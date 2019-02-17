MOST
Da Silva carries Missouri St. past Loyola of Chicago 65-61

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Tulio Da Silva had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Missouri State narrowly beat Loyola of Chicago 65-61 on Sunday.

Jarred Dixon had 10 points for Missouri State (15-12, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Josh Webster added seven points and 10 assists.

Cameron Krutwig scored a career-high 24 points for the Ramblers (16-11, 9-5). Marques Townes added 23 points and six rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Ramblers for the season. Missouri State defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-35 on Jan. 23. Missouri State plays Northern Iowa at home on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday.

Key Players
J. Webster
M. Townes
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
42.5 Field Goal % 49.1
26.5 Three Point % 38.4
76.8 Free Throw % 75.5
Team Stats
Points 65 61
Field Goals 24-38 (63.2%) 25-43 (58.1%)
3-Pointers 11-16 (68.8%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 19 18
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 18 15
Team 0 1
Assists 12 12
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 15-12 71.3 PPG 34.6 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 16-11 66.6 PPG 32 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
K. Cook G 13.2 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.8 APG 45.4 FG%
25
C. Krutwig C 14.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.3 APG 65.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Cook G 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
25
C. Krutwig C 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
63.2 FG% 58.1
68.8 3PT FG% 42.9
66.7 FT% 66.7
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
T. Da Silva
J. Dixon
R. Kreklow
J. Webster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 18 3 0 7/9 2/3 2/2 1 38 3 0 3 0 3
T. Da Silva 16 9 0 6/10 2/4 2/2 3 39 2 3 1 0 9
J. Dixon 10 0 0 4/4 1/1 1/2 2 28 1 0 0 0 0
R. Kreklow 9 2 1 3/5 3/4 0/0 1 35 0 1 4 0 2
J. Webster 7 4 10 2/8 2/3 1/3 2 34 1 1 2 1 3
Bench
J. Ridder
D. Scott
K. Mohammed
J. Hall
T. Dixon
R. Owens
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ridder 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
D. Scott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Mohammed 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 19 12 24/38 11/16 6/9 13 200 7 5 11 1 18
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Krutwig
M. Townes
A. Uguak
C. Custer
B. Skokna
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Krutwig 24 6 1 11/20 0/0 2/3 4 33 0 1 4 2 4
M. Townes 23 6 5 9/14 1/3 4/7 4 40 4 0 2 0 6
A. Uguak 6 2 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 30 1 0 1 0 2
C. Custer 5 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 38 1 0 1 0 1
B. Skokna 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
C. Kaifes
F. Agunanne
J. Baughman
C. Negron
L. Williamson
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
I. Bujdoso
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 0 1
F. Agunanne 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 0 1
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bujdoso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 17 12 25/43 3/7 8/12 16 200 7 2 10 2 15
