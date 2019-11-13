TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Marcus Burk scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds and IUPUI upset South Florida 70-53 on Wednesday night for its first win against an American Athletic Conference foe.

Jaylen Minnett added 17 points with seven assists for the Jaguars (2-2), who led 38-36 at halftime and held the Bulls to 17 second-half points.

Laquincy Rideau led the Bulls (1-2) with 15 points and seven steals and Rashun Williams added 11 points.

IUPUI travels to Loyola Chicago next Wednesday and South Florida plays Wofford at home next Thursday.

