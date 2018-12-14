WISGB
Ballock powers Creighton past Green Bay 86-65

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 14, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Mitch Ballock scored 19 with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds to help Creighton beat Green Bay 86-65 on Friday night.

The Bluejays (7-3) pulled away with a 14-2 run that ended at 72-56 on Ty-Shon Alexander's layup with seven minutes to go. The Phoenix (6-5) got the deficit no closer than 12 from there.

Alexander added 17 points, Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 and Kaleb Joseph 11 for Creighton.

Sandy Cohen III had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Green Bay, which had its only lead on the opening basket of the game.

The Phoenix tied it twice in the middle of the first half before the Bluejays took the lead for good at 24-22. Creighton led 44-34 at the break.

The Bluejays snapped a two-game skid that included losses to then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then-No. 24 Nebraska.

Key Players
S. Cohen III
1 G
T. Alexander
5 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
47.5 Field Goal % 46.9
36.7 Three Point % 43.6
69.4 Free Throw % 76.5
  Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson 10.0
  Josh McNair missed tip-in 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh McNair 11.0
  TJ Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Hunter Crist 20.0
  Trevian Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Jordan Scurry made jump shot, assist by Connor Cashaw 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop 43.0
  30-second timeout called 59.0
+ 3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Cashaw 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson 1:27
Team Stats
Points 65 86
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 43
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 30 34
Team 4 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 8 10
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
Green Bay
Starters
S. Cohen III
T. Hemphill
M. Patterson
P. Pipes
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 32 20 10 2 2 0 6 4 6/14 1/3 7/10 2 8
T. Hemphill 30 8 6 3 1 0 2 2 3/7 0/0 2/2 1 5
M. Patterson 15 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 4/5 0 2
P. Pipes 27 6 2 2 1 0 0 2 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 2
J. Smith 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Schwartz
K. Hankerson
J. McCloud
T. Bell
T. Parham
H. Crist
J. McNair
W. Chevalier
T. Powell
B. King
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Schwartz 14 8 4 0 0 0 2 3 3/7 1/3 1/1 0 4
K. Hankerson 21 7 2 1 2 2 2 1 3/10 1/5 0/0 0 2
J. McCloud 22 6 2 1 2 0 0 2 2/7 1/3 1/1 0 2
T. Bell 12 4 5 2 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 2/4 2 3
T. Parham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
H. Crist 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1 0
J. McNair 12 0 4 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 2
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 38 11 8 2 18 20 21/60 5/22 18/26 8 30
Creighton
Bench
M. Zegarowski
K. Joseph
S. Froling
C. Bishop
J. Scurry
J. Epperson
C. Cashaw
D. Mahoney
J. Canfield
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 23 13 6 3 1 0 1 1 4/8 3/6 2/4 0 6
K. Joseph 17 11 1 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 0
S. Froling 9 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/1 0/1 2 2
C. Bishop 9 3 1 1 0 0 3 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Scurry 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Epperson 7 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3
C. Cashaw 9 0 1 4 3 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 1
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 40 21 10 2 14 19 31/65 14/33 10/22 6 34
NCAA BB Scores