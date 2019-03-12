OAK
McDonald lifts N. Kentucky over Oakland 64-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 12, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Drew McDonald recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 64-63 win over Oakland in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

McDonald made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.

Jalen Tate had 14 points and five steals for Northern Kentucky (25-8). Tyler Sharpe added 10 points. Chris Vogt had three blocks for Northern Kentucky.

Jaevin Cumberland had 27 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-17). Xavier Hill-Mais added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Braden Norris had nine points and 12 assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Cumberland
D. McDonald
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
42.5 Field Goal % 48.7
39.9 Three Point % 41.1
85.4 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 3 Drew McDonald made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate 3.0
+ 1 Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Shooting foul on Jalen Tate 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland 35.0
  Jalen Tate missed floating jump shot 37.0
+ 2 Tray Maddox Jr. made dunk 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Tray Maddox Jr. 55.0
  Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Hill-Mais 1:11
  Dantez Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
Team Stats
Points 63 64
Field Goals 20-57 (35.1%) 26-66 (39.4%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Total Rebounds 45 38
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 34 26
Team 2 4
Assists 19 15
Steals 5 9
Blocks 7 8
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
J. Cumberland G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
34
D. McDonald F
18 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Oakland 16-17 372663
home team logo N. Kentucky 25-8 372764
NKY -5.5, O/U 152
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
NKY -5.5, O/U 152
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Oakland 16-17 77.2 PPG 34.6 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo N. Kentucky 25-8 79.7 PPG 39.8 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
21
J. Cumberland G 16.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.5 APG 42.2 FG%
34
D. McDonald F 19.3 PPG 9.5 RPG 2.7 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Cumberland G 27 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
34
D. McDonald F 18 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
35.1 FG% 39.4
42.9 3PT FG% 26.1
68.8 FT% 46.2
Oakland
Starters
J. Cumberland
X. Hill-Mais
B. Norris
T. Maddox Jr.
B. Brechting
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 27 5 3 8/16 7/14 4/6 2 40 3 0 4 0 5
X. Hill-Mais 11 14 2 4/12 1/2 2/4 2 37 0 1 4 4 10
B. Norris 9 4 12 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 40 2 0 2 0 4
T. Maddox Jr. 8 8 0 3/7 1/2 1/2 3 30 0 1 2 3 5
B. Brechting 6 10 2 2/7 0/0 2/2 4 29 0 5 0 2 8
Starters
J. Cumberland
X. Hill-Mais
B. Norris
T. Maddox Jr.
B. Brechting
Bench
K. Newman
J. Beck
S. Scott
B. Sowunmi
K. Pittman Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Newman 2 2 0 0/5 0/4 2/2 4 18 0 0 3 0 2
J. Beck 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sowunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pittman Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 43 19 20/57 12/28 11/16 17 200 5 7 15 9 34
N. Kentucky
Starters
D. McDonald
J. Tate
T. Sharpe
D. Walton
T. Faulkner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. McDonald 18 11 5 7/21 2/10 2/4 3 33 2 1 1 3 8
J. Tate 14 2 5 6/18 1/3 1/2 3 35 4 0 1 0 2
T. Sharpe 10 5 2 3/7 2/4 2/3 0 35 2 0 2 0 5
D. Walton 8 4 1 3/6 1/4 1/4 4 24 0 2 1 1 3
T. Faulkner 2 4 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 33 0 2 0 1 3
Starters
D. McDonald
J. Tate
T. Sharpe
D. Walton
T. Faulkner
Bench
C. Vogt
P. Djoko
Z. Robinson
S. Adheke
T. Cobbs
A. Nelson
B. Mocaby
B. Ely
G. Gray Jr.
D. Wassler
C. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vogt 8 7 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 3 4 3 4
P. Djoko 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Robinson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
S. Adheke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
T. Cobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mocaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wassler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 34 15 26/66 6/23 6/13 17 199 9 8 9 8 26
NCAA BB Scores