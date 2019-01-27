McClung scores 25, Govan 20 in Hoyas' 89-78 victory
NEW YORK (AP) Mac McClung scored 25 points, Jessie Govan added 20 with nine rebounds and Georgetown beat St. John's 89-78 on Sunday.
McClung was 9-of-19 shooting with four 3-pointers and slammed home a dunk in transition with 1:11 to go for an 81-77 lead after the Red Storm missed three shots on their possession. A block by Govan led to another easy transition basket by Josh LeBlanc for the Hoyas (13-7, 3-4 Big East) as they avenged a 97-94 overtime loss to St. John's in Washington on Jan. 5.
LeBlanc added 15 points for Georgetown, which had lost four of its previous five games.
Shamorie Ponds scored 21 points for St. John's (15-5, 3-5) and moved past Tony Jackson (1958-61) for 10th on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,612. Mustapha Heron added 19 points, LJ Figueroa 14 and Marvin Clark II had 12
A 3-pointer by Jamorko Pickett began a 10-0 run to give the Hoyas a 60-50 lead with 13 minutes left and they led the rest of the way. Ponds scored four straight points to get within 79-77 before McClung's big dunk.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Josh LeBlanc made dunk
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|16.0
|Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Josh LeBlanc made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Josh LeBlanc made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Marvin Clark II
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh LeBlanc
|23.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed layup
|24.0
|+ 1
|James Akinjo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|James Akinjo made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Justin Simon
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|78
|Field Goals
|30-64 (46.9%)
|29-76 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|34
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|34
|24
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|9
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 13-7
|83.1 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|17.8 APG
|St. John's 15-5
|82.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. McClung G
|13.2 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|20.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|5.7 APG
|48.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McClung G
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|S. Ponds G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|25
|5
|5
|9/19
|4/10
|3/4
|0
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Govan
|20
|9
|1
|7/14
|2/3
|4/5
|4
|30
|0
|3
|4
|3
|6
|J. LeBlanc
|15
|6
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|6/6
|4
|21
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|J. Pickett
|9
|7
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|J. Akinjo
|8
|1
|7
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Mosely
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Blair
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Mourning
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Malinowski
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|41
|16
|30/64
|13/27
|16/19
|16
|200
|3
|5
|19
|7
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|21
|6
|3
|8/17
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|M. Heron
|18
|5
|1
|7/16
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|L. Figueroa
|14
|6
|3
|6/11
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|35
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Clark II
|12
|3
|2
|3/15
|2/9
|4/5
|4
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Simon
|5
|7
|3
|2/11
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|32
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Keita
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|G. Williams Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B. Trimble Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Earlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|12
|29/76
|7/26
|13/17
|17
|200
|9
|4
|9
|10
|24
