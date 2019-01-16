Brown and Wade lead Kansas State past No. 20 Oklahoma, 74-61
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Barry Brown scored 25 points and Dean Wade added 20 to help Kansas State beat No. 20 Oklahoma 74-61 on Wednesday night.
It was Kansas State's second straight road win over a ranked team - the Wildcats won at Iowa State last Saturday. It was also Wade's second game back since missing six in a row with a torn tendon in his right foot.
Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field against an Oklahoma squad that was holding opponents to 37.7 percent shooting, good for ninth nationally.
Christian James scored 20 points and Rashard Odomes added a season-high 17 for Oklahoma (13-4, 2-3). It was the Sooners' first home defeat and their first loss to an unranked team this season.
Kansas State ran out to an 8-0 lead as Oklahoma went scoreless for more than three minutes to start the game. The Wildcats stretched their advantage to 20-7 before the Sooners found their footing. James hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to cut Kansas State's lead to 30-24.
The Wildcats kept the Sooners at bay, and an emphatic two-handed dunk by Wade with just over two minutes to play put the Wildcats up 71-56.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats are starting to look like the team that was ranked No. 12 in the preseason. With Brown and Wade clicking, they are gaining momentum. The two road wins early in Big 12 play put them in an ideal position to challenge for a spot near the top of the league standings.
Oklahoma: The Sooners struggled more than usual defensively, and their 16 turnovers sabotaged a 47 percent shooting effort. The Sooners got just 14 minutes from starting center Jamuni McNeace, who is still struggling after coming back from an ankle injury. He did not score and had only two rebounds.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kansas State, which was 33rd in votes in the AP Top 25 this week, positioned itself for a potential spot in the rankings pending Saturday's game against TCU, which dropped out of the poll this week after losing to Oklahoma last Saturday. Oklahoma might lose its spot in the Top 25 after this home loss to an unranked opponent.
UP NEXT
Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday.
Oklahoma plays at Texas on Saturday.
---
---
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|51.4
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|42.1
|Three Point %
|33.3
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee
|7.0
|Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Turnover on Barry Brown Jr.
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|42.0
|Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 3
|Barry Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamau Stokes
|53.0
|+ 1
|Christian James made free throw
|1:17
|Shooting foul on Dean Wade
|1:17
|+ 2
|Christian James made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
|1:23
|Barry Brown Jr. missed layup
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|61
|Field Goals
|29-58 (50.0%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|28
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|20
|18
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 13-4
|65.1 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|20 Oklahoma 13-4
|74.4 PPG
|47.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|B. Brown Jr. G
|15.2 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.1 FG%
|
0
|C. James G
|16.8 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Brown Jr. G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|C. James G
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|52.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown Jr.
|25
|3
|5
|11/19
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Wade
|20
|1
|1
|8/14
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Mawien
|8
|7
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|X. Sneed
|7
|6
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|K. Stokes
|6
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Wade
|20
|1
|1
|8/14
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Mawien
|8
|7
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|X. Sneed
|7
|6
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|K. Stokes
|6
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Diarra
|5
|5
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|M. McGuirl
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stockard III
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Trice
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Neal-Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Muldoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|27
|15
|29/58
|10/22
|6/7
|14
|200
|8
|0
|10
|7
|20
|C. James
|20
|7
|3
|5/12
|1/4
|9/11
|2
|34
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|K. Doolittle
|7
|5
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|A. Calixte
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|B. Manek
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. McNeace
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. James
|20
|7
|3
|5/12
|1/4
|9/11
|2
|34
|2
|0
|3
|4
|3
|K. Doolittle
|7
|5
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|A. Calixte
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|B. Manek
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. McNeace
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Odomes
|17
|4
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|1/6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Reynolds
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bieniemy
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Freeman
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|26
|12
|22/47
|5/18
|12/23
|16
|200
|6
|1
|16
|8
|18
-
EVAN
MOST68
64
2nd 3.0
-
SFA
NORL61
68
2nd 12.0
-
DRAKE
BRAD69
49
2nd 50.0
-
DAYTON
VCU71
76
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
INDST
NIOWA64
67
2nd 19.0
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL63
47
2nd 12:00 FS1
-
NDAKST
DENVER38
30
2nd 19:47
-
MINN
ILL26
43
1st 1:50 BTN
-
IOWAST
8TXTECH41
33
2nd 18:48 ESPU
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV0
2
1st 19:04
-
GATECH
CLEM30
35
1st 0.0
-
21HOU
SMU31
22
1st 0.0 ESPW
-
BAMA
MIZZOU32
26
1st 0.0 SECN
-
STBON
RI63
75
Final
-
CREIGH
STJOHN66
81
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA83
89
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH70
52
Final
-
UNF
STETSON87
77
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR75
61
Final
-
LIB
KENSAW62
41
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW72
84
Final
-
TEMPLE
ECU85
74
Final
-
HAMP
PRESBY70
85
Final
-
NALAB
JVILLE91
88
Final
-
NAVY
LAFAY85
77
Final
-
UVM
NH73
59
Final
-
DUQ
RICH74
68
Final
-
14AUBURN
TEXAM85
66
Final
-
SC
VANDY74
71
Final
-
COLG
ARMY81
91
Final
-
BING
UMBC49
68
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH76
83
Final
-
BU
LOYMD73
81
Final/OT
-
GMASON
UMASS68
63
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV70
53
Final
-
USCUP
HIGHPT54
71
Final
-
23IOWA
PSU89
82
Final
-
BC
LVILLE70
80
Final
-
HARTFD
MAINE75
76
Final
-
KSTATE
20OKLA74
61
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE75
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU50
72
Final
-
CARK
UIW77
60
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAK78
74
Final
-
HOUBP
ABIL68
75
Final
-
GWASH
LSALLE59
56
Final
-
LAMAR
SELOU69
76
Final
-
UCF
WICHST0
0138 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
SJST0
0142 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0137.5 O/U
+5
11:00pm ESPU