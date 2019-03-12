McDonald lifts N. Kentucky over Oakland 64-63
DETROIT (AP) Drew McDonald recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 64-63 win over Oakland in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.
McDonald made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.
Jalen Tate had 14 points and five steals for Northern Kentucky (25-8). Tyler Sharpe added 10 points. Chris Vogt had three blocks for Northern Kentucky.
Jaevin Cumberland had 27 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-17). Xavier Hill-Mais added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Braden Norris had nine points and 12 assists.
---
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|9.5
|Reb. Per Game
|9.5
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|48.7
|39.9
|Three Point %
|41.1
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 3
|Drew McDonald made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Jalen Tate
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland
|35.0
|Jalen Tate missed floating jump shot
|37.0
|+ 2
|Tray Maddox Jr. made dunk
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Tray Maddox Jr.
|55.0
|Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais
|1:11
|Dantez Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|64
|Field Goals
|20-57 (35.1%)
|26-66 (39.4%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|38
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|34
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|19
|15
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|7
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oakland 16-17
|77.2 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|17.5 APG
|N. Kentucky 25-8
|79.7 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Cumberland G
|16.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.5 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
34
|D. McDonald F
|19.3 PPG
|9.5 RPG
|2.7 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cumberland G
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|D. McDonald F
|18 PTS
|11 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.1
|FG%
|39.4
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|46.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|27
|5
|3
|8/16
|7/14
|4/6
|2
|40
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|X. Hill-Mais
|11
|14
|2
|4/12
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|4
|10
|B. Norris
|9
|4
|12
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Maddox Jr.
|8
|8
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|B. Brechting
|6
|10
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|29
|0
|5
|0
|2
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McDonald
|18
|11
|5
|7/21
|2/10
|2/4
|3
|33
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|J. Tate
|14
|2
|5
|6/18
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|35
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Sharpe
|10
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Walton
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/4
|1/4
|4
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|T. Faulkner
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
