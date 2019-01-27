GTOWN
McClung scores 25, Govan 20 in Hoyas' 89-78 victory

  • Jan 27, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Mac McClung scored 25 points, Jessie Govan added 20 with nine rebounds and Georgetown beat St. John's 89-78 on Sunday.

McClung was 9-of-19 shooting with four 3-pointers and slammed home a dunk in transition with 1:11 to go for an 81-77 lead after the Red Storm missed three shots on their possession. A block by Govan led to another easy transition basket by Josh LeBlanc for the Hoyas (13-7, 3-4 Big East) as they avenged a 97-94 overtime loss to St. John's in Washington on Jan. 5.

LeBlanc added 15 points for Georgetown, which had lost four of its previous five games.

Shamorie Ponds scored 21 points for St. John's (15-5, 3-5) and moved past Tony Jackson (1958-61) for 10th on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,612. Mustapha Heron added 19 points, LJ Figueroa 14 and Marvin Clark II had 12

A 3-pointer by Jamorko Pickett began a 10-0 run to give the Hoyas a 60-50 lead with 13 minutes left and they led the rest of the way. Ponds scored four straight points to get within 79-77 before McClung's big dunk.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Josh LeBlanc made dunk 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett 16.0
  Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Josh LeBlanc made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Josh LeBlanc made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Marvin Clark II 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh LeBlanc 23.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed layup 24.0
+ 1 James Akinjo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 James Akinjo made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Justin Simon 30.0
Team Stats
Points 89 78
Field Goals 30-64 (46.9%) 29-76 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 34
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 34 24
Team 0 0
Assists 16 12
Steals 3 9
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. McClung G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
2
S. Ponds G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 13-7 414889
home team logo St. John's 15-5 374178
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 13-7 83.1 PPG 43.8 RPG 17.8 APG
home team logo St. John's 15-5 82.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
2
M. McClung G 13.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.7 APG 41.1 FG%
2
S. Ponds G 20.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.7 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. McClung G 25 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
2
S. Ponds G 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
46.9 FG% 38.2
48.1 3PT FG% 26.9
84.2 FT% 76.5
Bench
K. Johnson
J. Mosely
J. Blair
T. Mourning
G. Malinowski
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 18 0 1 1 0 4
J. Mosely 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 1 2
J. Blair 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1
T. Mourning 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 2
G. Malinowski 0 3 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 3
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 41 16 30/64 13/27 16/19 16 200 3 5 19 7 34
Bench
S. Keita
G. Williams Jr.
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
E. Wright
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Keita 6 4 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 2 18 0 0 1 3 1
G. Williams Jr. 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 1 1 0 2
B. Trimble Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 1 0 0 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 12 29/76 7/26 13/17 17 200 9 4 9 10 24
NCAA BB Scores