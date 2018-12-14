HOW
George Washington holds off DC rival Howard 70-64

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 14, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) DJ Williams scored 18 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 17, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and George Washington held off District of Columbia rival Howard 70-64 on Friday night.

Williams grabbed eight rebounds and Nolan had nine along with four assists for the Colonials (3-8). Justin Mazzulla had four assists and 14 points, including a layup and two free throws that led to a 67-62 lead with 45.6 seconds left. Howard closed to three on a putback by Chad Lott before Nolan's long 3-pointer deep into the shot clock with 11 seconds left sealed the win.

Maceo Jack added 10 points for George Washington.

RJ Cole scored 15 points with seven assists and Charles Williams added 12 points while Zion Cousins grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bison (6-4), who trailed by 13 early in the second half before getting within two.

Key Players
R. Cole
D. Williams
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
40.4 Field Goal % 43.9
30.9 Three Point % 31.8
89.8 Free Throw % 62.8
  Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack 5.0
  RJ Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 3 Terry Nolan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Mazzulla 11.0
  Offensive rebound by George Washington 14.0
  Justin Mazzulla missed jump shot, blocked by Kyle Foster 16.0
+ 2 Chad Lott made tip-in 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Chad Lott 38.0
  Charles Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 1 Justin Mazzulla made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Justin Mazzulla made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Zion Cousins 45.0
Team Stats
Points 64 70
Field Goals 20-65 (30.8%) 24-66 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 21-31 (67.7%) 15-26 (57.7%)
Total Rebounds 49 48
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 32 33
Team 3 6
Assists 9 11
Steals 5 7
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 24 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
R. Cole G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
13
D. Williams G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Howard 6-4 224264
home team logo George Wash. 3-8 323870
GWASH -6, O/U 154.5
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
GWASH -6, O/U 154.5
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Howard 6-4 88.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo George Wash. 3-8 63.0 PPG 33.4 RPG 10.5 APG
Key Players
2
R. Cole G 21.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 7.0 APG 42.9 FG%
13
D. Williams G 13.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.9 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Cole G 15 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
13
D. Williams G 18 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
30.8 FG% 36.4
16.7 3PT FG% 35.0
67.7 FT% 57.7
Howard
Starters
R. Cole
C. Williams
A. Ogheneyole
C. Lott
A. Toure
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cole 40 15 6 7 1 0 2 1 4/19 0/5 7/8 2 4
C. Williams 31 12 2 0 0 1 0 4 4/14 1/5 3/3 0 2
A. Ogheneyole 19 8 9 0 0 2 2 3 2/9 0/0 4/4 6 3
C. Lott 31 7 7 1 1 2 4 4 3/9 0/1 1/4 2 5
A. Toure 27 5 7 1 0 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 3/8 1 6
Bench
K. Foster
Z. Cousins
R. Bethea Jr.
J. Jones
P. Anosike
C. Lewis
N. Garvey
M. Hall
J. Cotten
P. Jones
M. Barber
L. Gaither
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Foster 16 6 0 0 1 1 1 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
Z. Cousins 18 5 12 0 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 3/4 3 9
R. Bethea Jr. 9 4 0 0 2 0 1 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Jones 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Anosike 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Garvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cotten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Barber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Gaither - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 46 9 5 8 12 24 20/65 3/18 21/31 14 32
George Wash.
Starters
D. Williams
T. Nolan Jr.
J. Mazzulla
M. Jack
J. Langarica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 38 18 8 2 2 2 2 0 7/14 1/2 3/6 0 8
T. Nolan Jr. 37 17 9 4 2 0 1 4 6/14 4/10 1/5 1 8
J. Mazzulla 31 14 4 4 2 0 3 3 4/11 0/0 6/8 2 2
M. Jack 37 10 6 0 0 0 2 3 4/12 2/6 0/0 1 5
J. Langarica 14 0 6 1 0 0 2 2 0/6 0/1 0/0 2 4
Bench
J. Williams
M. Littles
S. Brown
A. Mitola
M. Offurum
A. Potter
L. Sasser
A. Toro
M. Elashari-Rashed
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 24 7 6 0 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 3 3
M. Littles 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 1
S. Brown 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 2
A. Mitola 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Offurum 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Elashari-Rashed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 42 11 7 3 11 23 24/66 7/20 15/26 9 33
NCAA BB Scores