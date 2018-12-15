WMICH
MICH

No Text

No. 5 Michigan beats Western Michigan 70-62, stays unbeaten

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Charles Matthews made a layup just before halftime to give No. 5 Michigan its first lead and the smooth-shooting guard matched a season high with 25 points to help the undefeated Wolverines beat Western Michigan 70-62 on Saturday.

Michigan (11-0) is off to its best start since it was 16-0 six seasons ago.

The Broncos (5-5) were in control for much of the first half and led by eight points with 2:58 remaining after Michael Flowers scored 11 of his career-high 31 points in just over two minutes.

Matthews scored eight of his team's 10 points to close the first half, giving Michigan a 30-28 lead. He scored five more points during the Wolverines' 14-2 run early in the second half, giving them a cushion they needed because the Broncos stayed aggressive on both ends.

Matthews made a 3-pointer with 1:13 left to put the Wolverines ahead by eight.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson scored 15 points and Jordan Poole had 14.

The Wolverines' leading scorer, Ignas Brazdeikis, was held scoreless for more than 24 minutes before finishing with just four points - 13 below his average.

Jared Printy had 10 points for the Broncos, whose top two scorers were held well below their average. Seth Dugan had seven points, more than 10 points below his average, and Josh Davis fouled out with four points after entering the game scoring nearly 14 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Western Michigan: The Broncos, who hadn't played a ranked team since 2016, will likely get a boost of confidence for leading for much of the first half and refusing to get routed when Michigan took control in the second half.

Michigan: The Wolverines looked rusty in the first half and must learn how to stay sharp with only one game per week from Dec. 8 to Dec. 30 before resuming Big Ten play in early January.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan: Play at Dayton on Wednesday night.

Michigan: Hosts Air Force on Saturday.

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Dugan
50 C
Z. Simpson
3 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
6.8 Pts. Per Game 6.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
56.3 Field Goal % 43.6
25.0 Three Point % 29.6
56.7 Free Throw % 41.2
  Defensive rebound by Michigan 9.0
  Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Patrick Emilien 12.0
+ 1 Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Michael Flowers made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Charles Matthews 13.0
+ 2 Zavier Simpson made layup 19.0
  Lost ball turnover on Michael Flowers, stolen by Zavier Simpson 21.0
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Jared Printy 39.0
Team Stats
Points 62 70
Field Goals 21-46 (45.7%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 32
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 26 23
Team 4 3
Assists 4 8
Steals 4 10
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
M. Flowers G
31 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
C. Matthews G
25 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo W. Michigan 5-5 283462
home team logo 5 Michigan 11-0 304070
MICH -25, O/U 134.5
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
MICH -25, O/U 134.5
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo W. Michigan 5-5 76.6 PPG 44 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 5 Michigan 11-0 73.6 PPG 42.1 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
12
M. Flowers G 13.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.8 APG 47.6 FG%
1
C. Matthews G 13.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.2 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
M. Flowers G 31 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
1
C. Matthews G 25 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
45.7 FG% 44.4
31.6 3PT FG% 38.9
70.0 FT% 60.0
W. Michigan
Starters
M. Flowers
J. Printy
S. Dugan
K. Wilkins
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Flowers 36 31 7 2 1 0 5 0 9/16 3/8 10/11 0 7
J. Printy 35 10 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/6 3/6 1/3 0 1
S. Dugan 36 7 8 0 0 0 2 3 3/8 0/1 1/4 0 8
K. Wilkins 28 6 1 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Davis 21 4 4 1 1 1 3 5 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 4
Starters
M. Flowers
J. Printy
S. Dugan
K. Wilkins
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Flowers 36 31 7 2 1 0 5 0 9/16 3/8 10/11 0 7
J. Printy 35 10 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/6 3/6 1/3 0 1
S. Dugan 36 7 8 0 0 0 2 3 3/8 0/1 1/4 0 8
K. Wilkins 28 6 1 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Davis 21 4 4 1 1 1 3 5 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 4
Bench
W. Boyer-Richard
A. Martin
T. Clifford
P. Emilien
B. Moore
A. Ikongshul
J. Whitens
L. Toliver
D. Houston
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Boyer-Richard 12 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Martin 11 2 2 0 1 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Clifford 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Emilien 19 0 5 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ikongshul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Houston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 62 28 4 4 1 15 20 21/46 6/19 14/20 2 26
Michigan
Starters
C. Matthews
Z. Simpson
J. Poole
I. Brazdeikis
J. Teske
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 37 25 10 2 3 0 2 3 6/13 2/3 11/16 3 7
Z. Simpson 36 15 5 3 2 0 4 3 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 5
J. Poole 36 14 3 1 4 1 1 2 5/9 2/3 2/2 0 3
I. Brazdeikis 29 4 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/7 0/1 0/3 0 1
J. Teske 25 3 6 0 0 1 0 3 1/4 0/1 1/2 2 4
Starters
C. Matthews
Z. Simpson
J. Poole
I. Brazdeikis
J. Teske
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 37 25 10 2 3 0 2 3 6/13 2/3 11/16 3 7
Z. Simpson 36 15 5 3 2 0 4 3 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 5
J. Poole 36 14 3 1 4 1 1 2 5/9 2/3 2/2 0 3
I. Brazdeikis 29 4 1 0 1 0 0 3 2/7 0/1 0/3 0 1
J. Teske 25 3 6 0 0 1 0 3 1/4 0/1 1/2 2 4
Bench
A. Davis
I. Livers
E. Brooks
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 9 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Livers 19 3 4 0 0 0 1 0 1/6 0/4 1/2 1 3
E. Brooks 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DeJulius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johns Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 29 8 10 2 8 14 24/54 7/18 15/25 6 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores