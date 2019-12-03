Champagnie carries St. John's over St. Peter's 79-69
NEW YORK (AP) Julian Champagnie scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead St. John's to a 79-69 win over St. Peter's on Tuesday night.
LJ Figueroa had 19 points for St. John's (7-2), which never trailed and dished a season-high 24 assists. Mustapha Heron added 17 points and Josh Roberts had eight rebounds and four blocks.
Aaron Estrada scored a career-high 18 points for the Peacocks (1-4). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and Derrick Woods grabbed seven rebounds.
St. John's takes on West Virginia at home on Saturday. St. Peter's plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home next Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|12.0
|Aaron Estrada missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Doug Edert
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|23.0
|Daryl Banks III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Fousseyni Drame
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinn Taylor, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|79
|Field Goals
|26-70 (37.1%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-19 (42.1%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|40
|Offensive
|20
|12
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|14
|24
|Steals
|12
|9
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|18
|18
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 1-4
|60.8 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|10.0 APG
|St. John's 7-2
|81.1 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Estrada G
|4.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|23.1 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|14.1 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.6 APG
|37.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Estrada G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|42.1
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Drame
|10
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|21
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|D. Edert
|9
|0
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Woods
|6
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|N. Bostick
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Lee
|2
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|19
|6
|3
|6/11
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|26
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|M. Heron
|17
|1
|1
|5/13
|3/8
|4/5
|4
|25
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|J. Champagnie
|14
|11
|3
|6/13
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|J. Roberts
|4
|8
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|24
|0
|4
|2
|4
|4
|N. Rutherford
|1
|0
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
