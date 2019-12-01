STHRN
Lawson’s career-high effort lifts Tulane past Southern

  Dec 01, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) K.J. Lawson scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Tulane beat Southern 82-65 on Sunday.

Amel Kuljuhovic had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Lamarcus Lee added 11 points.

Tulane (6-1) plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Southern faces Akron on the road next Sunday.

---

Team Stats
Points 65 82
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 21 25
Team 3 2
Assists 17 11
Steals 5 8
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 26 22
Technicals 1 0
A. Kuljuhovic C
15 PTS, 5 REB
K. Lawson G
30 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Southern 3-5 244165
home team logo Tulane 6-1 384482
away team logo Southern 3-5 77.1 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Tulane 6-1 76.7 PPG 34.7 RPG 14.5 APG
40
A. Kuljuhovic C 5.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.0 APG 48.4 FG%
1
K. Lawson G 14.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.7 APG 48.3 FG%
40
A. Kuljuhovic C 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
K. Lawson G 30 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
36.5 FG% 51.9
23.1 3PT FG% 40.9
65.0 FT% 63.0
Southern
Starters
A. Kuljuhovic
L. Lee
M. Bradford
J. Saddler
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kuljuhovic 15 5 0 6/11 1/3 2/4 3 24 0 3 2 2 3
L. Lee 11 6 2 5/13 1/5 0/0 3 28 1 0 0 3 3
M. Bradford 6 3 5 2/9 2/7 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 1 2
J. Saddler 6 4 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 5 23 0 0 3 1 3
D. Williams 2 5 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 1 1 1 4
Bench
B. Brooks
I. Rollins
S. Baggs
D. Burns
M. Blake
J. Edwards
A. Shivers
O. Wilson
S. Mack
D. Johnson
T. Williams, Jr
K. Parker
N. Hardin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brooks 9 2 0 1/4 0/3 7/8 1 12 1 0 0 1 1
I. Rollins 6 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 9 0 1 3 0 1
S. Baggs 4 2 2 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 10 0 0 1 1 1
D. Burns 4 3 2 1/6 0/0 2/4 2 24 1 0 0 3 0
M. Blake 2 1 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. Edwards 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Shivers 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 8 1 0 2 0 1
O. Wilson 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 2 1
S. Mack 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams, Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hardin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 36 17 23/63 6/26 13/20 26 200 5 5 15 15 21
Tulane
Starters
K. Lawson
T. Hightower
C. Thompson
N. Days
J. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawson 30 6 1 10/12 3/3 7/10 2 35 0 1 1 3 3
T. Hightower 21 2 5 7/12 3/6 4/7 4 31 1 0 4 0 2
C. Thompson 10 9 1 3/9 0/5 4/8 2 32 5 0 1 1 8
N. Days 2 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 2 3 3 3
J. Walker 0 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 3 22 2 0 2 0 0
Bench
R. McGee
N. Thomas
K. Zhang
G. Quinn
B. Koka
C. Galic
C. Russell Jr.
R. Ona Embo
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. McGee 10 4 0 4/5 2/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 4
N. Thomas 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 2 0 2
K. Zhang 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 12 0 0 1 0 1
G. Quinn 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Koka 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Galic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
C. Russell Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 1 0 0 1
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 32 11 28/54 9/22 17/27 22 200 8 4 15 7 25
NCAA BB Scores