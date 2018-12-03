UVM
Duncan, Lamb each score 19 as Vermont holds off George Mason

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 03, 2018

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Ernie Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece to help Vermont hold off George Mason for a 72-67 win Monday night.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont, including two free throws that capped the scoring with six seconds left.

Duncan hit a 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and Lamb's 3 with 9:04 left in the first half pushed the lead into double figures at 18-8. The Catamounts (6-3) led by as many as 14 points in the second half and Duncan's foul shot with 2:56 to play made it 61-49 but Justin Kier scored 14 points from there, including a layup with seven seconds remaining, to pull George Mason within three before Smith's free throws sealed it.

Kier finished with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Ian Boyd scored 12 for the Patriots (4-6).

Vermont shot 65 percent (15 of 23) from the field in the second half.

Key Players
A. Lamb
O. Livingston II
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
50.0 Field Goal % 36.9
33.3 Three Point % 17.6
86.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Ben Shungu 1.0
  Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Stef Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Stef Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Otis Livingston II 6.0
+ 2 Justin Kier made layup 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Greene 13.0
  Everett Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Everett Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Javon Greene 13.0
+ 2 Justin Kier made layup 15.0
Team Stats
Points 72 67
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 29
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 22 19
Team 5 4
Assists 9 5
Steals 5 11
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
20
Er. Duncan G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1
J. Kier G
32 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Vermont 6-3 274572
home team logo George Mason 4-6 224567
O/U 141.5, GMASON +2.5
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Vermont 6-3 78.1 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo George Mason 4-6 74.1 PPG 35.7 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
3
A. Lamb F 18.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.8 APG 46.8 FG%
1
J. Kier G 11.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.9 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
A. Lamb F 19 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
1
J. Kier G 32 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
46.4 FG% 46.3
33.3 3PT FG% 16.7
66.7 FT% 87.5
Vermont
Starters
Er. Duncan
A. Lamb
S. Smith
R. Duncan
I. Moll
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Er. Duncan 34 19 3 1 1 0 1 2 8/14 2/6 1/2 0 3
A. Lamb 32 19 7 4 0 3 6 2 7/17 1/5 4/6 2 5
S. Smith 20 10 3 0 1 0 1 3 3/5 2/2 2/2 0 3
R. Duncan 30 6 0 2 1 0 2 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Moll 28 2 7 1 0 0 2 0 1/10 0/2 0/0 2 5
Starters
Er. Duncan
A. Lamb
S. Smith
R. Duncan
I. Moll
Bench
Ev. Duncan
R. Kpedi
B. Shungu
S. Dingba
B. Patella
J. Speidel
S. Nash
R. Davis
K. Garrison
J. Lorenzo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ev. Duncan 20 9 2 1 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 7/9 0 2
R. Kpedi 10 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Shungu 13 3 4 0 1 0 1 4 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3
S. Dingba 10 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 0
B. Patella 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lorenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 31 9 5 3 15 17 26/56 6/18 14/21 9 22
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
G. Mar
J. Greene
J. Reuter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Kier 32 32 4 0 4 1 1 2 12/15 2/4 6/6 0 4
O. Livingston II 33 6 0 1 1 0 7 2 1/7 0/2 4/5 0 0
G. Mar 33 4 7 2 1 2 0 4 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 4
J. Greene 21 3 4 0 1 0 3 2 1/6 0/3 1/1 1 3
J. Reuter 9 0 1 1 0 1 3 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
G. Mar
J. Greene
J. Reuter
Bench
I. Boyd
G. Calixte
J. Douglas-Stanley
J. Hartwell II
A. Wilson
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Miller
L. Samuels
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Boyd 27 12 2 1 1 0 1 4 4/8 1/5 3/4 1 1
G. Calixte 23 6 6 0 1 2 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 6
J. Douglas-Stanley 9 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Hartwell II 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Wilson 6 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 25 5 11 7 16 21 25/54 3/18 14/16 6 19
