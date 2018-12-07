JMAD
Livingston moves up Mason's scoring list in win over JMU

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Otis Livingston II scored 21 points, Justin Kier added 16 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six steals, and George Mason led for the final 14:54 in a 66-53 win over James Madison on Friday night.

Livingston ended the game with 1,582 career points to move up to seventh on the Patriots' all-time scoring list, passing Will Thomas (1,564 points, 2004-08), Rob Rose (1,565, 1982-86) and Andre Gaddy (1,568, 1977-80, 81-82).

George Mason (5-6) took the lead for good at 38-36, early in a nine-minute stretch in which the Patriots outscored the Dukes 20-5. That run ended with their largest lead at 54-41 with 6:15 to go and James Madison (7-5) got the deficit no closer than nine from there.

The game had nine lead changes and five ties, but the Dukes never led by more than when they opened the game with a 7-2 lead.

Stuckey Mosley scored 20 and Matt Lewis added 18 points and eight rebounds for James Madison.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 53 66
Field Goals 18-56 (32.1%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 9-18 (50.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 42
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 28 29
Team 4 4
Assists 9 8
Steals 6 11
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 3 1
away team logo
3
S. Mosley G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
O. Livingston II G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo James Madison 7-5 262753
home team logo George Mason 5-6 293766
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
James Madison
Starters
S. Mosley
M. Lewis
D. Banks
D. Wilson
Z. Jacobs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Mosley 30 20 3 2 0 0 1 4 6/17 3/9 5/6 1 2
M. Lewis 38 18 8 3 0 0 2 4 7/22 3/8 1/4 2 6
D. Banks 26 4 2 0 3 0 3 4 1/3 1/1 1/3 1 1
D. Wilson 18 4 6 0 0 1 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 4
Z. Jacobs 24 0 6 3 2 3 2 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6
Bench
D. Parker
D. Phillips
G. Jones
A. Pinkard
C. Smith
A. Schulz
M. Urbach
J. Hicklin
D. Flowers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Parker 27 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 2/4 0 2
D. Phillips 19 2 9 0 0 0 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 3 6
G. Jones 10 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Pinkard 8 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schulz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Urbach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hicklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Flowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 38 9 6 4 16 21 18/56 8/21 9/18 10 28
George Mason
Starters
O. Livingston II
J. Kier
J. Reuter
J. Greene
G. Mar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Livingston II 36 21 5 1 3 0 3 3 6/13 2/6 7/7 0 5
J. Kier 38 16 11 4 6 2 2 2 6/13 0/2 4/6 0 11
J. Reuter 16 7 5 0 0 0 0 1 3/9 0/0 1/1 1 4
J. Greene 34 6 2 1 1 0 2 2 2/6 1/3 1/2 0 2
G. Mar 35 5 6 2 0 1 0 2 1/9 0/4 3/4 5 1
Bench
A. Wilson
G. Calixte
I. Boyd
J. Hartwell II
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Miller
J. Douglas-Stanley
L. Samuels
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wilson 7 4 4 0 0 1 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 2
G. Calixte 19 4 4 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/2 1 3
I. Boyd 11 3 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 1
J. Hartwell II 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 38 8 11 4 10 18 23/60 3/16 17/24 9 29
NCAA BB Scores