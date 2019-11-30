SDAKST
Jackson-Davis again doubles down, Indiana drops S. Dakota St

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double to lead Indiana past South Dakota State, 64-50, Saturday.

Justin Smith added 18 points and eight rebounds as the Hoosiers completed a November sweep and improved to 8-0.

Indiana led by 11 at the half but was never able to put away South Dakota State in the second half. The Hoosiers' largest lead came on a Jackson-Davis lob dunk with four minutes remaining that made it 62-46.

Tray Buchanan led the Jackrabbits (6-4) with 15 points. Baylor Scheierman added seven.

Indiana and South Dakota State traded 3-pointers - and turnovers - early with a 3 by Alou Dillon getting the Jackrabbits within 20-18 with a little more than seven minutes left in the half.

But Devonte Green answered with a jumper to spark an 11-0 run by Indiana, highlighted by a thundering Jackson-Davis block that turned into a dunk on the other end by Smith, that put the Hoosiers up 31-18. Indiana ended the half with a 37-26 lead.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for two-time defending Summit League regular season champions.

Indiana: South Dakota State was the final mid-major tune-up for Indiana. After Florida State Tuesday, Indiana opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, then plays UConn in the Jimmy V. Classic.

STAT SHEET

South Dakota State: Doug Wilson came in averaging 17.8 points to lead the Jackrabbits but was limited to just six points before fouling out. ... South Dakota State finished with 17 turnovers. ... The Jackrabbits went 19 of 56 from the field, including just 6 of 28 (21.4%) from 3-point range.

Indiana: Hoosiers open the season 8-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. ... Indiana was held to season lows of 64 points and 41.4% shooting (24-for-58). ... Indiana committed a season-high 19 turnovers.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State has five days off before playing at Montana State Thursday.

Indiana plays host to Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Key
A. Durham
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
42.5 Field Goal % 56.9
36.0 Three Point % 42.3
76.2 Free Throw % 90.5
  Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham 5.0
  Owen King missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Owen King 20.0
  David Wingett missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman 31.0
  Jerome Hunter missed jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter 36.0
  Alou Dillon missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Baylor Scheierman 1:03
  Bad pass turnover on Baylor Scheierman 1:22
  Turnover on Jerome Hunter 1:38
Team Stats
Points 50 64
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 6-28 (21.4%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 45
Offensive 5 16
Defensive 20 28
Team 4 1
Assists 8 12
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
T. Buchanan G
15 PTS, 1 AST
T. Jackson-Davis F
19 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo S. Dak. St. 6-4 262450
home team logo Indiana 7-0 372764
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo S. Dak. St. 6-4 77.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Indiana 7-0 90.2 PPG 42.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
2
T. Buchanan G 5.4 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.4 APG 58.3 FG%
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 15.0 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.7 APG 71.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Buchanan G 15 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 19 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
33.9 FG% 41.4
21.4 3PT FG% 35.0
75.0 FT% 50.0
S. Dak. St.
Starters
D. Wilson
A. Arians
B. Key
M. Dentlinger
N. Freidel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilson 6 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 5 16 0 0 3 2 0
A. Arians 4 5 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 3 29 1 0 1 1 4
B. Key 4 4 2 1/6 1/3 1/2 2 30 0 0 6 1 3
M. Dentlinger 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 32 0 2 0 0 3
N. Freidel 3 3 0 1/8 1/7 0/0 3 22 1 0 2 0 3
Starters
D. Wilson
A. Arians
B. Key
M. Dentlinger
N. Freidel
Bench
T. Buchanan
B. Scheierman
A. Dillon
D. Wingett
O. King
M. Mims
B. Brown
A. Fiegen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Buchanan 15 0 1 7/10 1/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 0
B. Scheierman 7 4 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 22 1 0 2 0 4
A. Dillon 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wingett 3 3 1 1/9 1/5 0/0 1 16 2 0 0 0 3
O. King 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
M. Mims 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fiegen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 25 8 19/56 6/28 6/8 17 200 6 2 15 5 20
Indiana
Starters
T. Jackson-Davis
J. Smith
A. Durham
A. Franklin
J. Brunk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jackson-Davis 19 14 1 9/17 0/0 1/1 3 31 0 4 1 9 5
J. Smith 18 8 1 6/11 1/2 5/7 2 31 1 0 3 5 3
A. Durham 5 3 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 3 29 2 1 2 0 3
A. Franklin 3 3 4 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 20 1 0 3 0 3
J. Brunk 1 4 0 0/1 0/0 1/4 2 20 0 1 1 0 4
Starters
T. Jackson-Davis
J. Smith
A. Durham
A. Franklin
J. Brunk
Bench
D. Green
D. Anderson
D. Davis
R. Thompson
J. Hunter
R. Phinisee
N. Childress
C. Bybee
A. Chapman
J. Henderson
M. Shipp
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green 11 2 3 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 24 1 1 4 0 2
D. Anderson 5 3 2 1/3 1/3 2/2 2 15 0 0 1 0 3
D. Davis 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 7 1 0 0 1 1
R. Thompson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 2
J. Hunter 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 0 2
R. Phinisee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Childress - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bybee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chapman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shipp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 44 12 24/58 7/20 9/18 15 200 6 7 17 16 28
NCAA BB Scores