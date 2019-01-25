Colorado holds off Cal's second-half rally for road win
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Lucas Siewert scored 18 points and Tyler Bey had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Colorado beat Cal 68-59 on Thursday night despite squandering all of an 18-point second-half lead.
Shane Gatling added 13 points for the Buffaloes (11-7, 2-4 Pac-12), who led 41-23 two minutes into the second half before watching the Bears rally to briefly lead with seven minutes left.
Colorado's big lead disappeared after a flurry of Cal 3-pointers, including three by Darius McNeill and two by Matt Bradley.
Cal took a 54-53 lead on two free throws by Bradley with 7:04 left but Colorado answered with a 7-0 run to regain the lead for good.
''We kept our composure and got the W. That's the main thing,'' Bey said. ''Coach called a timeout. He wanted us to slow down, keep our head in the game. They were trying to speed us up. He just wanted to slow them down.''
The Bears (5-14, 0-7) lost for the eighth game in a row and dropped their 14th straight Pac-12 regular-season game, dating back to last season.
''I was obviously very happy with the fight and the toughness our guys showed in that stretch that I've been waiting to see for a long time,'' said Cal coach Wyking Jones, whose team did not score a field goal in the final four minutes. ''I saw some guys who had to give everything they had get tired.''
Paris Austin and Justice Sueing scored 13 points each to lead Cal.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: The Buffaloes needed a win over Cal after staggering through the first three weeks of Pac-12 play with just a home victory over Washington State. Their victory at Haas Pavilion was their first after five defeats there since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
Cal: The Bears, without a conference victory since last Feb. 3, continue one of the worst two-year stretches in school history on the heels of going 8-24 a year ago. Cal has never lost 20 games or more in consecutive seasons.
WRIGHT RETURNS
Colorado point guard McKinley Wright, who missed last Sunday's loss to Utah because of a shoulder injury, played 29 minutes and contributed eight points, four rebounds and four assists, and hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to open up a 66-59 lead.
Bey said Wright's presence alone was critical because he functions like a quarterback who keeps the team organized. ''He's like Tom Brady,'' Bey said. When he's on the floor, everything's much easier.''
FIVE-POINT PLAY
Siewert opened the second by scoring five points on one possession for the Buffaloes. He made a 3-point shot on Colorado's first possession while Cal's Paris Austin was committing a foul elsewhere on the court. CU retained the ball and Siewert scored on a driving layup that made it 39-23 with 19:26 left.
UP NEXT
Colorado: The Buffaloes play Saturday at Stanford
Cal: The Bears are home Saturday against Utah
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|50.6
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|27.9
|Three Point %
|30.4
|74.6
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling
|19.0
|Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Justice Sueing
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|21.0
|Darius McNeill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by California
|29.0
|Justice Sueing missed driving layup, blocked by Tyler Bey
|30.0
|+ 3
|McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|59
|Field Goals
|25-50 (50.0%)
|21-54 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|24
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|30
|19
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|18
|10
|Steals
|0
|7
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|4
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado 11-7
|76.2 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.0 APG
|California 5-14
|70.2 PPG
|31.2 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|L. Siewert F
|11.9 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.2 APG
|49.7 FG%
|
10
|J. Sueing F
|14.0 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Siewert F
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Sueing F
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|18
|3
|1
|6/11
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Bey
|17
|14
|2
|6/8
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|32
|0
|3
|3
|1
|13
|S. Gatling
|13
|6
|2
|5/14
|3/11
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Wright IV
|8
|4
|4
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Schwartz
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|18
|3
|1
|6/11
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Bey
|17
|14
|2
|6/8
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|32
|0
|3
|3
|1
|13
|S. Gatling
|13
|6
|2
|5/14
|3/11
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Wright IV
|8
|4
|4
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Schwartz
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|5
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Kountz
|5
|0
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Parquet
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|33
|18
|25/50
|7/22
|11/15
|18
|200
|0
|4
|13
|3
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|13
|3
|7
|6/10
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Sueing
|13
|3
|1
|5/12
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Bradley
|12
|4
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Kelly
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Davis
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|13
|3
|7
|6/10
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Sueing
|13
|3
|1
|5/12
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Bradley
|12
|4
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Kelly
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Davis
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McNeill
|9
|2
|1
|3/12
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Harris-Dyson
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|G. Anticevich
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Vanover
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Zhao
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|21
|10
|21/54
|5/21
|12/18
|17
|200
|7
|2
|4
|2
|19
-
OAK
IUPUI71
73
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN60
83
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM88
93
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC75
67
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU72
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN58
73
Final
-
NJTECH
STETSON82
59
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD85
68
Final
-
MEMP
TEMPLE76
85
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR88
97
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY64
88
Final
-
KENSAW
NALAB71
76
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF106
107
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON72
75
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS53
72
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN66
80
Final
-
JVILLE
UNF86
81
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD78
86
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT72
74
Final
-
TEXST
GAST81
68
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU58
60
Final
-
SIENA
FAIR57
48
Final
-
SACHRT
ROBERT64
72
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA83
79
Final
-
6MICHST
19IOWA82
67
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP73
77
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT60
63
Final
-
WISGB
NKY65
87
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT54
56
Final
-
USCUP
HAMP70
88
Final
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD51
55
Final
-
VMI
MERCER68
88
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR72
71
Final
-
FGC
LPSCMB81
89
Final
-
JAXST
EKY70
88
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW85
79
Final/OT
-
TNTECH
MOREHD61
67
Final
-
MIAMI
CUSE53
73
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST69
87
Final
-
TROY
LAMON69
75
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF84
88
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS52
49
Final
-
CHARLO
TXSA43
88
Final
-
APPST
ARKST81
82
Final/OT
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI67
79
Final
-
21NCST
23LVILLE77
84
Final
-
MTSU
RICE68
79
Final
-
WKY
USM66
63
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST75
47
Final
-
EILL
TNMART66
64
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO87
86
Final/3OT
-
ODU
UTEP50
48
Final
-
WASH
OREG61
56
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO68
79
Final
-
ARIZ
USC57
80
Final
-
UTAH
STNFRD70
66
Final
-
MRSHL
LATECH80
89
Final/OT
-
WEBER
MONST93
84
Final
-
TNST
PEAY74
89
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST79
66
Final
-
IDST
MNTNA69
80
Final
-
CSBAK
CALBPTST88
84
Final
-
UCSB
CSFULL60
81
Final
-
PORT
SANFRAN61
83
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD58
71
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST65
78
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST48
69
Final
-
ARIZST
UCLA84
73
Final
-
WASHST
OREGST77
90
Final
-
4GONZAG
SNCLRA98
39
Final
-
MARYCA
BYU66
71
Final
-
COLO
CAL68
59
Final