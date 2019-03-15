Davidson tops Saint Joseph's behind Gudmundsson
NEW YORK (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift second seed Davidson past 10th seed Saint Joseph's 70-60 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals Friday.
Kellan Grady also had 18 for the Wildcats, who will meet the winner of sixth seed Saint Louis and third seed Dayton in the second semifinal game Saturday. Davidson beat Saint Louis 54-53 on Jan. 26, but dropped a 74-73 decision to Dayton on Feb. 19
Luka Brajkovic finished with 15, and Carter Collins had 10. The Wildcats improved to 24-8.
Saint Joseph's season came to an end with the loss. The Hawks finished with a 13-19 record. Charlie Brown Jr. led Saint Joseph's with 16 points. Lamarr Kimble added 15, while Chris Clover chipped in with 12.
The teams had split the two regular season matchups, with each team winning on its home court.
The rubber match started slowly as neither team shot well in the first half. At halftime, Davidson led 27-26 despite making just 10 of its 37 shots from the field, while Saint Joseph's missed 23 of its 32 shots.
Perhaps the biggest play of the half was Gudmundsson's up-and-under layup with three seconds left. The lay-in gave the newly-named conference Player of the Year six points.
Davidson started the second half by outscoring Saint Joseph's 9-2 in the first 2:04 to extend the lead to seven, 35-28. But the Hawks would hang around before responding with a 12-2 run spanning 4:48 that would give them a 56-52 advantage.
The lead lasted 33 seconds, as Brajkovic and Grady knocked down jumpers on consecutive possessions to tie the game at 56-all. Following a timeout, a Collins putback and a Gudmundsson layup allowed the Wildcats to go ahead, 60-56.
Saint Joseph's drew even following a Taylor Funk layup and two Brown free throws. But Gudmundsson responded with a 3-point play and two-handed jam on Davidson's next two possessions to give the Wildcats a 65-60 lead that they would not relinquish.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|30.8
|Three Point %
|34.8
|68.1
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|31.0
|Troy Holston missed layup
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Troy Holston
|33.0
|Charlie Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Chris Clover
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|40.0
|Charlie Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|70
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-19 (10.5%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|49
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|2
|9
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 14-19
|70.9 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Davidson 24-8
|71.4 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|37.7
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|10.5
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|16
|12
|0
|4/13
|0/3
|8/8
|2
|39
|4
|1
|2
|2
|10
|L. Kimble
|15
|3
|4
|7/14
|0/5
|1/5
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|C. Clover
|12
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|39
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Bynum
|7
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|L. Edwards
|6
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|16
|12
|0
|4/13
|0/3
|8/8
|2
|39
|4
|1
|2
|2
|10
|L. Kimble
|15
|3
|4
|7/14
|0/5
|1/5
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|C. Clover
|12
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|39
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Bynum
|7
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|L. Edwards
|6
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|4
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Holston
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Longpre
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|29
|8
|23/61
|2/19
|12/16
|21
|200
|9
|4
|11
|7
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|18
|11
|6
|6/13
|0/4
|6/9
|1
|40
|2
|1
|2
|2
|9
|K. Grady
|18
|6
|1
|7/18
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|L. Brajkovic
|15
|4
|2
|6/15
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|23
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|K. Pritchett
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|L. Frampton
|3
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|18
|11
|6
|6/13
|0/4
|6/9
|1
|40
|2
|1
|2
|2
|9
|K. Grady
|18
|6
|1
|7/18
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|L. Brajkovic
|15
|4
|2
|6/15
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|23
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|K. Pritchett
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|L. Frampton
|3
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|10
|6
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Kovacevic
|2
|7
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|40
|14
|26/63
|3/15
|15/19
|16
|200
|6
|3
|12
|12
|28
-
LAMON
GASOU43
71
2nd 6:43 ESP+
-
SELOU
ABIL39
47
2nd 8:42 ESP+
-
STLOU
DAYTON38
36
2nd 15:38 NBCS
-
NCCU
NCAT30
24
2nd 18:46
-
TEXPA
NMEXST34
42
2nd 19:13 ESP+
-
WICHST
TEMPLE28
33
1st 2:35 ESPU
-
SETON
23MARQET20
24
1st 7:42 FS1
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV27
21
1st 4:04 ESP3
-
MISSST
8TENN22
28
1st 3:13 SECN
-
WVU
17KANSAS22
21
1st 9:03 ESP2
-
IOWA
10MICH23
34
1st 3:22 BTN
-
5DUKE
3UNC20
29
1st 7:10 ESPN
-
COLO
WASH33
27
1st 0.0 PACN
-
SDGST
14NEVADA34
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
NILL
BGREEN23
46
1st 0.0
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0
Delay ESP3
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0146 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
11:30pm ESPN
-
GC
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-1
11:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-4
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138 O/U
-4
12:00am ESPU