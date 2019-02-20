WICHST
Dennis scores 18 to lead Wichita St. past Tulsa 81-60

  • Feb 20, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Dexter Dennis had 18 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State routed Tulsa 81-60 on Wednesday night.

Dennis hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Samajae Haynes-Jones had 17 points for Wichita State (13-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference). Jaime Echenique added 14 points and three blocks. Erik Stevenson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Wichita State posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Martins Igbanu had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (16-11, 6-8). DaQuan Jeffries added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Elijah Joiner had six rebounds.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane for the season. Wichita State defeated Tulsa 79-68 on Feb. 2. Wichita State matches up against Memphis at home on Saturday. Tulsa plays Temple on the road on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 81 60
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 19-63 (30.2%)
3-Pointers 15-33 (45.5%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 18-29 (62.1%)
Total Rebounds 37 45
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 28 23
Team 2 6
Assists 24 11
Steals 3 2
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
Wichita State
Starters
D. Dennis
S. Haynes-Jones
M. McDuffie
A. Midtgaard
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dennis 18 8 1 6/10 6/9 0/0 2 29 0 0 0 2 6
S. Haynes-Jones 17 4 2 6/13 5/10 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 4
M. McDuffie 9 4 0 3/9 0/6 3/4 1 36 0 0 1 2 2
A. Midtgaard 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 13 0 2 1 0 2
J. Burton 2 4 10 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 23 1 0 2 1 3
Bench
J. Echenique
E. Stevenson
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Brown
B. Bush
J. Herrs
E. Farrakhan
R. Torres
T. Allen
M. Udeze
T. Busse
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Echenique 14 3 1 6/11 1/1 1/2 3 16 0 3 1 0 3
E. Stevenson 11 7 3 4/9 3/6 0/0 3 21 1 1 2 2 5
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 1
R. Brown 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
B. Bush 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Herrs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Farrakhan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Torres 0 1 7 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 1
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 35 24 30/63 15/33 6/10 22 200 3 7 7 7 28
Tulsa
Starters
M. Igbanu
D. Jeffries
S. Taplin
C. Scott
C. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Igbanu 17 6 1 7/8 0/0 3/7 3 26 1 0 2 4 2
D. Jeffries 10 10 4 3/10 2/4 2/2 3 31 0 3 2 3 7
S. Taplin 6 5 3 2/10 1/5 1/2 2 29 0 0 3 1 4
C. Scott 4 2 0 0/6 0/2 4/4 0 19 0 0 0 1 1
C. Barnes 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 12 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
D. Jackson
J. Horne
E. Joiner
P. Hewitt
A. Foree
L. Korita
R. Jones
S. Falokun
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 9 4 1 3/8 0/0 3/8 2 30 1 1 0 3 1
J. Horne 7 5 0 2/10 0/5 3/4 1 24 0 0 2 2 3
E. Joiner 3 5 2 1/10 1/6 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 1 4
P. Hewitt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Korita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Falokun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 39 11 19/63 4/22 18/29 12 200 2 4 10 16 23
