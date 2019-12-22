Pritchard, No. 8 Oregon survive upset bid by Texas Southern
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard wouldn't let Oregon fall to Texas Southern again.
The senior guard led a late surge to help the eighth-ranked Ducks escape an upset scare against Texas Southern for an 84-78 victory Saturday night.
Pritchard scored 29 points, 16 of them in the final 4:44 as the Ducks (10-2) finally got the lead and held it. Will Richardson added 18 points.
''Pritchard is outstanding,'' TSU coach Johnny Jones said. ''He's an outstanding player and we knew that. For us to have a chance we've either got to keep him under control or if he's going off we have to stop other guys, but he was creating some opportunities for others as well.''
Chris Baldwin had 27 points for the Tigers (3-8), who last year beat the 13th-ranked Ducks 89-84. Tyrik Armstrong added 21 points for TSU this time.
After trailing by three at halftime, the Tigers scored the first five points of the second half and upped the margin to 45-39 before the Ducks went on a 16-3 run to lead 55-48 with 11 minutes left.
Baldwin scored the next seven points for the Tigers, and Justin Hopkins' three-point play gave TSU a 58-56 lead with eight minutes remaining.
The lead changed five times over the ensuing four minutes, the last when Pritchard drove for a basket and a 70-69 advantage. It was also part of eight consecutive Oregon points for Pritchard. He scored the Ducks' final eight points on five free throws and a 3-pointer from nearly midcourt when the shot clock was running out for a 79-72 lead.
''We were just trying to spread the floor and we wanted to drive because we thought they were being physical with our drivers and eventually we'd get some calls there,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said, adding that Pritchard ''really did some good things late, getting to the basket, getting to the free-throw line.''
Hot shooting spurred the Tigers to an early lead, and the margin reached 24-13 when Baldwin hit a 3-pointer that prompted a timeout by Oregon.
''We kind of let them do what they wanted to,'' Altman said.
After TSU pushed the margin two points higher, a 3-pointer by Anthony Mathis sent Oregon on an 11-0 spurt, and the Ducks finally tied it at 28 on Chris Duarte's two free throws. Oregon's run reached 20-2 on the first of consecutive 3-pointers by Will Richardson, who led the Ducks with 11 points in the opening half. Oregon led 36-33 at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Southern: The Tigers showed no fear playing Oregon for the third consecutive year. ''We were fortunate enough last year, but we knew it would be a tough one for us,'' Jones said. ''I applaud our kids for being able to fight a seasoned and very good basketball team the way we did.''
Oregon: The Ducks could be due a rise in the polls with a least three teams above them losing this week.
STILL ABSENT
After starting the first eight games of the season for the Ducks, graduate transfer Shakur Juiston missed his fourth consecutive game with a leg injury. He is Oregon's second leading rebounder at 6.5 and is also averaging 8.8 points.
UP NEXT
Texas Southern is back on the road for a game at Arizona State next Saturday. The Tigers play 11 of their 13 nonleague games away from home.
Oregon completes its nonconference schedule with a home game next Sunday against Alabama State. The Ducks then begin their Pac-12 schedule at Colorado on Jan. 2
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|54.9
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|46.2
|Three Point %
|40.6
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|73.8
|Offensive rebound by Texas Southern
|0.0
|Bryson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Texas Southern
|0.0
|Bryson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Ja'Mare Redus
|10.0
|+ 2
|Tyrik Armstrong made jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Andrews
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|84
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|26-50 (52.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|22-27 (81.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|15
|18
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|19
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas Southern 3-8
|68.1 PPG
|44 RPG
|11.5 APG
|8 Oregon 10-2
|78.4 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|C. Baldwin F
|9.3 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|19.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|6.0 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Baldwin F
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|29 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|52.0
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|81.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Armstrong
|21
|1
|6
|9/12
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|J. Jones
|15
|4
|2
|5/14
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Tshisumpa
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Y. Rasas
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Lumpkin
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Armstrong
|21
|1
|6
|9/12
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|J. Jones
|15
|4
|2
|5/14
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Tshisumpa
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Y. Rasas
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Lumpkin
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Baldwin
|27
|5
|0
|9/12
|5/6
|4/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|J. Andrews
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hopkins
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|K. Granger Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Etienne
|0
|2
|1
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ja. Redus
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Ewing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McClelland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dobbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Brigham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ja. Redus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|26
|13
|29/64
|10/29
|10/13
|22
|200
|5
|2
|16
|11
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|29
|5
|6
|6/8
|2/3
|15/17
|2
|38
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Duarte
|13
|3
|0
|4/10
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|23
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|C. Walker
|9
|2
|0
|4/9
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Mathis
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Okoro
|2
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|29
|5
|6
|6/8
|2/3
|15/17
|2
|38
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Duarte
|13
|3
|0
|4/10
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|23
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|C. Walker
|9
|2
|0
|4/9
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Mathis
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Okoro
|2
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|18
|4
|2
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|N. Dante
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|C. Lawson
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Patterson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|28
|12
|26/50
|10/25
|22/27
|16
|200
|9
|1
|19
|10
|18
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
FAIR
OAK61
59
Final/OT
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
Final
-
EWASH
2GONZAG77
112
Final
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN84
93
Final
-
SONO
LATECH47
87
Final
-
MILW
WISC64
83
Final
-
UAB
ALST71
63
Final
-
WCAR
TNTECH89
76
Final
-
BC
CAL64
60
Final
-
MINN
OKLAST86
66
Final
-
5OHIOST
6UK71
65
Final
-
NDAK
NEB75
74
Final
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS53
86
Final
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN51
74
Final
-
BUCK
SIENA71
81
Final
-
UNF
CUSE70
82
Final
-
20SDGST
UTAH80
52
Final
-
COLO
13DAYTON78
76
Final/OT
-
UIW
WASHST59
87
Final
-
MURYST
EVAN76
78
Final/OT
-
STTHOM
FGC62
84
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH65
68
Final
-
NKY
NCGRN50
67
Final
-
CHARSO
EKY76
69
Final
-
HAMP
KENTST64
103
Final
-
EMICH
15MICHST48
101
Final
-
KSTATE
STLOU63
66
Final
-
EILL
GC63
85
Final
-
NCWILM
VANDY73
88
Final
-
NICHST
ABIL61
79
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF69
66
Final
-
VALPO
ARK68
72
Final
-
NWEST
DEPAUL78
83
Final
-
OREGST
TEXAM49
64
Final
-
CREIGH
ARIZST67
60
Final
-
LSU
USC68
70
Final
-
WEBER
BYU61
91
Final
-
CINCY
IOWA70
77
Final
-
FAMU
SEATTLE71
57
Final
-
CSBAK
CPOLY72
50
Final
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN67
70
Final
-
IDST
UOP66
77
Final
-
TEXSO
8OREG78
84
Final
-
MARYCA
NEVADA68
63
Final