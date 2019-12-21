No. 11 Memphis overcomes turnovers vs Jackson State 77-49
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points as No. 11 Memphis defeated Jackson State 77-49 Saturday in a turnover-plagued game.
Memphis (10-1) weathered 28 turnovers by shooting 55% when they weren't throwing away the basketball or mishandling passes. The teams would finish the game with a combined 53 turnovers.
Tristan Jarrett led Jackson State (3-9) with 20 points, while Roland Griffin scored 15 points. But the pair combined for 14 of 41 from the floor, contributing to Jackson State's 32% shooting.
It was the first game for Memphis since top recruit James Wiseman - already suspended by the NCAA - decided to leave the team and prepare for the NBA.
Memphis held a double-digit lead throughout the second half, but had trouble putting away Jackson State because of its ballhandling problems.
A four-point play by Tyler Harris with about seven minutes left extended the Memphis lead to 62-42, providing enough room for Memphis to claim its eighth straight victory.
Memphis' lackadaisical ball protection in the first half prevented the home team from holding a bigger lead than their 39-28 advantage at the break. Memphis committed 18 turnovers in the first half alone, seven by Damion Baugh.
By the first possession of the second half, Memphis had matched its season-high with 19 turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Jackson State: Despite Memphis giving away the ball throughout the day, Jackson State couldn't benefit from the miscues because of their poor shooting. And despite Jayveous McKinnis grabbing 14 rebounds, Jackson State was outrebounded 43-30.
Memphis: Memphis slowly began to show its home dominance. The Tigers finally pulled away in the second half.
UP NEXT
Jackson State: Play at Baylor on Dec. 30.
Memphis: Host New Orleans on Dec. 28
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|0.8
|Ast. Per Game
|0.8
|9.9
|Reb. Per Game
|9.9
|61.5
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|Three Point %
|28.6
|55.6
|Free Throw %
|56.1
|Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|13.0
|Jonas James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 2
|Malcolm Dandridge made dunk
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|38.0
|Roland Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|51.0
|Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|1:01
|Roland Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Roland Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|77
|Field Goals
|20-62 (32.3%)
|32-58 (55.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|43
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|18
|33
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|17
|15
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|25
|28
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 3-9
|68.8 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|11 Memphis 10-1
|79.0 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Jarrett G
|20.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
55
|P. Achiuwa F
|13.3 PPG
|9.9 RPG
|0.8 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jarrett G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|P. Achiuwa F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|32.3
|FG%
|55.2
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jarrett
|20
|1
|4
|9/24
|1/6
|1/1
|0
|35
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Griffin
|15
|7
|1
|5/17
|1/3
|4/6
|1
|33
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|J. McKinnis
|7
|14
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|38
|4
|1
|2
|5
|9
|C. McClelland
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Ross
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jarrett
|20
|1
|4
|9/24
|1/6
|1/1
|0
|35
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Griffin
|15
|7
|1
|5/17
|1/3
|4/6
|1
|33
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|J. McKinnis
|7
|14
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|38
|4
|1
|2
|5
|9
|C. McClelland
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Ross
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|5
|1
|4
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|3
|0
|5
|0
|1
|V. Wallis
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|16
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|K. Spencer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Daniels
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Warner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|28
|11
|20/62
|3/15
|6/10
|14
|200
|17
|2
|25
|10
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|20
|9
|2
|8/9
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|D. Jeffries
|13
|7
|1
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|I. Maurice
|6
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|D. Baugh
|5
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|7
|0
|3
|B. Ellis
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|19
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|20
|9
|2
|8/9
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|D. Jeffries
|13
|7
|1
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|I. Maurice
|6
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|D. Baugh
|5
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|7
|0
|3
|B. Ellis
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|19
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|8
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/6
|3/3
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Dandridge
|7
|5
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|19
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Lomax
|6
|2
|6
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|J. Hardaway
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Thomas
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Quinones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|39
|16
|32/58
|4/19
|9/14
|13
|200
|15
|8
|28
|6
|33
