No. 19 Ohio State rallies in 2nd half, beats Illinois 77-67

  • Dec 05, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) After going scoreless in the previous game, Keyshawn Woods was determined to make a positive impact Wednesday night.

He stepped up precisely when Ohio State needed it.

Woods scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Kaleb Wesson added 13 and the 19th-ranked Buckeyes rallied in the second half for a 77-67 victory over Illinois.

Musa Jallow had 11 points and nine rebounds as the Buckeyes (8-1) improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten.

''I know I struggled in the last game, but the season's long,'' Woods said. ''You're going to have those up and downs, but you try not to have two in a row. That was my mentality coming into this game.''

Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols scored 18 apiece as Illinois (2-7, 0-2) dropped its third straight.

The Illini have lost 12 in a row to ranked teams. The school's last victory against a Top 25 opponent was 68-66 over No. 20 Iowa in the second round of the 2016 Big Ten Tournament.

''I was really pleased with our first half,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''I thought, probably for a six-, seven- or eight-minute stretch, that was as good as we've looked, and the way I envision us.

''We were flying around, we took them out of what they wanted to do and the ball moved and we got some easy baskets.''

The second half was a different story, though. The Buckeyes shot 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) in the final 20 minutes to flip the game. The Illini went 9 for 33 (27.3 percent) after halftime.

''We did not play with great poise in the first half, and we didn't coach with great poise in the first half,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''But I'm proud of our guys for responding.''

Ohio State had a 30-22 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half before the Illini closed with a 16-4 run for a 38-34 halftime lead.

The frustration for Holtmann boiled over midway through the spurt when he picked up a technical foul for protesting a no-call at the Ohio State basket.

Aaron Jordan made one of the two technical free throws to give Illinois a 31-30 lead with 2:48 left.

Both teams shot 40 percent from the field in the first half, but the difference was Illinois going 15 for 19 at the free throw line compared to 7 of 12 for Ohio State.

The Illini maintained a slim lead for the first several minutes of the second half, but the Buckeyes went back on top, 52-51, on a scoop shot by Duane Washington Jr. with 13:26 to play.

That basket was part of a 15-2 run as Ohio State turned a 51-48 deficit into a 63-53 lead with nine minutes to go.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: After playing three games in eight days - including a loss to Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge - the Buckeyes get nine days off before returning to the court.

Illinois: The Illini's two wins are against Evansville and Mississippi Valley State. They don't have any glaring losses and have played tough against good teams, but a win against a major program is sorely needed.

UNITED FRONT

The announced crowd of 5,285 was well short of capacity in the 20,000-seat United Center, but the players seemed to enjoy the environment nonetheless.

''It's an honor playing in an NBA arena,'' Woods said, ''especially where (Michael Jordan) played.''

BOUNCE BACK

Frazier was helped to the locker room after a hard foul with under two minutes remaining, but returned to finish the game.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Bucknell on Dec. 15.

Illinois: Hosts UNLV on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Jackson
3 G
A. Dosunmu
11 G
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
38.4 Field Goal % 41.7
37.8 Three Point % 46.9
79.5 Free Throw % 62.5
  Defensive rebound by Ohio State 1.0
  Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Woods, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Ohio State 21.0
  Da'Monte Williams missed driving layup 22.0
+ 1 Musa Jallow made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Musa Jallow made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Trent Frazier 36.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Musa Jallow 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols 50.0
  Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
Team Stats
Points 77 67
Field Goals 24-51 (47.1%) 19-58 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 23-32 (71.9%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 33
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 27 22
Team 6 3
Assists 14 10
Steals 8 12
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 23 26
Technicals 1 0
32
K. Woods G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
2
K. Nichols F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 19 Ohio State 8-1 344377
home team logo Illinois 2-7 382967
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 19 Ohio State 8-1 78.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Illinois 2-7 77.4 PPG 35.1 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
32
K. Woods G 7.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.0 APG 41.2 FG%
1
T. Frazier G 14.7 PPG 1.9 RPG 3.4 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
32
K. Woods G 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
T. Frazier G 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
47.1 FG% 32.8
35.3 3PT FG% 31.6
71.9 FT% 85.2
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
K. Young
L. Muhammad
A. Wesson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wesson 22 13 7 1 0 1 1 3 5/8 0/1 3/5 2 5
C. Jackson 19 8 1 5 1 1 4 1 2/7 2/3 2/2 0 1
K. Young 28 6 5 3 1 1 3 4 3/4 0/0 0/2 1 4
L. Muhammad 35 6 4 1 2 0 2 4 1/5 1/2 3/6 2 2
A. Wesson 22 4 3 1 1 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 4/4 1 2
Bench
K. Woods
M. Jallow
D. Washington Jr.
J. LeDee
J. Lane
D. Hummer
C. Walker
M. Potter
J. Ahrens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 32 18 4 2 0 1 3 3 6/10 1/3 5/5 1 3
M. Jallow 24 11 9 0 1 0 3 1 3/6 1/2 4/6 2 7
D. Washington Jr. 14 9 3 1 2 0 2 1 4/8 1/5 0/0 0 3
J. LeDee 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
J. Lane 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 36 14 8 4 19 23 24/51 6/17 23/32 9 27
Illinois
Starters
K. Nichols
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Dosunmu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Nichols 29 18 5 1 2 0 3 4 6/11 2/3 4/5 1 4
T. Frazier 25 18 5 3 2 0 3 5 6/16 2/6 4/4 2 3
A. Jordan 34 6 4 2 4 0 1 1 1/3 1/1 3/4 1 3
G. Bezhanishvili 19 5 5 0 0 2 4 5 1/3 0/1 3/4 2 3
A. Dosunmu 31 5 1 4 2 0 0 3 1/9 0/3 3/4 0 1
Bench
D. Williams
A. De La Rosa
A. Feliz
S. Kane
A. Griffin
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
A. Higgs
T. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 28 7 6 0 0 0 0 4 2/8 1/4 2/2 0 6
A. De La Rosa 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
A. Feliz 24 4 3 0 2 0 1 1 1/6 0/1 2/2 2 1
S. Kane 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Griffin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 30 10 12 2 13 26 19/58 6/19 23/27 8 22
