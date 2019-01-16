KSTATE
Kansas State
Wildcats
13-4
74
TF 10
FINAL
2nd
Wed Jan. 16
7:00pm
61
TF 9
home team logo
OKLA
20 Oklahoma
Sooners
13-4
Brown and Wade lead Kansas State past No. 20 Oklahoma, 74-61

  Jan 16, 2019
  • Jan 16, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Barry Brown scored 25 points and Dean Wade added 20 to help Kansas State beat No. 20 Oklahoma 74-61 on Wednesday night.

It was Kansas State's second straight road win over a ranked team - the Wildcats won at Iowa State last Saturday. It was also Wade's second game back since missing six in a row with a torn tendon in his right foot.

Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field against an Oklahoma squad that was holding opponents to 37.7 percent shooting, good for ninth nationally.

Christian James scored 20 points and Rashard Odomes added a season-high 17 for Oklahoma (13-4, 2-3). It was the Sooners' first home defeat and their first loss to an unranked team this season.

Kansas State ran out to an 8-0 lead as Oklahoma went scoreless for more than three minutes to start the game. The Wildcats stretched their advantage to 20-7 before the Sooners found their footing. James hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to cut Kansas State's lead to 30-24.

The Wildcats kept the Sooners at bay, and an emphatic two-handed dunk by Wade with just over two minutes to play put the Wildcats up 71-56.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats are starting to look like the team that was ranked No. 12 in the preseason. With Brown and Wade clicking, they are gaining momentum. The two road wins early in Big 12 play put them in an ideal position to challenge for a spot near the top of the league standings.

Oklahoma: The Sooners struggled more than usual defensively, and their 16 turnovers sabotaged a 47 percent shooting effort. The Sooners got just 14 minutes from starting center Jamuni McNeace, who is still struggling after coming back from an ankle injury. He did not score and had only two rebounds.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State, which was 33rd in votes in the AP Top 25 this week, positioned itself for a potential spot in the rankings pending Saturday's game against TCU, which dropped out of the poll this week after losing to Oklahoma last Saturday. Oklahoma might lose its spot in the Top 25 after this home loss to an unranked opponent.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twittter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Wade
32 F
C. James
0 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
51.4 Field Goal % 43.6
42.1 Three Point % 33.3
80.0 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee 7.0
  Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Turnover on Barry Brown Jr. 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed 42.0
  Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 3 Barry Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamau Stokes 53.0
+ 1 Christian James made free throw 1:17
  Shooting foul on Dean Wade 1:17
+ 2 Christian James made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Brady Manek 1:23
  Barry Brown Jr. missed layup 1:25
Team Stats
Points 74 61
Field Goals 29-58 (50.0%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 20 18
Team 2 2
Assists 15 12
Steals 8 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
5
B. Brown Jr. G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
0
C. James G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
NCAA BB Scores