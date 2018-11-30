East Carolina rallies past Appalachian State 83-81
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner scored 22 points, Seth LeDay added 18 and his go-ahead put-back with 18 seconds left helped East Carolina rally to beat Appalachian State 83-81 on Friday night.
ECU rallied from as many as 13 points back and closed to 81-80 on Gardner's free throw with 1:08 to play. LeDay made his put-back and Gardner iced it with a free throw after the Mountaineers missed a 3 with five seconds left.
Shawn Williams scored 15 points and K.J. Davis added 10 for the Pirates (5-4), who shot 52 percent to the Mountaineers' 47 percent and made 24 of 33 free throws.
Justin Forrest's layup put the Mountaineers up 19-17 and they led by as many as 10 points. Williams scored 10 points in the final 2:34, but Appalachian State led 42-40 at halftime after shooting 56 percent.
Ronshad Shabazz scored 25 points, including his 1,600th career point to move into seventh place on ECU's all-time scoring list, and Forrest added 24 for Appalachian State (2-5). Tyrell Johnson scored eight points with 13 rebounds and blocked a shot for his 96th career block, moving him into a tie with Isaac Butts for seventh on ECU's all-time block list.
|0.0
|Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Forrest
|3.0
|Jayden Gardner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Ronshad Shabazz
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|3.0
|Ronshad Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Seth LeDay made tip-in
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Seth LeDay
|21.0
|Jayden Gardner missed layup
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|83
|Field Goals
|32-61 (52.5%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|24-33 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|App. State 2-5
|86.8 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|East Carolina 5-4
|71.8 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|R. Shabazz G
|17.7 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|18.3 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|58.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Shabazz G
|25 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|J. Gardner F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.5
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Shabazz
|33
|25
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|10/20
|1/8
|4/4
|0
|0
|J. Forrest
|28
|24
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|10/17
|1/6
|3/6
|0
|2
|I. Johnson
|32
|8
|13
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|11
|T. Johnson
|19
|6
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|H. Seacat
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Delph
|21
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Holley
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Wilson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Battle
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Williams
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Gylfason
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kerley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bibby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|33
|8
|6
|3
|10
|24
|32/61
|4/20
|13/22
|8
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|32
|22
|11
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|16/19
|6
|5
|S. Williams
|38
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/16
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Davis
|17
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/6
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|I. Fleming
|20
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|2/5
|1
|3
|D. Spasojevic
|17
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|31
|18
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|4/7
|4
|5
|T. Foster
|12
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Hill
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Hardy
|18
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Wade
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Obasohan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|38
|10
|5
|1
|12
|19
|28/60
|3/14
|24/33
|14
|24
