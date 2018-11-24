Indiana State shoots 50 percent from 3, tops WKU 63-54
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Jordan Barnes scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Tyreke Key scored 16 with six boards and Indiana State beat Western Kentucky 63-54 on Saturday.
Indiana State (2-1) started the second half with a 10-3 run and led 42-33 on Bronson Kessinger's layup with 15:09 remaining. Later, Dalano Banton scored a 3-point play and a layup to bring the Hilltoppers within 48-46. The Sycamores outscored WKU 11-5 over the next five minutes to create safe distance.
Jared Savage's 3-point play brought WKU within 59-54 with 78 seconds left but the Hilltoppers failed to score again.
The Sycamores were 9-of-18 shooting from 3-point range to 4 of 18 for Western Kentucky (3-2). The Sycamores have made at least one 3-pointer in every game since December 2008 against DePauw - a span of 316 games - which is the third-longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Hilltoppers got a 16-point, eight-rebound effort from Charles Bassey and Desean Murray and Savage scored 11.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|35.3
|Three Point %
|66.7
|70.8
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|9.0
|Dalano Banton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Western Kentucky
|13.0
|Jared Savage missed jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|De'Avion Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|De'Avion Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Dalano Banton
|23.0
|Turnover on Josh Anderson
|29.0
|Offensive foul on Josh Anderson
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|63
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Kentucky 3-3
|69.8 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Indiana St. 3-1
|75.7 PPG
|47.7 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bassey
|33
|16
|8
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6/7
|1/1
|3/3
|4
|4
|D. Murray
|23
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Savage
|40
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/17
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|8
|T. Hollingsworth
|34
|9
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|4
|J. Anderson
|27
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bassey
|33
|16
|8
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6/7
|1/1
|3/3
|4
|4
|D. Murray
|23
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Savage
|40
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/17
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|8
|T. Hollingsworth
|34
|9
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|4
|J. Anderson
|27
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banton
|20
|5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|1/3
|3
|3
|M. Nelson
|13
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Ohmer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Bearden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diagne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gambrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|35
|8
|6
|6
|15
|16
|21/57
|4/18
|8/12
|12
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnes
|34
|17
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|5
|T. Key
|32
|16
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/7
|3/3
|3/5
|1
|5
|E. Rickman
|23
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|D. Thomas
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Holston
|28
|1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnes
|34
|17
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|5
|T. Key
|32
|16
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/7
|3/3
|3/5
|1
|5
|E. Rickman
|23
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|D. Thomas
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Holston
|28
|1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hughes
|27
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|2
|B. Kessinger
|17
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Washington
|22
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Neese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|31
|13
|5
|4
|13
|18
|23/56
|9/18
|8/13
|9
|22
