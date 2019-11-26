UGA
MICHST

No Text

No. 3 Michigan State holds off Georgia 93-85 in Maui

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Cassius Winston sat in the Lahaina Civic Center locker room, the tears forming a puddle by his feet as his teammates warmed up on the court below.

It's been less than three weeks since his brother's death and Winston's pain is still searing, his heart still heavy.

Once the ball was in his hands, Winston felt a sense of normalcy, found a rhythm that had been missing since tragedy struck.

Even then, Georgia's Anthony Edwards nearly spoiled it.

Winston had 28 points and eight assists, and No. 3 Michigan State withstood Edwards' second-half outburst to beat Georgia 93-85 at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

''Once I got out there, I was able to find my rhythm, find my peace out there on the court and that was really good for me, getting up and down, just having that rhythm that I usually play with,'' Winston said. ''I feel like this is the first time I kind of had it in a while.''

Michigan State (4-2) was sharp early after losing to Virginia Tech in its opener, building a 28-point lead early in the second half behind Winston's steady play.

Once Edwards got rolling, the Spartans had no answer.

Projected as a lottery pick, the 6-foot-5 freshman brought the Bulldogs (3-2) back almost entirely by himself, scoring 33 of his 37 points in the second half.

Edwards hit 7 of 13 3s - many of those contested - in the second half and threw a two-handed, overhead bounce pass to Rayshaun Hammonds for a layup to pull Georgia within 75-73.

''He's got an infectious energy with him with his teammates that is rare,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''Obviously, he scored a lot of points today, but if we build on what he did with pushing the ball up the court like that today, that's going to pay major, major dividends for us.''

But Michigan State had Winston.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo called Winston a ''shell of himself'' after a quiet game against Virginia Tech.

Brother Zachary Winston was hit by a train and killed Nov. 9, a death that has taken an emotional and physical toll on the senior guard. A preseason All-American and favorite for national player of the year, Winston was held to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting in Michigan State's 71-66 loss to the Hokies.

Winston needed some coaxing from Izzo to leave the locker room before the Georgia game, but was back to being himself once on the court.

Confidently stroking in jumpers and working his way into the lane, Winston had 13 points in the first half while orchestrating the Spartans' efficient offense. Michigan State made 20 of 36 shots and led 57-33 at halftime.

After Edwards made his one-man run, Winston kept the Spartans calm, making the key plays down the stretch. Winston finished 10 for 16 from the floor and made all six of his free throws, including two with 34 seconds left.

''Somewhere, if one guy says I'm making an excuse, there's going to be a fistfight, because the facts do matter. They matter,'' Izzo said. ''And the fact is the best friend in his life lost his life and we're struggling, as a team. But he is struggling as a human being.''

Georgia carried its poor perimeter shooting from the Maui opener into the second game. The Bulldogs went 3 for 13 from 3 in the first half after going 4 for 16 from the arc in their opening loss to Dayton.

Everything changed in the second half.

Edwards got hot, Michigan State fell flat and what looked like a blowout suddenly became a game.

Edwards, who had six points in the Maui opener, scored 13 points during a 20-3 second-half run and kept pouring in baskets, mostly on pull-up and step-back 3-pointers.

''When I step on the floor I don't really care about what people think I should do,'' said Edwards, who finished 11 for 26 from the floor. ''I just play for my team. I always been a team player. My team's always behind me.''

BIG PICTURE

Edwards showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with an offensive show in the second half. Georgia just didn't have enough to complete the comeback.

Michigan State blew a big lead and couldn't stop Edwards but showed some grit in pulling out the victory behind its grieving star player.

UP NEXT

Georgia will face the Chaminade-UCLA loser in Wednesday's seventh-place game.

Michigan State plays the Chaminade-UCLA winner in the fifth-place game.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Edwards
5 G
X. Tillman
23 F
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
39.2 Field Goal % 45.6
35.0 Three Point % 21.4
75.0 Free Throw % 68.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 15.0
  Donnell Gresham Jr. missed layup 17.0
+ 1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr. 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 21.0
  Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds 34.0
+ 2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 40.0
Team Stats
Points 85 93
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 32-63 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 39
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 23 27
Team 2 5
Assists 12 20
Steals 9 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
A. Edwards G
37 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 4-2 315485
home team logo 3 Michigan State 4-2 524193
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 4-2 85.8 PPG 43.2 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 3 Michigan State 4-2 79.6 PPG 46.6 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
5
A. Edwards G 16.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.2 APG 38.0 FG%
5
C. Winston G 15.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 5.8 APG 38.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Edwards G 37 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
5
C. Winston G 28 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
41.5 FG% 50.8
38.7 3PT FG% 47.1
86.4 FT% 77.8
Georgia
Starters
A. Edwards
R. Hammonds
D. Gresham Jr.
T. Crump
A. Ngumezi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Edwards 37 6 2 11/26 7/16 8/8 2 38 4 3 5 0 6
R. Hammonds 13 4 2 5/10 2/5 1/2 4 22 2 0 2 1 3
D. Gresham Jr. 8 4 2 1/6 0/1 6/6 1 27 2 0 1 2 2
T. Crump 7 4 2 2/5 2/5 1/2 0 25 0 0 0 1 3
A. Ngumezi 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 0 0
Starters
A. Edwards
R. Hammonds
D. Gresham Jr.
T. Crump
A. Ngumezi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Edwards 37 6 2 11/26 7/16 8/8 2 38 4 3 5 0 6
R. Hammonds 13 4 2 5/10 2/5 1/2 4 22 2 0 2 1 3
D. Gresham Jr. 8 4 2 1/6 0/1 6/6 1 27 2 0 1 2 2
T. Crump 7 4 2 2/5 2/5 1/2 0 25 0 0 0 1 3
A. Ngumezi 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 0 0
Bench
S. Wheeler
T. Camara
T. Fagan
R. Howard
C. Brown
M. Peake
J. Harris
J. Walton
S. Turnier
J. Etter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Wheeler 10 5 4 4/7 1/2 1/2 4 24 0 0 3 1 4
T. Camara 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 1 3
T. Fagan 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
R. Howard 2 5 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 21 1 1 0 3 2
C. Brown 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
M. Peake 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Turnier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Etter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 32 12 27/65 12/31 19/22 19 200 9 5 14 9 23
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
A. Henry
R. Watts
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 28 2 8 10/16 2/4 6/6 1 36 2 0 2 0 2
X. Tillman 15 11 2 4/10 1/1 6/10 4 29 2 0 3 4 7
A. Henry 14 3 2 5/9 1/2 3/4 2 36 0 0 2 0 3
R. Watts 6 2 2 2/7 0/3 2/2 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
M. Bingham Jr. 5 6 2 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 18 1 1 1 0 6
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
A. Henry
R. Watts
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 28 2 8 10/16 2/4 6/6 1 36 2 0 2 0 2
X. Tillman 15 11 2 4/10 1/1 6/10 4 29 2 0 3 4 7
A. Henry 14 3 2 5/9 1/2 3/4 2 36 0 0 2 0 3
R. Watts 6 2 2 2/7 0/3 2/2 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
M. Bingham Jr. 5 6 2 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 18 1 1 1 0 6
Bench
M. Hall
G. Brown
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
J. Marble
T. Kithier
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
J. Hauser
S. Izzo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hall 9 4 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 1 2 0 4
G. Brown 7 4 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 1 18 1 0 0 2 2
F. Loyer 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ahrens 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
J. Marble 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
T. Kithier 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 34 20 32/63 8/17 21/27 15 200 6 2 12 7 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores