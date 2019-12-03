STPETE
Champagnie carries St. John's over St. Peter's 79-69

  • Dec 03, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Julian Champagnie scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead St. John's to a 79-69 win over St. Peter's on Tuesday night.

LJ Figueroa had 19 points for St. John's (7-2), which never trailed and dished a season-high 24 assists. Mustapha Heron added 17 points and Josh Roberts had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Aaron Estrada scored a career-high 18 points for the Peacocks (1-4). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and Derrick Woods grabbed seven rebounds.

St. John's takes on West Virginia at home on Saturday. St. Peter's plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home next Wednesday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa 12.0
  Aaron Estrada missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Doug Edert 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie 23.0
  Daryl Banks III missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Fousseyni Drame 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinn Taylor, stolen by Nick Rutherford 31.0
Team Stats
Points 69 79
Field Goals 26-70 (37.1%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-19 (42.1%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 40
Offensive 20 12
Defensive 20 25
Team 4 3
Assists 14 24
Steals 12 9
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Estrada G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
30
L. Figueroa G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Peter's 1-4 234669
home team logo St. John's 7-2 374279
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Peter's 1-4 60.8 PPG 45.6 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo St. John's 7-2 81.1 PPG 46.8 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
1
A. Estrada G 4.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.3 APG 23.1 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 14.1 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.6 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Estrada G 18 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
37.1 FG% 47.5
33.3 3PT FG% 40.0
42.1 FT% 65.0
St. Peter's
Starters
F. Drame
D. Edert
D. Woods
N. Bostick
M. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Drame 10 5 0 4/7 0/0 2/5 2 21 2 0 1 4 1
D. Edert 9 0 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 3 17 1 0 1 0 0
D. Woods 6 7 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 0 17 0 1 2 4 3
N. Bostick 2 3 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 2 1
M. Lee 2 4 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
A. Estrada
D. Banks III
K. Ndefo
Q. Taylor
H. Drame
C. Jones
D. Watson
A. Hicks
M. Majak
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Estrada 18 4 5 8/12 2/4 0/0 2 23 4 0 1 2 2
D. Banks III 9 2 2 3/10 3/7 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 1 1
K. Ndefo 6 6 0 1/4 0/1 4/10 2 25 2 2 3 3 3
Q. Taylor 4 4 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 1 3
H. Drame 3 4 0 1/4 1/1 0/2 1 14 1 0 1 2 2
C. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Watson 0 1 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 3 0 1
A. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Majak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 40 14 26/70 9/27 8/19 19 200 12 3 18 20 20
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
J. Champagnie
J. Roberts
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 19 6 3 6/11 2/4 5/5 2 26 3 1 2 1 5
M. Heron 17 1 1 5/13 3/8 4/5 4 25 1 1 2 1 0
J. Champagnie 14 11 3 6/13 2/3 0/0 1 29 0 1 1 3 8
J. Roberts 4 8 2 2/4 0/0 0/1 3 24 0 4 2 4 4
N. Rutherford 1 0 5 0/1 0/0 1/3 1 24 1 1 3 0 0
Bench
D. Caraher
M. Earlington
G. Williams Jr.
R. Dunn
D. Sears
J. Cole
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Caraher 8 3 2 3/4 1/2 1/2 2 17 0 0 2 0 3
M. Earlington 6 3 0 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 1 3 0
G. Williams Jr. 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 2 0 1
R. Dunn 3 2 5 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 18 0 0 3 0 2
D. Sears 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 11 2 0 0 0 2
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 37 24 29/61 8/20 13/20 16 200 9 8 18 12 25
NCAA BB Scores