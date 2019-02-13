INDST
Indiana State
Sycamores
13-12
away team logo
87
TF 3
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESP3
Wed Feb. 13
8:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 5
home team logo
VALPO
Valparaiso
Crusaders
12-13
ML: +170
VALPO -4.5, O/U 128.5
ML: -199
INDST
VALPO

No Text

Key lifts Indiana St. over Valparaiso 87-82 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key had a career-high 32 points as Indiana State edged past Valparaiso 87-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Key hit 15 of 17 foul shots. He added six steals.

Key made two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 33 seconds left in regulation then Valparaiso worked the shot clock for one last possession. After Bakari Evelyn missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, Javon Freeman grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Indiana State took a 79-72 lead early in overtime and Valparaiso did not threaten.

Cooper Neese had 13 points for Indiana State (13-12, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Bronson Kessinger added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points for the visiting team.

The Sycamores forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Derrik Smits tied a career high with 23 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (13-13, 6-7). Deion Lavender added 16 points. Bakari Evelyn had 11 points.

The Sycamores improved to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Indiana State defeated Valparaiso 70-53 on Jan. 23.

Indiana State matches up against Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.

Valparaiso matches up against Drake on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Barnes
D. Lavender
2 G
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
7.4 Pts. Per Game 7.4
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
38.5 Field Goal % 51.4
35.7 Three Point % 29.0
87.6 Free Throw % 78.9
  Defensive rebound by Christian Williams 1.0
  Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas 2.0
+ 2 Deion Lavender made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Deion Lavender 6.0
  Deion Lavender missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Deion Lavender 14.0
  Tyreke Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 87 82
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 24-48 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 25-28 (89.3%) 27-40 (67.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 16 25
Team 5 2
Assists 13 13
Steals 12 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 21
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Key G
32 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
21
D. Smits C
23 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Indiana State 13-12 39321687
home team logo Valparaiso 12-13 36351182
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 13-12 69.8 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 12-13 68.0 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
11
T. Key G 16.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.8 APG 54.8 FG%
21
D. Smits C 12.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.8 APG 58.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 32 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
21
D. Smits C 23 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 50.0
42.1 3PT FG% 38.9
89.3 FT% 67.5
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
C. Neese
B. Kessinger
J. Barnes
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 32 3 4 8/16 1/4 15/17 4 42 6 0 1 0 3
C. Neese 13 4 1 2/7 1/3 8/8 1 41 0 0 0 1 3
B. Kessinger 12 3 1 5/9 1/3 1/2 4 28 1 0 4 2 1
J. Barnes 11 1 3 4/9 2/2 1/1 5 24 0 2 1 0 1
C. Williams 9 9 4 4/12 1/3 0/0 1 38 2 0 1 2 7
Bench
D. Washington
E. Rickman
A. Holston
C. Hughes
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
D. Thomas
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington 8 2 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 3 21 2 0 1 2 0
E. Rickman 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 5 15 1 1 1 1 1
A. Holston 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0
C. Hughes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 24 13 27/63 8/19 25/28 24 225 12 3 10 8 16
Valparaiso
Starters
D. Smits
D. Sackey
R. Fazekas
J. Freeman
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits 23 11 1 7/7 0/0 9/14 2 29 0 1 4 4 7
D. Sackey 10 1 3 2/7 1/2 5/9 2 33 4 0 4 0 1
R. Fazekas 7 3 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 34 0 1 0 1 2
J. Freeman 4 5 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 5 17 2 0 4 1 4
M. Golder 3 1 1 0/1 0/1 3/4 1 23 1 1 1 0 1
Bench
D. Lavender
B. Evelyn
M. McMillan
J. Sorolla
J. Kiser
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lavender 16 4 4 5/6 1/2 5/7 1 30 0 0 4 1 3
B. Evelyn 11 4 1 4/9 2/4 1/2 5 30 0 0 2 1 3
M. McMillan 6 3 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 2
J. Sorolla 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 2
J. Kiser 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 35 13 24/48 7/18 27/40 22 225 7 3 21 10 25
