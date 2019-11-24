Johnson’s foul shots give Buffalo a 75-74 win over Bears
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Antwain Johnson hit a pair of foul shots with 5.7 seconds left to lift Buffalo to a 75-74 win over Missouri State to take fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
Davonta Jordan led the Bulls (4-2) with 25 points. Buffalo had a 13-point lead late in the first half and were still ahead 56-47 with nine minutes left, but had to hold off the Bears (3-4) down the stretch. The lead changed hands eight times in the final four minutes.
Gaige Prim's basket with 46 seconds left gave Missouri State it's last lead at 74-73. After the Bears' Keandre Cook missed a foul shot with 12 seconds to go, Johnson drove right toward the basket and was fouled. He calmly made both to give Buffalo two wins in three tournament games.
Prim led Missouri State with 21 points.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|31.0
|Three Point %
|38.9
|81.5
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|1.0
|Tyrik Dixon missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Antwain Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Antwain Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Lamont West
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|11.0
|Keandre Cook missed free throw
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jayvon Graves
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|16.0
|Antwain Johnson missed jump shot
|18.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tyrik Dixon
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|75
|Field Goals
|30-64 (46.9%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|37
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|20
|18
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 3-4
|65.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Buffalo 4-2
|80.8 PPG
|46 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|46.9
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|17
|3
|4
|6/16
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Da Silva
|15
|9
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|L. West
|11
|6
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Dixon
|8
|4
|6
|2/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|K. Mohammed
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|17
|3
|4
|6/16
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Da Silva
|15
|9
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|L. West
|11
|6
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Dixon
|8
|4
|6
|2/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|K. Mohammed
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Prim
|21
|7
|4
|10/14
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|J. Hall
|1
|6
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Black
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Cooper Jr.
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ridder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mosley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|37
|20
|30/64
|5/16
|9/16
|16
|200
|5
|3
|10
|12
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jordan
|25
|4
|6
|9/13
|5/6
|2/3
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|J. Williams
|17
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|31
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|J. Graves
|11
|4
|2
|4/12
|2/7
|1/3
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Mballa
|7
|7
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|A. Johnson
|5
|5
|4
|1/11
|0/5
|3/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jordan
|25
|4
|6
|9/13
|5/6
|2/3
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|J. Williams
|17
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|31
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|J. Graves
|11
|4
|2
|4/12
|2/7
|1/3
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Mballa
|7
|7
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|A. Johnson
|5
|5
|4
|1/11
|0/5
|3/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Grant
|4
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|L. Hardnett
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R. Segu
|2
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nickelberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gallion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|34
|18
|27/64
|9/29
|12/17
|14
|200
|6
|4
|9
|12
|22
-
STJOES
TOWSON59
73
2nd 2:02 ESPU
-
AKRON
2LVILLE55
70
2nd 7:51
-
LAMAR
9UK56
81
2nd 40.0 SECN
-
CLMB
CCTST82
51
2nd 1:28
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST40
39
2nd 16:08 CBSSN
-
LOYMRY
DUQ33
47
2nd 10:10
-
NDAK
MINN20
34
1st 2:26 BTN
-
MTSU
OHIO11
14
1st 11:58 ESPW
-
CINCY
BGREEN3
2
1st 19:11
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
AF
INDST74
84
Final
-
CSN
COLG56
64
Final
-
CPOLY
IOWA59
85
Final
-
RICE
ECU77
69
Final
-
VALPO
NEVADA59
84
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR78
87
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
LIB
UMKC0
0121.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
23COLO
WYO0
0124 O/U
+18.5
8:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL0
0145 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
FLA
18XAVIER0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm PACN
-
RIDER
UVM0
0
8:30pm
-
NICHST
UMBC0
0128.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN