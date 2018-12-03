Duncan, Lamb each score 19 as Vermont holds off George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Ernie Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece to help Vermont hold off George Mason for a 72-67 win Monday night.
Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont, including two free throws that capped the scoring with six seconds left.
Duncan hit a 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and Lamb's 3 with 9:04 left in the first half pushed the lead into double figures at 18-8. The Catamounts (6-3) led by as many as 14 points in the second half and Duncan's foul shot with 2:56 to play made it 61-49 but Justin Kier scored 14 points from there, including a layup with seven seconds remaining, to pull George Mason within three before Smith's free throws sealed it.
Kier finished with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Ian Boyd scored 12 for the Patriots (4-6).
Vermont shot 65 percent (15 of 23) from the field in the second half.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|6.4
|Ast. Per Game
|6.4
|1.8
|Reb. Per Game
|1.8
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|36.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|17.6
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Ben Shungu
|1.0
|Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Stef Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Stef Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Otis Livingston II
|6.0
|+ 2
|Justin Kier made layup
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|13.0
|Everett Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Everett Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Javon Greene
|13.0
|+ 2
|Justin Kier made layup
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|67
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|3-18 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|29
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|9
|5
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vermont 6-3
|78.1 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|George Mason 4-6
|74.1 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|46.4
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Er. Duncan
|34
|19
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|2/6
|1/2
|0
|3
|A. Lamb
|32
|19
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|2
|7/17
|1/5
|4/6
|2
|5
|S. Smith
|20
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|R. Duncan
|30
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Moll
|28
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/10
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|32
|32
|4
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|12/15
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|4
|O. Livingston II
|33
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|0
|G. Mar
|33
|4
|7
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|J. Greene
|21
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|3
|J. Reuter
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|27
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|1
|G. Calixte
|23
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hartwell II
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|25
|5
|11
|7
|16
|21
|25/54
|3/18
|14/16
|6
|19
