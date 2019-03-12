IPFW
Hahn scores 16 to lead Omaha over Purdue Fort Wayne 61-60

  • Mar 12, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Mitch Hahn posted 16 points, including the final points with 3:13 remaining, and grabbed seven rebounds as Nebraska Omaha narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 61-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Zach Jackson had 12 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (21-10). JT Gibson added 10 points. Matt Pile had 11 rebounds for the home team.

After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 37-30 advantage, Nebraska Omaha managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by six points in the second half. The Mavericks' 24 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Kason Harrell had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (18-15). John Konchar added 13 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Dylan Carl had four blocks.

---

Key Players
J. Konchar
Z. Jackson
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
54.2 Field Goal % 51.0
37.9 Three Point % 44.0
68.2 Free Throw % 76.3
Team Stats
Points 60 61
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 26 23
Team 1 3
Assists 10 9
Steals 12 8
Blocks 9 1
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
55
J. Konchar G
13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
44
M. Hahn F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo PFW 18-15 303060
home team logo Nebraska Omaha 21-10 372461
NEBOM 1, O/U 163
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Team Stats
away team logo PFW 18-15 83.4 PPG 36.5 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo Nebraska Omaha 21-10 80.0 PPG 35.2 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
32
K. Harrell G 15.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.8 APG 50.4 FG%
44
M. Hahn F 13.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.7 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
32
K. Harrell G 13 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
44
M. Hahn F 16 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
41.4 FG% 42.6
29.6 3PT FG% 40.9
66.7 FT% 60.0
Bench
M. DeBerry
J. Godfrey
D. Montgomery
C. Benford
B. Patrick
M. Harvey
R. Grundy
J. Inkumsah
T. Rollins
R. Burt Jr
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. DeBerry 5 2 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 16 3 0 0 1 1
J. Godfrey 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
D. Montgomery 3 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
C. Benford 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grundy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Inkumsah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rollins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burt Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 34 10 24/58 8/27 4/6 9 200 12 9 16 8 26
Bench
A. Akinwole
B. Barney
W. Tut
H. Miller
Z. Thornhill
E. Tricker
L. Strom
E. Duplechan
K. Luedtke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Akinwole 6 2 2 2/2 1/1 1/1 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
B. Barney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
W. Tut 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
H. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Thornhill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tricker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Strom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Duplechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Luedtke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 9 23/54 9/22 6/10 9 200 8 1 16 6 23
