JACKST
MEMP

No Text

No. 11 Memphis overcomes turnovers vs Jackson State 77-49

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points as No. 11 Memphis defeated Jackson State 77-49 Saturday in a turnover-plagued game.

Memphis (10-1) weathered 28 turnovers by shooting 55% when they weren't throwing away the basketball or mishandling passes. The teams would finish the game with a combined 53 turnovers.

Tristan Jarrett led Jackson State (3-9) with 20 points, while Roland Griffin scored 15 points. But the pair combined for 14 of 41 from the floor, contributing to Jackson State's 32% shooting.

It was the first game for Memphis since top recruit James Wiseman - already suspended by the NCAA - decided to leave the team and prepare for the NBA.

Memphis held a double-digit lead throughout the second half, but had trouble putting away Jackson State because of its ballhandling problems.

A four-point play by Tyler Harris with about seven minutes left extended the Memphis lead to 62-42, providing enough room for Memphis to claim its eighth straight victory.

Memphis' lackadaisical ball protection in the first half prevented the home team from holding a bigger lead than their 39-28 advantage at the break. Memphis committed 18 turnovers in the first half alone, seven by Damion Baugh.

By the first possession of the second half, Memphis had matched its season-high with 19 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: Despite Memphis giving away the ball throughout the day, Jackson State couldn't benefit from the miscues because of their poor shooting. And despite Jayveous McKinnis grabbing 14 rebounds, Jackson State was outrebounded 43-30.

Memphis: Memphis slowly began to show its home dominance. The Tigers finally pulled away in the second half.

UP NEXT

Jackson State: Play at Baylor on Dec. 30.

Memphis: Host New Orleans on Dec. 28

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. McKinnis
11 F
P. Achiuwa
55 F
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
61.5 Field Goal % 47.9
Three Point % 28.6
55.6 Free Throw % 56.1
  Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas 13.0
  Jonas James missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge 38.0
  Roland Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis 51.0
  Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge 1:01
  Roland Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Roland Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge 59.0
Team Stats
Points 49 77
Field Goals 20-62 (32.3%) 32-58 (55.2%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 43
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 18 33
Team 2 4
Assists 11 16
Steals 17 15
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 25 28
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Jarrett G
20 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
55
P. Achiuwa F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Jackson State 3-9 282149
home team logo 11 Memphis 10-1 393877
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Jackson State 3-9 68.8 PPG 33.3 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 11 Memphis 10-1 79.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
4
T. Jarrett G 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 42.4 FG%
55
P. Achiuwa F 13.3 PPG 9.9 RPG 0.8 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Jarrett G 20 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
55
P. Achiuwa F 20 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
32.3 FG% 55.2
20.0 3PT FG% 21.1
60.0 FT% 64.3
Jackson State
Starters
T. Jarrett
R. Griffin
J. McKinnis
C. McClelland
D. Ross
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 20 1 4 9/24 1/6 1/1 0 35 3 0 2 0 1
R. Griffin 15 7 1 5/17 1/3 4/6 1 33 1 0 7 3 4
J. McKinnis 7 14 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 1 38 4 1 2 5 9
C. McClelland 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 1
D. Ross 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 19 3 0 3 0 1
Starters
T. Jarrett
R. Griffin
J. McKinnis
C. McClelland
D. Ross
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 20 1 4 9/24 1/6 1/1 0 35 3 0 2 0 1
R. Griffin 15 7 1 5/17 1/3 4/6 1 33 1 0 7 3 4
J. McKinnis 7 14 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 1 38 4 1 2 5 9
C. McClelland 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 1
D. Ross 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 19 3 0 3 0 1
Bench
J. James
V. Wallis
K. Spencer
L. Howard
D. Wilson
M. Daniels
J. Everett
H. Shelton
K. Wesley
K. Lewis
G. Warner
K. Evans
K. Parks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 5 1 4 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 28 3 0 5 0 1
V. Wallis 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 5 16 2 1 3 1 1
K. Spencer 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
L. Howard 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Warner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 28 11 20/62 3/15 6/10 14 200 17 2 25 10 18
Memphis
Starters
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
I. Maurice
D. Baugh
B. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 20 9 2 8/9 1/1 3/3 1 26 0 0 4 1 8
D. Jeffries 13 7 1 6/9 1/2 0/0 2 23 3 0 3 1 6
I. Maurice 6 6 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 4 2 1 5
D. Baugh 5 3 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 24 2 1 7 0 3
B. Ellis 3 0 1 1/5 0/3 1/4 2 19 3 0 4 0 0
Starters
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
I. Maurice
D. Baugh
B. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 20 9 2 8/9 1/1 3/3 1 26 0 0 4 1 8
D. Jeffries 13 7 1 6/9 1/2 0/0 2 23 3 0 3 1 6
I. Maurice 6 6 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 4 2 1 5
D. Baugh 5 3 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 24 2 1 7 0 3
B. Ellis 3 0 1 1/5 0/3 1/4 2 19 3 0 4 0 0
Bench
T. Harris
M. Dandridge
A. Lomax
J. Hardaway
L. Thomas
I. Stokes
R. Boyce
L. Quinones
J. Wiseman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 8 2 2 2/7 1/6 3/3 0 24 1 0 2 0 2
M. Dandridge 7 5 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 19 1 1 1 0 5
A. Lomax 6 2 6 3/5 0/1 0/0 2 22 4 0 4 2 0
J. Hardaway 5 1 0 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
L. Thomas 4 4 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 2 1 1 3
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Quinones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiseman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 39 16 32/58 4/19 9/14 13 200 15 8 28 6 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores