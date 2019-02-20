Dennis scores 18 to lead Wichita St. past Tulsa 81-60
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Dexter Dennis had 18 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State routed Tulsa 81-60 on Wednesday night.
Dennis hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Samajae Haynes-Jones had 17 points for Wichita State (13-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference). Jaime Echenique added 14 points and three blocks. Erik Stevenson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the visiting team.
Wichita State posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 24 assists.
Martins Igbanu had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (16-11, 6-8). DaQuan Jeffries added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Elijah Joiner had six rebounds.
The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane for the season. Wichita State defeated Tulsa 79-68 on Feb. 2. Wichita State matches up against Memphis at home on Saturday. Tulsa plays Temple on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|26.9
|Min. Per Game
|26.9
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|37.7
|Field Goal %
|38.9
|32.2
|Three Point %
|38.2
|81.1
|Free Throw %
|67.0
|Defensive rebound by Rod Brown
|20.0
|Sterling Taplin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Tulsa
|34.0
|Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 2
|Martins Igbanu made hook shot, assist by DaQuan Jeffries
|1:01
|+ 2
|Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson
|1:15
|+ 1
|Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:33
|Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:33
|Personal foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones
|1:33
|+ 3
|Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samajae Haynes-Jones
|1:44
|+ 3
|DaQuan Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|60
|Field Goals
|30-63 (47.6%)
|19-63 (30.2%)
|3-Pointers
|15-33 (45.5%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|18-29 (62.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|45
|Offensive
|7
|16
|Defensive
|28
|23
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|24
|11
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 13-12
|69.4 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Tulsa 16-11
|72.0 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|47.6
|FG%
|30.2
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|62.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dennis
|18
|8
|1
|6/10
|6/9
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|S. Haynes-Jones
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. McDuffie
|9
|4
|0
|3/9
|0/6
|3/4
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Midtgaard
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Burton
|2
|4
|10
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Igbanu
|17
|6
|1
|7/8
|0/0
|3/7
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|D. Jeffries
|10
|10
|4
|3/10
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|3
|2
|3
|7
|S. Taplin
|6
|5
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|C. Scott
|4
|2
|0
|0/6
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Barnes
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
