St. Bonaventure beats Mercer with late free throws, 56-51
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as St. Bonaventure used free throws to hold off Mercer, 56-51 in a Boca Raton Beach Classic campus game on Tuesday night.
The tournament opened with campus games, but shirts next week to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.
The Bonnies led by seven at the break, 27-20, but trailed by two, 46-44 with 4:45 to play, when Djordje Dimitrijevic fouled Jalen English in the backcourt. English drained all three free throws to take a one-point lead.
Dimitrijevic hit a 3 to regain the lead for Mercer, but Kyle Loften answered with a jumper to tie the game and St. Bonaventure closed the game out by hitting six straight free throws, four by Lofton.
Lofton, who was 4-for-4 from the line, added 10 points and passed our four assists for St. Bonaventure (2-4).
Ethan Stair scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead Mercer (4-3). Maciej Bender added 10 points.
|39.0
|Min. Per Game
|39.0
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|34.5
|43.1
|Three Point %
|15.8
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|95.2
|Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|38:41
|Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Kamar Robertson
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|10.0
|James Glisson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Kamar Robertson
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|56
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|18-52 (34.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Mercer 4-3
|80.2 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|16.2 APG
|St. Bonaventure 2-4
|62.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|E. Stair G
|21.3 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
21
|O. Osunniyi F
|6.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|100.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Stair G
|13 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|O. Osunniyi F
|15 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|34.6
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stair
|13
|11
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|40
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|M. Bender
|10
|3
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Dimitrijevic
|9
|4
|4
|3/11
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Glisson III
|7
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|D. Love
|6
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|25
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stair
|13
|11
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|40
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|M. Bender
|10
|3
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Dimitrijevic
|9
|4
|4
|3/11
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Glisson III
|7
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|D. Love
|6
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|25
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bafutto
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|K. Robertson
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Urey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Cummings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Prendergast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Haase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Alvarez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|30
|11
|20/52
|6/19
|5/11
|18
|200
|2
|4
|11
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|10
|4
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Welch
|8
|5
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Vasquez
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ikpeze
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Winston
|2
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|10
|4
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Welch
|8
|5
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Vasquez
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ikpeze
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Winston
|2
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|15
|12
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|30
|0
|2
|3
|5
|7
|J. English
|6
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Planutis
|5
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|J. Adaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okoli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carpenter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lacewell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|34
|11
|18/52
|4/16
|16/19
|14
|200
|2
|4
|10
|9
|25
-
NIOWA
WVU55
57
2nd 16.0 CBSSN
-
SFA
1DUKE67
67
2nd 5:51
-
BELMONT
EWASH82
87
2nd 0.0
-
NCUMN
NDAK37
92
2nd 7:50
-
BUTLER
STNFRD46
47
2nd 11:00 ESP2
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK12
9
1st 13:03
-
4KANSAS
BYU18
19
1st 9:36 ESPN
-
UCDAV
CAL25
36
1st 0.0 PACN
-
SIUE
UOP17
49
1st 0.0
-
JACKST
UNLV27
36
1st 0.0
-
NDAKST
IDAHO29
27
1st 0.0
-
LONGWD
UCRIV26
31
1st 0.0
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
BRYANT
NH76
87
Final/OT
-
FDU
ND66
91
Final
-
MIZZOU
OKLA66
77
Final
-
FLTECH
FGC59
73
Final
-
SUNYON
BING69
90
Final
-
KU
FIU82
96
Final
-
FURMAN
ELON91
61
Final
-
APPST
ETNST69
78
Final
-
CSE
DELST53
90
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD94
78
Final
-
UTVALL
MOUNT61
64
Final
-
MERCER
STBON51
56
Final
-
ARIZST
PRINCE67
65
Final
-
EANDH
NCWILM66
122
Final
-
CORN
NAVY61
72
Final
-
BRE
CIT47
90
Final
-
HOW
AMER69
86
Final
-
NJTECH
RUT58
85
Final
-
FLACOL
STETSON60
72
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI32
98
Final
-
GREEN
HIGHPT73
90
Final
-
MOREHD
WMMARY84
95
Final
-
STFRAN
ARKLR56
67
Final
-
RICH
18AUBURN65
79
Final
-
GMASON
NEB85
66
Final
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
MNMTH63
80
Final
-
LINDER
ILL65
117
Final
-
NWST
LAMON69
77
Final
-
CAN
ILLCHI94
64
Final
-
HOUBP
HOU73
112
Final
-
LAMAR
UAB48
57
Final
-
NCCU
SILL48
64
Final
-
COLG
WISGB99
81
Final
-
LOYMD
NEBOM65
70
Final
-
BMC
NICHST56
102
Final
-
DAYTON
VATECH89
62
Final
-
CMICH
DEPAUL75
88
Final
-
COLCHRI
MONST46
82
Final
-
WYO
TCU47
64
Final
-
21COLO
CLEM0
0127 O/U
+4
11:30pm ESP2