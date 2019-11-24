MOST
Johnson’s foul shots give Buffalo a 75-74 win over Bears

  • Nov 24, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Antwain Johnson hit a pair of foul shots with 5.7 seconds left to lift Buffalo to a 75-74 win over Missouri State to take fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Davonta Jordan led the Bulls (4-2) with 25 points. Buffalo had a 13-point lead late in the first half and were still ahead 56-47 with nine minutes left, but had to hold off the Bears (3-4) down the stretch. The lead changed hands eight times in the final four minutes.

Gaige Prim's basket with 46 seconds left gave Missouri State it's last lead at 74-73. After the Bears' Keandre Cook missed a foul shot with 12 seconds to go, Johnson drove right toward the basket and was fouled. He calmly made both to give Buffalo two wins in three tournament games.

Prim led Missouri State with 21 points.

---

Key Players
K. Cook
1 G
J. Graves
3 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
36.4 Field Goal % 40.8
31.0 Three Point % 38.9
81.5 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa 1.0
  Tyrik Dixon missed jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Antwain Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Antwain Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Lamont West 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa 11.0
  Keandre Cook missed free throw 11.0
  Personal foul on Jayvon Graves 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook 16.0
  Antwain Johnson missed jump shot 18.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tyrik Dixon 25.0
Team Stats
Points 74 75
Field Goals 30-64 (46.9%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 40 37
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 25 22
Team 3 3
Assists 20 18
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
G. Prim F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
D. Jordan G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri State 3-4 304474
home team logo Buffalo 4-2 314475
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 3-4 65.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo Buffalo 4-2 80.8 PPG 46 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
44
G. Prim F 15.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.0 APG 54.8 FG%
4
D. Jordan G 10.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.8 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
44
G. Prim F 21 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
4
D. Jordan G 25 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
46.9 FG% 42.2
31.3 3PT FG% 31.0
56.3 FT% 70.6
Missouri State
Starters
K. Cook
T. Da Silva
L. West
T. Dixon
K. Mohammed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 17 3 4 6/16 2/7 3/5 3 40 1 0 2 0 3
T. Da Silva 15 9 0 7/10 0/0 1/1 3 29 0 0 1 4 5
L. West 11 6 2 5/11 1/4 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 1 5
T. Dixon 8 4 6 2/8 2/4 2/2 3 31 1 0 4 1 3
K. Mohammed 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 7 1 1 0 1 0
Bench
G. Prim
J. Hall
S. Brown
J. Black
F. Cooper Jr.
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Ridder
T. Freeman
I. Mosley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 21 7 4 10/14 0/0 1/2 2 29 2 2 0 2 5
J. Hall 1 6 1 0/2 0/0 1/4 1 21 0 0 1 3 3
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Black 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
F. Cooper Jr. 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mosley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 37 20 30/64 5/16 9/16 16 200 5 3 10 12 25
Buffalo
Starters
D. Jordan
J. Williams
J. Graves
J. Mballa
A. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jordan 25 4 6 9/13 5/6 2/3 2 37 0 1 4 0 4
J. Williams 17 4 1 6/12 2/5 3/4 2 31 3 2 0 2 2
J. Graves 11 4 2 4/12 2/7 1/3 0 37 0 0 1 2 2
J. Mballa 7 7 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 3 27 1 0 1 1 6
A. Johnson 5 5 4 1/11 0/5 3/3 1 27 0 0 2 2 3
Bench
G. Grant
L. Hardnett
R. Segu
B. Bertram
D. Nickelberry
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
D. Skogman
S. Gallion
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Grant 4 4 2 1/5 0/3 2/2 1 9 1 1 0 1 3
L. Hardnett 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 13 1 0 0 2 0
R. Segu 2 4 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 2 2
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gallion - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 34 18 27/64 9/29 12/17 14 200 6 4 9 12 22
