IUPUI upsets South Florida behind Burk’s 26 points

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Marcus Burk scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds and IUPUI upset South Florida 70-53 on Wednesday night for its first win against an American Athletic Conference foe.

Jaylen Minnett added 17 points with seven assists for the Jaguars (2-2), who led 38-36 at halftime and held the Bulls to 17 second-half points.

Laquincy Rideau led the Bulls (1-2) with 15 points and seven steals and Rashun Williams added 11 points.

IUPUI travels to Loyola Chicago next Wednesday and South Florida plays Wofford at home next Thursday.

Team Stats
Points 70 53
Field Goals 25-49 (51.0%) 20-54 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 6 15
Defensive 21 17
Team 3 3
Assists 15 8
Steals 10 12
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 19 22
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 1 0
Bench
G. Weatherford
E. Goss
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Kemp
B. Kenyon
T. Kessinger
S. Stoltz
T. White
Z. Swaby
M. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Weatherford 6 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 34 2 0 1 0 3
E. Goss 3 4 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 1 1 0 4
J. Jackson Jr. 3 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 0
J. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kenyon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kessinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stoltz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 15 25/49 10/19 10/13 18 200 10 1 19 6 21
Bench
E. Dawson III
A. Maricevic
M. Akec
J. Chaplin
X. Castaneda
M. Kiir
A. Yetna
M. Calleja
B. Mack
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Dawson III 7 1 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 20 1 0 3 1 0
A. Maricevic 4 6 1 1/3 0/0 2/3 0 15 0 0 0 4 2
M. Akec 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Chaplin 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
X. Castaneda 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/1 1 17 1 1 4 0 1
M. Kiir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 32 8 20/54 5/23 8/18 15 200 12 3 22 15 17
