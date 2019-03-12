Hahn scores 16 to lead Omaha over Purdue Fort Wayne 61-60
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Mitch Hahn posted 16 points, including the final points with 3:13 remaining, and grabbed seven rebounds as Nebraska Omaha narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 61-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.
Zach Jackson had 12 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (21-10). JT Gibson added 10 points. Matt Pile had 11 rebounds for the home team.
After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 37-30 advantage, Nebraska Omaha managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by six points in the second half. The Mavericks' 24 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.
Kason Harrell had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (18-15). John Konchar added 13 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Dylan Carl had four blocks.
---
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|54.2
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|37.9
|Three Point %
|44.0
|68.2
|Free Throw %
|76.3
|Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
|0.0
|John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Personal foul on Matt Pile
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Holba
|14.0
|Matt Pile missed tip-in
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Pile
|16.0
|JT Gibson missed jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha
|47.0
|Kason Harrell missed layup
|49.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mitch Hahn, stolen by Kason Harrell
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by KJ Robinson
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|61
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|26
|23
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|9
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|9
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|9
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|PFW 18-15
|83.4 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Nebraska Omaha 21-10
|80.0 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|K. Harrell G
|15.3 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.4 FG%
|
44
|M. Hahn F
|13.5 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Harrell G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|M. Hahn F
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Konchar
|13
|7
|4
|4/13
|2/7
|3/4
|1
|36
|3
|1
|7
|2
|5
|K. Harrell
|13
|6
|3
|6/12
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|34
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|M. Weir
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Carl
|7
|4
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|4
|3
|0
|4
|M. Holba
|5
|10
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. DeBerry
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Godfrey
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Montgomery
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Benford
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Patrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grundy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Inkumsah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rollins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Burt Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|34
|10
|24/58
|8/27
|4/6
|9
|200
|12
|9
|16
|8
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hahn
|16
|7
|1
|6/14
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|35
|2
|1
|3
|0
|7
|Z. Jackson
|12
|6
|2
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|J. Gibson
|10
|0
|1
|4/11
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|36
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Pile
|9
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|K. Robinson
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Akinwole
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Barney
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Tut
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Thornhill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tricker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Strom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Duplechan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Luedtke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|9
|23/54
|9/22
|6/10
|9
|200
|8
|1
|16
|6
|23
