East Carolina rallies past Appalachian State 83-81

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 30, 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner scored 22 points, Seth LeDay added 18 and his go-ahead put-back with 18 seconds left helped East Carolina rally to beat Appalachian State 83-81 on Friday night.

ECU rallied from as many as 13 points back and closed to 81-80 on Gardner's free throw with 1:08 to play. LeDay made his put-back and Gardner iced it with a free throw after the Mountaineers missed a 3 with five seconds left.

Shawn Williams scored 15 points and K.J. Davis added 10 for the Pirates (5-4), who shot 52 percent to the Mountaineers' 47 percent and made 24 of 33 free throws.

Justin Forrest's layup put the Mountaineers up 19-17 and they led by as many as 10 points. Williams scored 10 points in the final 2:34, but Appalachian State led 42-40 at halftime after shooting 56 percent.

Ronshad Shabazz scored 25 points, including his 1,600th career point to move into seventh place on ECU's all-time scoring list, and Forrest added 24 for Appalachian State (2-5). Tyrell Johnson scored eight points with 13 rebounds and blocked a shot for his 96th career block, moving him into a tie with Isaac Butts for seventh on ECU's all-time block list.

Key Players
I. Johnson
S. Williams
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
48.5 Field Goal % 44.0
0.0 Three Point % 26.7
48.0 Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by East Carolina 0.0
  Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Forrest 3.0
  Jayden Gardner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Ronshad Shabazz 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 3.0
  Ronshad Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Seth LeDay made tip-in 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Seth LeDay 21.0
  Jayden Gardner missed layup 23.0
Team Stats
Points 81 83
Field Goals 32-61 (52.5%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 24-33 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 25 24
Team 1 2
Assists 8 10
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
R. Shabazz G
25 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
22 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo App. State 2-5 423981
home team logo East Carolina 5-4 404383
O/U 153.5, ECU +2.5
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo App. State 2-5 86.8 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo East Carolina 5-4 71.8 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
2
R. Shabazz G 17.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.5 APG 46.8 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 18.3 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.1 APG 58.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Shabazz G 25 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
1
J. Gardner F 22 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
52.5 FG% 46.7
20.0 3PT FG% 21.4
59.1 FT% 72.7
App. State
Starters
R. Shabazz
J. Forrest
I. Johnson
T. Johnson
H. Seacat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Shabazz 33 25 0 2 3 1 2 1 10/20 1/8 4/4 0 0
J. Forrest 28 24 2 1 2 0 3 1 10/17 1/6 3/6 0 2
I. Johnson 32 8 13 2 1 1 3 1 2/5 0/0 4/8 2 11
T. Johnson 19 6 7 2 0 1 1 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 5
H. Seacat 19 2 4 0 0 0 1 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
A. Delph
B. Holley
J. Wilson
J. Battle
O. Williams
B. Gylfason
T. Ford
K. Kerley
N. Hough
M. Bibby
J. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Delph 21 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 2
B. Holley 13 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 2
J. Wilson 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Battle 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Williams 24 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
B. Gylfason 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1
T. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kerley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bibby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 33 8 6 3 10 24 32/61 4/20 13/22 8 25
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
S. Williams
K. Davis
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gardner 32 22 11 1 1 1 4 3 3/9 0/0 16/19 6 5
S. Williams 38 15 1 1 1 0 2 2 7/16 1/7 0/0 0 1
K. Davis 17 10 3 1 0 0 0 5 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 3
I. Fleming 20 8 4 2 0 0 3 1 3/5 0/1 2/5 1 3
D. Spasojevic 17 6 4 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
S. LeDay
T. Foster
A. Hill
T. Hardy
D. Wade
J. Obasohan
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. LeDay 31 18 9 2 2 0 3 3 7/10 0/0 4/7 4 5
T. Foster 12 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Hill 13 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Hardy 18 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 1
D. Wade 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 38 10 5 1 12 19 28/60 3/14 24/33 14 24
