TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Jordan Barnes scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Tyreke Key scored 16 with six boards and Indiana State beat Western Kentucky 63-54 on Saturday.

Indiana State (2-1) started the second half with a 10-3 run and led 42-33 on Bronson Kessinger's layup with 15:09 remaining. Later, Dalano Banton scored a 3-point play and a layup to bring the Hilltoppers within 48-46. The Sycamores outscored WKU 11-5 over the next five minutes to create safe distance.

Jared Savage's 3-point play brought WKU within 59-54 with 78 seconds left but the Hilltoppers failed to score again.

The Sycamores were 9-of-18 shooting from 3-point range to 4 of 18 for Western Kentucky (3-2). The Sycamores have made at least one 3-pointer in every game since December 2008 against DePauw - a span of 316 games - which is the third-longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Hilltoppers got a 16-point, eight-rebound effort from Charles Bassey and Desean Murray and Savage scored 11.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.