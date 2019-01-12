UGA
Georgia
Bulldogs
9-6
away team logo
78
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Jan. 12
4:00pm
BONUS
93
TF 10
home team logo
AUBURN
11 Auburn
Tigers
12-3
ML: +747
AUBURN -13.5, O/U 147
ML: -1144
UGA
AUBURN

No Text

Harper, No. 11 Auburn rebound with 93-78 win over Georgia

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 12, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Jared Harper had 22 points and seven assists while he and No. 11 Auburn rebounded from a rough night to beat Georgia 93-78 on Saturday.

Harper and the Tigers (12-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) looked sharper at home than in an 82-67 loss at Mississippi, but still struggled to put away a team that was blown away by No. 3 Tennessee a week ago.

The Bulldogs (9-6, 1-2) threatened to make it close through much of the second half to avoid a repeat of that 46-point road loss to the Volunteers.

Harper got off to a strong start and then reclaimed control down the stretch.

Auburn built up a 16-point lead midway through the second half, but Georgia chipped away at it enough to remain within striking distance.

Georgia had a chance to cut it to single digits when Auburn's inbounds pass sailed over Wiley's head. But Harper stole the ball at the other end and fired a pass to Dunbar for a dunk and 82-69 lead with 4:08 left.

Dunbar got a steal of his own on the Bulldogs' next possession to set up Chuma Okeke's dunk to help ensure a comfortable victory.

Harper didn't waste any time showing this performance would be different from than 3-of-14, nine-point game against the Rebels. The Auburn point guard hit two early 3-pointers and added a couple more before his day was done.

Bryce Brown had 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers for Auburn. Anfernee McLemore also scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Samir Doughty and Malik Dunbar each scored 11 points.

William Jackson Jr. led Georgia with 16 points, Nicolas Claxton added 15, and Teshaun Hightower had 12. Rayshaun Hammonds had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia was fairly competitive throughout after getting blown out 96-50 by Tennessee last Saturday.

Auburn was more efficient and balanced than the Ole Miss game, when Brown fired up 19 3s. The Tigers hit 50 percent (34 of 68) after shooting a cold 33 percent against the Rebels.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Hosts No. 18 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Auburn: At Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Claxton
33 F
J. Harper
1 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
44.4 Field Goal % 37.7
21.9 Three Point % 39.8
64.4 Free Throw % 86.8
+ 3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by William Jackson II 12.0
  Defensive rebound by William Jackson II 17.0
  Jared Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore 43.0
  E'Torrion Wilridge missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 2 Anfernee McLemore made layup, assist by Chuma Okeke 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore 1:27
  Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:29
+ 1 Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:39
+ 1 Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 1:39
  Personal foul on William Jackson II 1:39
Team Stats
Points 78 93
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 34-68 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 20 20
Team 6 8
Assists 17 16
Steals 8 9
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
W. Jackson II G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
J. Harper G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 9-6 384078
home team logo 11 Auburn 12-3 484593
AUBURN -13.5, O/U 147
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
AUBURN -13.5, O/U 147
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 9-6 77.3 PPG 46.1 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 11 Auburn 12-3 83.9 PPG 42 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
0
W. Jackson II G 4.1 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.5 APG 35.6 FG%
1
J. Harper G 14.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.7 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
W. Jackson II G 16 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
1
J. Harper G 22 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
44.8 FG% 50.0
37.9 3PT FG% 48.0
75.0 FT% 76.5
Georgia
Starters
W. Jackson II
N. Claxton
T. Hightower
R. Hammonds
D. Ogbeide
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Jackson II 16 1 5 5/10 4/8 2/2 4 32 1 0 1 0 1
N. Claxton 15 3 1 6/12 0/2 3/7 2 38 1 6 3 1 2
T. Hightower 12 0 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 21 0 0 3 0 0
R. Hammonds 9 10 4 2/6 1/2 4/5 3 25 2 0 5 3 7
D. Ogbeide 4 3 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 1 1 1 2
Starters
W. Jackson II
N. Claxton
T. Hightower
R. Hammonds
D. Ogbeide
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Jackson II 16 1 5 5/10 4/8 2/2 4 32 1 0 1 0 1
N. Claxton 15 3 1 6/12 0/2 3/7 2 38 1 6 3 1 2
T. Hightower 12 0 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 21 0 0 3 0 0
R. Hammonds 9 10 4 2/6 1/2 4/5 3 25 2 0 5 3 7
D. Ogbeide 4 3 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
T. Crump
J. Harris
I. Sargiunas
E. Wilridge
T. Fagan
A. Ngumezi
C. Harrison
M. Edwards
C. O'Neill
J. Toppin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Crump 14 0 1 5/10 2/5 2/2 1 15 0 0 2 0 0
J. Harris 5 6 2 1/4 1/3 2/2 2 19 1 0 1 2 4
I. Sargiunas 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
E. Wilridge 0 3 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 18 2 1 0 0 3
T. Fagan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ngumezi 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Toppin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 27 17 26/58 11/29 15/20 18 199 8 8 16 7 20
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
B. Brown
S. Doughty
A. Wiley
C. Okeke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 22 2 7 6/15 4/9 6/6 2 35 2 0 1 1 1
B. Brown 15 2 2 6/11 3/4 0/0 1 28 1 0 3 1 1
S. Doughty 11 3 3 4/9 3/4 0/0 1 31 2 0 2 0 3
A. Wiley 9 4 0 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 14 0 0 3 3 1
C. Okeke 4 4 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 4 22 0 1 1 2 2
Starters
J. Harper
B. Brown
S. Doughty
A. Wiley
C. Okeke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 22 2 7 6/15 4/9 6/6 2 35 2 0 1 1 1
B. Brown 15 2 2 6/11 3/4 0/0 1 28 1 0 3 1 1
S. Doughty 11 3 3 4/9 3/4 0/0 1 31 2 0 2 0 3
A. Wiley 9 4 0 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 14 0 0 3 3 1
C. Okeke 4 4 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 4 22 0 1 1 2 2
Bench
A. McLemore
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
J. McCormick
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 15 9 1 7/10 0/2 1/2 3 26 0 2 2 2 7
M. Dunbar 11 1 0 4/7 2/4 1/2 3 14 2 0 0 0 1
H. Spencer 4 6 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 18 2 1 0 2 4
J. McCormick 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 31 16 34/68 12/25 13/17 20 201 9 4 12 11 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores