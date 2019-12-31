Swan leads Air Force past UC Riverside 105-56
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan scored a season-high 25 points, and Caleb Morris added 22 as Air Force rolled past UC Riverside 105-56 on Tuesday.
Swan scored 17 early points as the Falcons led 32-19 with 7:43 to play in the first half.
Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for Air Force (7-7), which scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.
Air Force put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Angus McWilliam and George Willborn each had eight points for the Highlanders (9-6).
Air Force matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Diego Christian at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|51.4
|Field Goal %
|50.5
|50.0
|Three Point %
|47.7
|55.6
|Free Throw %
|69.8
|Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
|2.0
|+ 3
|Jaylen Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Watson
|34.0
|+ 1
|Carter Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Carter Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Zac Watson
|46.0
|Bad pass turnover on Zac Watson, stolen by Nikc Jackson
|53.0
|+ 3
|Nikc Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Taylor
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Camden Vander Zwaag
|1:23
|Zyon Pullin missed running Jump Shot
|1:25
|Bad pass turnover on Mason Taylor
|1:32
|Defensive rebound by Camden Vander Zwaag
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|105
|Field Goals
|17-53 (32.1%)
|34-56 (60.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-33 (36.4%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|22-25 (88.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|33
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|14
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|6
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UC Riverside 9-6
|64.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Air Force 7-7
|75.8 PPG
|31.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|A. McWilliam F
|5.2 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.2 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
34
|R. Swan C
|12.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. McWilliam F
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|R. Swan C
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|60.7
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|65.2
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|88.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Willborn III
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. McRae
|7
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|K. Kabellis
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Pickett
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Chidom
|1
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Willborn III
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. McRae
|7
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|K. Kabellis
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Pickett
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Chidom
|1
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. McWilliam
|8
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|D. Martin
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Pullin
|6
|1
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Mading
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. McDonald
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Elkaz
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cross
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Watson
|1
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Q. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|23
|11
|17/53
|12/33
|10/18
|19
|200
|2
|2
|14
|9
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|25
|4
|3
|7/11
|2/4
|9/9
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|C. Morris
|22
|5
|1
|7/8
|6/7
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|L. Scottie
|12
|1
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Walker
|7
|3
|4
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Joyce
|5
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|25
|4
|3
|7/11
|2/4
|9/9
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|C. Morris
|22
|5
|1
|7/8
|6/7
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|L. Scottie
|12
|1
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Walker
|7
|3
|4
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Joyce
|5
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Murphy
|8
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Jackson
|6
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Brown
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Tomes
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Akaya
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Monson
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Van Soelen
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Pierre-Louis
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Taylor
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Vander Zwaag
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kinrade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|30
|19
|34/56
|15/23
|22/25
|12
|200
|9
|1
|6
|5
|25
-
FAMU
IOWAST48
48
2nd 7:54
-
RIDER
WISC31
57
2nd 6:54 BTN
-
DRAKE
BRAD58
61
2nd 8:43
-
11BUTLER
STJOHN37
16
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HARTFD
BGREEN68
81
Final
-
GATECH
18FSU58
70
Final
-
GWASH
UVM51
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCF62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST70
76
Final
-
MORGAN
CSN82
93
Final
-
UCRIV
AF56
105
Final
-
MIAMI
CLEM73
68
Final/OT
-
EVAN
MOST52
65
Final
-
GTOWN
PROV60
76
Final
-
BC
2DUKE49
88
Final