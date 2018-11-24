WKY
Indiana State shoots 50 percent from 3, tops WKU 63-54

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Jordan Barnes scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Tyreke Key scored 16 with six boards and Indiana State beat Western Kentucky 63-54 on Saturday.

Indiana State (2-1) started the second half with a 10-3 run and led 42-33 on Bronson Kessinger's layup with 15:09 remaining. Later, Dalano Banton scored a 3-point play and a layup to bring the Hilltoppers within 48-46. The Sycamores outscored WKU 11-5 over the next five minutes to create safe distance.

Jared Savage's 3-point play brought WKU within 59-54 with 78 seconds left but the Hilltoppers failed to score again.

The Sycamores were 9-of-18 shooting from 3-point range to 4 of 18 for Western Kentucky (3-2). The Sycamores have made at least one 3-pointer in every game since December 2008 against DePauw - a span of 316 games - which is the third-longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Hilltoppers got a 16-point, eight-rebound effort from Charles Bassey and Desean Murray and Savage scored 11.

Key Players
T. Hollingsworth
T. Key
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
39.1 Field Goal % 44.7
35.3 Three Point % 66.7
70.8 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes 9.0
  Dalano Banton missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Western Kentucky 13.0
  Jared Savage missed jump shot 15.0
+ 1 De'Avion Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 De'Avion Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Dalano Banton 23.0
  Turnover on Josh Anderson 29.0
  Offensive foul on Josh Anderson 29.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 54 63
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 23 22
Team 3 5
Assists 8 13
Steals 6 5
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Bassey C
16 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
2
J. Barnes G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo W. Kentucky 3-3 302454
home team logo Indiana St. 3-1 323163
O/U 144, INDST +5
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
O/U 144, INDST +5
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
away team logo W. Kentucky 3-3 69.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Indiana St. 3-1 75.7 PPG 47.7 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
23
C. Bassey C 14.4 PPG 10.4 RPG 0.8 APG 55.6 FG%
2
J. Barnes G 21.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.0 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Bassey C 16 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
2
J. Barnes G 17 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
36.8 FG% 41.1
22.2 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 61.5
Indiana St.
Starters
J. Barnes
T. Key
E. Rickman
D. Thomas
A. Holston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 34 17 7 3 0 0 3 1 6/14 3/6 2/2 2 5
T. Key 32 16 6 2 2 0 1 1 5/7 3/3 3/5 1 5
E. Rickman 23 8 4 0 0 2 2 3 4/9 0/0 0/1 2 2
D. Thomas 17 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
A. Holston 28 1 5 3 1 1 2 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 3
Starters
J. Barnes
T. Key
E. Rickman
D. Thomas
A. Holston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 34 17 7 3 0 0 3 1 6/14 3/6 2/2 2 5
T. Key 32 16 6 2 2 0 1 1 5/7 3/3 3/5 1 5
E. Rickman 23 8 4 0 0 2 2 3 4/9 0/0 0/1 2 2
D. Thomas 17 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
A. Holston 28 1 5 3 1 1 2 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 3
Bench
C. Hughes
B. Kessinger
D. Washington
C. Williams
C. Neese
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
M. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Hughes 27 7 3 3 0 0 2 4 3/7 1/2 0/1 1 2
B. Kessinger 17 6 2 1 1 0 0 4 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Washington 22 5 2 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 2
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Neese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 31 13 5 4 13 18 23/56 9/18 8/13 9 22
NCAA BB Scores