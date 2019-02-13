Key lifts Indiana St. over Valparaiso 87-82 in OT
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key had a career-high 32 points as Indiana State edged past Valparaiso 87-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Key hit 15 of 17 foul shots. He added six steals.
Key made two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 33 seconds left in regulation then Valparaiso worked the shot clock for one last possession. After Bakari Evelyn missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, Javon Freeman grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Indiana State took a 79-72 lead early in overtime and Valparaiso did not threaten.
Cooper Neese had 13 points for Indiana State (13-12, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Bronson Kessinger added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points for the visiting team.
The Sycamores forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Derrik Smits tied a career high with 23 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (13-13, 6-7). Deion Lavender added 16 points. Bakari Evelyn had 11 points.
The Sycamores improved to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Indiana State defeated Valparaiso 70-53 on Jan. 23.
Indiana State matches up against Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.
Valparaiso matches up against Drake on the road on Saturday.
---
---
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|7.4
|Pts. Per Game
|7.4
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|51.4
|35.7
|Three Point %
|29.0
|87.6
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|Defensive rebound by Christian Williams
|1.0
|Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
|2.0
|+ 2
|Deion Lavender made layup
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Deion Lavender
|6.0
|Deion Lavender missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Deion Lavender
|14.0
|Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|82
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|24-48 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|25-28 (89.3%)
|27-40 (67.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|16
|25
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|21
|Fouls
|24
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 13-12
|69.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Valparaiso 12-13
|68.0 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|42.9
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|89.3
|FT%
|67.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|32
|3
|4
|8/16
|1/4
|15/17
|4
|42
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Neese
|13
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|8/8
|1
|41
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Kessinger
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|J. Barnes
|11
|1
|3
|4/9
|2/2
|1/1
|5
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|9
|9
|4
|4/12
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|32
|3
|4
|8/16
|1/4
|15/17
|4
|42
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Neese
|13
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|8/8
|1
|41
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Kessinger
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|J. Barnes
|11
|1
|3
|4/9
|2/2
|1/1
|5
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|9
|9
|4
|4/12
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|E. Rickman
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Holston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|24
|13
|27/63
|8/19
|25/28
|24
|225
|12
|3
|10
|8
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|23
|11
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|9/14
|2
|29
|0
|1
|4
|4
|7
|D. Sackey
|10
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/2
|5/9
|2
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|R. Fazekas
|7
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Freeman
|4
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|17
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|M. Golder
|3
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|23
|11
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|9/14
|2
|29
|0
|1
|4
|4
|7
|D. Sackey
|10
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/2
|5/9
|2
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|R. Fazekas
|7
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Freeman
|4
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|17
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|M. Golder
|3
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lavender
|16
|4
|4
|5/6
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|30
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|B. Evelyn
|11
|4
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|1/2
|5
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. McMillan
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Sorolla
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Kiser
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stalling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|35
|13
|24/48
|7/18
|27/40
|22
|225
|7
|3
|21
|10
|25
