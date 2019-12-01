No Text
STHRN
TULANE
Lawson’s career-high effort lifts Tulane past Southern
NEW ORLEANS (AP) K.J. Lawson scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Tulane beat Southern 82-65 on Sunday.
Amel Kuljuhovic had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Lamarcus Lee added 11 points.
Tulane (6-1) plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Southern faces Akron on the road next Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Key Players
D. Williams
K. Lawson
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|53.3
|Field Goal %
|55.6
|Three Point %
|52.2
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 2
|Lamarcus Lee made dunk
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee
|18.0
|Grant Quinn missed jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
|23.0
|Micah Bradford missed dunk, blocked by Charlie Russell Jr.
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Micah Bradford
|33.0
|Charlie Russell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 2
|Darius Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by Lamarcus Lee
|40.0
|Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Lamarcus Lee
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr.
|59.0
|Brendon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|82
|Field Goals
|23-63 (36.5%)
|28-54 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|17-27 (63.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|15
|7
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|26
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
15 PTS, 5 REB
|Key Players
|
40
|A. Kuljuhovic C
|5.8 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.0 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
1
|K. Lawson G
|14.2 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.7 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Kuljuhovic C
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|K. Lawson G
|30 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|63.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kuljuhovic
|15
|5
|0
|6/11
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|L. Lee
|11
|6
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|M. Bradford
|6
|3
|5
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Saddler
|6
|4
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Williams
|2
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kuljuhovic
|15
|5
|0
|6/11
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|L. Lee
|11
|6
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|M. Bradford
|6
|3
|5
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Saddler
|6
|4
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Williams
|2
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brooks
|9
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|7/8
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Rollins
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|S. Baggs
|4
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Burns
|4
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|M. Blake
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Shivers
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|O. Wilson
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Mack
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams, Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hardin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|36
|17
|23/63
|6/26
|13/20
|26
|200
|5
|5
|15
|15
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawson
|30
|6
|1
|10/12
|3/3
|7/10
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|T. Hightower
|21
|2
|5
|7/12
|3/6
|4/7
|4
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Thompson
|10
|9
|1
|3/9
|0/5
|4/8
|2
|32
|5
|0
|1
|1
|8
|N. Days
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|J. Walker
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawson
|30
|6
|1
|10/12
|3/3
|7/10
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|T. Hightower
|21
|2
|5
|7/12
|3/6
|4/7
|4
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Thompson
|10
|9
|1
|3/9
|0/5
|4/8
|2
|32
|5
|0
|1
|1
|8
|N. Days
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|J. Walker
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McGee
|10
|4
|0
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Thomas
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Zhang
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Quinn
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Koka
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Galic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Russell Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|32
|11
|28/54
|9/22
|17/27
|22
|200
|8
|4
|15
|7
|25
