St. Bonaventure beats Mercer with late free throws, 56-51

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as St. Bonaventure used free throws to hold off Mercer, 56-51 in a Boca Raton Beach Classic campus game on Tuesday night.

The tournament opened with campus games, but shirts next week to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The Bonnies led by seven at the break, 27-20, but trailed by two, 46-44 with 4:45 to play, when Djordje Dimitrijevic fouled Jalen English in the backcourt. English drained all three free throws to take a one-point lead.

Dimitrijevic hit a 3 to regain the lead for Mercer, but Kyle Loften answered with a jumper to tie the game and St. Bonaventure closed the game out by hitting six straight free throws, four by Lofton.

Lofton, who was 4-for-4 from the line, added 10 points and passed our four assists for St. Bonaventure (2-4).

Ethan Stair scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead Mercer (4-3). Maciej Bender added 10 points.

Key Players
E. Stair
K. Lofton
39.0 Min. Per Game 39.0
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
46.2 Field Goal % 34.5
43.1 Three Point % 15.8
87.5 Free Throw % 95.2
  Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure 38:41
  Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Kamar Robertson 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi 10.0
  James Glisson III missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Kamar Robertson 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch 32.0
Team Stats
Points 51 56
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 18-52 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 2
Assists 11 11
Steals 2 2
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Stair G
13 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
O. Osunniyi F
15 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Mercer 4-3 203151
home team logo St. Bonaventure 2-4 272956
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Mercer 4-3 80.2 PPG 41.7 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 2-4 62.8 PPG 37.4 RPG 10.6 APG
Key Players
22
E. Stair G 21.3 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.7 APG 46.4 FG%
21
O. Osunniyi F 6.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.0 APG 100.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
E. Stair G 13 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
21
O. Osunniyi F 15 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
38.5 FG% 34.6
31.6 3PT FG% 25.0
45.5 FT% 84.2
Mercer
Starters
E. Stair
M. Bender
D. Dimitrijevic
J. Glisson III
D. Love
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stair 13 11 2 4/9 3/6 2/2 2 40 0 0 3 0 11
M. Bender 10 3 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 1 1 0 3
D. Dimitrijevic 9 4 4 3/11 2/6 1/2 2 40 2 0 3 1 3
J. Glisson III 7 4 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 29 0 2 1 3 1
D. Love 6 5 2 2/5 0/0 2/4 5 25 0 1 2 1 4
Bench
V. Bafutto
K. Robertson
L. Hamilton
P. Urey
R. Cummings
M. Prendergast
F. Haase
J. Gary
N. Alvarez
D. Rivera
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Bafutto 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/2 2 15 0 0 0 2 0
K. Robertson 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/1 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
L. Hamilton 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
P. Urey 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1
R. Cummings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Prendergast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Haase - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Alvarez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 30 11 20/52 6/19 5/11 18 200 2 4 11 7 23
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
A. Vasquez
A. Ikpeze
J. Winston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 10 4 4 3/8 0/1 4/4 2 40 0 0 1 1 3
D. Welch 8 5 1 3/8 2/5 0/1 1 38 1 0 0 2 3
A. Vasquez 7 3 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 3
A. Ikpeze 3 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 10 0 1 0 0 1
J. Winston 2 0 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
O. Osunniyi
J. English
B. Planutis
J. Adaway
A. Okoli
M. Johnson
R. Carpenter
M. Lacewell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Osunniyi 15 12 0 4/10 0/0 7/8 2 30 0 2 3 5 7
J. English 6 3 4 1/6 0/1 4/5 2 30 0 0 0 0 3
B. Planutis 5 6 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 32 1 1 3 1 5
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carpenter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 34 11 18/52 4/16 16/19 14 200 2 4 10 9 25
