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Christian David
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Middle Tennessee
|31.0
|Jayce Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Karl Gamble
|36.0
|Anthony Crump missed jump shot
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Crump
|45.0
|Campbell Donovan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Jerald Gillens-Butler
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|53
|Field Goals
|31-60 (51.7%)
|17-53 (32.1%)
|3-Pointers
|16-35 (45.7%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|3
|8
|Assists
|22
|6
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|17
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Butler 4-1
|80.3 PPG
|34 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Middle Tenn. 3-3
|78.8 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|S. McDermott F
|9.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
4
|J. Hawthorne F
|9.4 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|0.6 APG
|52.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. McDermott F
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Hawthorne F
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|32.1
|
|
|45.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|25
|21
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/12
|5/8
|2/2
|2
|1
|S. McDermott
|22
|21
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/12
|7/11
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Baldwin
|23
|18
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7/10
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|5
|N. Fowler
|19
|2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Thompson
|33
|2
|0
|8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Baddley
|24
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Brunk
|21
|6
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|5
|C. David
|14
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|C. Donovan
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gillens-Butler
|16
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|4
|B. Nze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Golden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|30
|22
|12
|5
|9
|19
|31/60
|16/35
|6/10
|8
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawthorne
|32
|11
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|3
|D. Sims
|29
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Scurry
|24
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|3/7
|3
|4
|A. Green
|23
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Crump
|17
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Farquhar
|23
|8
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Johnson
|24
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|4
|K. Gamble
|23
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/9
|1/2
|2/2
|5
|3
|C. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Massenburg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Mosley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dishman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Butler Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|34
|6
|6
|2
|17
|14
|17/53
|4/14
|15/23
|10
|24
