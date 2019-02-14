Illinois tops Ohio State 63-56 for first road win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Trent Frazier had 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu buried a key 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Illinois held off Ohio State 63-56 Thursday for its fourth win in a row.
Dosunmu also scored 15 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 13 for the Illini (10-15, 6-8 Big Ten), who won their first true road game of the season.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7), who committed 18 turnovers leading to 14 Illini points.
Dosunmu made two free throws to give Illinois the lead for good with 8:15 to play and his 3-pointer three minutes later made it 51-46. Luther Muhammad hit two foul shots to pull the Buckeyes within three with 57 seconds left but Dosunmu, who scored nine points in the final eight-plus minutes, answered with a 3.
C.J. Jackson led Ohio State with 17 points, but he also had seven turnovers. Brothers Kaleb and Andre Wesson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Ohio State shot just 36 percent.
Bezhanishvili had just two points in the first half but scored Illinois' first seven points of the second. Illinois shot 44 percent from the field.
Keyshawn Woods, who scored 18 points in Ohio State's Dec. 5 win against Illinois, was held to just three points.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois' speed resulted in 11 fast-break points and proved the difference.
Ohio State kept it close but cold shooting and sloppy play doomed the Buckeye chances.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Visits No. 20 Wisconsin on Monday.
Ohio State: Visits No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|42.8
|36.2
|Three Point %
|40.5
|69.6
|Free Throw %
|79.3
|Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|9.0
|Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Woods, stolen by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|23.0
|+ 3
|Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
|30.0
|+ 1
|Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Shooting foul on Aaron Jordan
|57.0
|+ 2
|Andres Feliz made driving layup, assist by Trent Frazier
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|56
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|17-47 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|2-13 (15.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fouls
|23
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois 10-15
|74.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Ohio State 16-8
|72.4 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|14.1 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.2 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
3
|C. Jackson G
|12.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.6 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dosunmu G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|C. Jackson G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|15.4
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Frazier
|15
|3
|3
|6/11
|3/5
|0/1
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Dosunmu
|15
|4
|3
|4/10
|2/6
|5/8
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|G. Bezhanishvili
|13
|7
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|33
|2
|4
|5
|3
|4
|A. Jordan
|4
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|17
|5
|2
|4/9
|1/1
|8/11
|2
|32
|2
|1
|7
|2
|3
|K. Wesson
|11
|5
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|4/4
|5
|29
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Wesson
|10
|5
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|M. Jallow
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Muhammad
|2
|4
|1
|0/6
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
