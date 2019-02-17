Da Silva carries Missouri St. past Loyola of Chicago 65-61
CHICAGO (AP) Tulio Da Silva had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Missouri State narrowly beat Loyola of Chicago 65-61 on Sunday.
Jarred Dixon had 10 points for Missouri State (15-12, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Josh Webster added seven points and 10 assists.
Cameron Krutwig scored a career-high 24 points for the Ramblers (16-11, 9-5). Marques Townes added 23 points and six rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Ramblers for the season. Missouri State defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-35 on Jan. 23. Missouri State plays Northern Iowa at home on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|26.5
|Three Point %
|38.4
|76.8
|Free Throw %
|75.5
|+ 1
|Josh Webster made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Josh Webster missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Marques Townes
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Webster
|4.0
|Marques Townes missed free throw
|4.0
|Personal foul on Josh Webster
|4.0
|+ 1
|Tulio Da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Tulio Da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|7.0
|Marques Townes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|61
|Field Goals
|24-38 (63.2%)
|25-43 (58.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-16 (68.8%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|18
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|18
|15
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 15-12
|71.3 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 16-11
|66.6 PPG
|32 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Cook G
|13.2 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|0.8 APG
|45.4 FG%
|
25
|C. Krutwig C
|14.3 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|65.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Cook G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|C. Krutwig C
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|63.2
|FG%
|58.1
|
|
|68.8
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|18
|3
|0
|7/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|38
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Da Silva
|16
|9
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|39
|2
|3
|1
|0
|9
|J. Dixon
|10
|0
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Kreklow
|9
|2
|1
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|J. Webster
|7
|4
|10
|2/8
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|34
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ridder
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Mohammed
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wojcik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wojcik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|19
|12
|24/38
|11/16
|6/9
|13
|200
|7
|5
|11
|1
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Krutwig
|24
|6
|1
|11/20
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|33
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|M. Townes
|23
|6
|5
|9/14
|1/3
|4/7
|4
|40
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|A. Uguak
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Custer
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Skokna
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kaifes
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Agunanne
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Negron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bujdoso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|17
|12
|25/43
|3/7
|8/12
|16
|200
|7
|2
|10
|2
|15
