Illinois tops Ohio State 63-56 for first road win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Trent Frazier had 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu buried a key 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Illinois held off Ohio State 63-56 Thursday for its fourth win in a row.

Dosunmu also scored 15 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 13 for the Illini (10-15, 6-8 Big Ten), who won their first true road game of the season.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7), who committed 18 turnovers leading to 14 Illini points.

Dosunmu made two free throws to give Illinois the lead for good with 8:15 to play and his 3-pointer three minutes later made it 51-46. Luther Muhammad hit two foul shots to pull the Buckeyes within three with 57 seconds left but Dosunmu, who scored nine points in the final eight-plus minutes, answered with a 3.

C.J. Jackson led Ohio State with 17 points, but he also had seven turnovers. Brothers Kaleb and Andre Wesson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Ohio State shot just 36 percent.

Bezhanishvili had just two points in the first half but scored Illinois' first seven points of the second. Illinois shot 44 percent from the field.

Keyshawn Woods, who scored 18 points in Ohio State's Dec. 5 win against Illinois, was held to just three points.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois' speed resulted in 11 fast-break points and proved the difference.

Ohio State kept it close but cold shooting and sloppy play doomed the Buckeye chances.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Visits No. 20 Wisconsin on Monday.

Ohio State: Visits No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday.

Key Players
A. Dosunmu
C. Jackson
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.6 Field Goal % 42.8
36.2 Three Point % 40.5
69.6 Free Throw % 79.3
  Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 9.0
  Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Luther Muhammad 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Woods, stolen by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 23.0
+ 3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 30.0
+ 1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Shooting foul on Aaron Jordan 57.0
+ 2 Andres Feliz made driving layup, assist by Trent Frazier 1:13
Team Stats
Points 63 56
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 17-47 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 2-13 (15.4%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 23 25
Team 2 2
Assists 10 8
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Frazier G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
C. Jackson G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 10-15 303363
home team logo Ohio State 16-8 272956
OHIOST -8, O/U 144
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
OHIOST -8, O/U 144
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 10-15 74.9 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Ohio State 16-8 72.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 14.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.2 APG 44.7 FG%
3
C. Jackson G 12.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.6 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
C. Jackson G 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
44.4 FG% 36.2
28.6 3PT FG% 15.4
52.9 FT% 80.0
Illinois
Starters
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Jordan
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 15 3 3 6/11 3/5 0/1 2 34 0 0 2 0 3
A. Dosunmu 15 4 3 4/10 2/6 5/8 3 32 0 0 2 1 3
G. Bezhanishvili 13 7 1 6/9 0/0 1/2 1 33 2 4 5 3 4
A. Jordan 4 2 1 1/2 1/2 1/2 4 20 0 1 1 1 1
D. Williams 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 0 0 0 2
Starters
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Jordan
D. Williams
Bench
A. Feliz
K. Nichols
A. Griffin
A. De La Rosa
T. Underwood
T. Jones
D. Cayce
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
S. Kane
A. Higgs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 9 6 1 4/10 0/2 1/2 4 22 0 0 1 1 5
K. Nichols 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 15 2 0 1 1 1
A. Griffin 2 4 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 2 16 2 1 0 1 3
A. De La Rosa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
T. Underwood 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 10 24/54 6/21 9/17 23 200 7 6 13 8 23
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
M. Jallow
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 17 5 2 4/9 1/1 8/11 2 32 2 1 7 2 3
K. Wesson 11 5 0 3/7 1/4 4/4 5 29 2 0 2 2 3
A. Wesson 10 5 1 3/7 0/1 4/5 2 28 1 0 3 2 3
M. Jallow 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 2
L. Muhammad 2 4 1 0/6 0/3 2/2 4 30 1 0 1 0 4
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
M. Jallow
L. Muhammad
Bench
D. Washington Jr.
K. Young
K. Woods
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
J. Ahrens
J. LeDee
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 7 3 0 3/7 0/3 1/1 1 22 1 0 3 0 3
K. Young 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 15 1 0 0 2 3
K. Woods 3 4 3 1/6 0/1 1/2 3 25 0 0 2 0 4
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. LeDee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 33 8 17/47 2/13 20/25 22 200 8 1 18 8 25
NCAA BB Scores