No Text
IUPUI
SFLA
IUPUI upsets South Florida behind Burk’s 26 points
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Marcus Burk scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds and IUPUI upset South Florida 70-53 on Wednesday night for its first win against an American Athletic Conference foe.
Jaylen Minnett added 17 points with seven assists for the Jaguars (2-2), who led 38-36 at halftime and held the Bulls to 17 second-half points.
Laquincy Rideau led the Bulls (1-2) with 15 points and seven steals and Rashun Williams added 11 points.
IUPUI travels to Loyola Chicago next Wednesday and South Florida plays Wofford at home next Thursday.
Key Players
G. Weatherford
23 G
D. Collins
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|16.7
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|+ 2
|Jamir Chaplin made layup
|8.0
|+ 3
|Marcus Burk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike DePersia
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Burk
|50.0
|Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Turnover on IUPUI
|1:04
|Offensive rebound by IUPUI
|1:07
|Jaylen Minnett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|Lost ball turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III, stolen by Jaylen Minnett
|1:34
|+ 1
|Grant Weatherford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:41
|+ 1
|Grant Weatherford made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:41
|Personal foul on Rashun Williams
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|53
|Field Goals
|25-49 (51.0%)
|20-54 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|6
|15
|Defensive
|21
|17
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|8
|Steals
|10
|12
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|22
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|IUPUI 2-2
|58.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|10.0 APG
|South Florida 1-2
|65.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|7.5 APG
|
|51.0
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|44.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Burk
|26
|9
|2
|10/14
|4/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|J. Minnett
|17
|3
|7
|5/14
|4/9
|3/3
|0
|34
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|I. Williams
|9
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|2/4
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. DePersia
|4
|4
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Z. Tyson
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|15
|3
|2
|6/12
|1/4
|2/6
|5
|31
|7
|0
|5
|0
|3
|R. Williams
|11
|4
|0
|4/5
|2/2
|1/4
|4
|27
|2
|2
|5
|2
|2
|J. Brown
|5
|7
|1
|2/11
|1/10
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Durr
|4
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|D. Collins
|3
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
