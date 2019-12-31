UCRIV
Swan leads Air Force past UC Riverside 105-56

  • Dec 31, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan scored a season-high 25 points, and Caleb Morris added 22 as Air Force rolled past UC Riverside 105-56 on Tuesday.

Swan scored 17 early points as the Falcons led 32-19 with 7:43 to play in the first half.

Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for Air Force (7-7), which scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.

Air Force put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Angus McWilliam and George Willborn each had eight points for the Highlanders (9-6).

Air Force matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Diego Christian at home on Saturday.

Key Players
A. Chidom
A. Walker
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
51.4 Field Goal % 50.5
50.0 Three Point % 47.7
55.6 Free Throw % 69.8
  Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force 2.0
+ 3 Jaylen Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Watson 34.0
+ 1 Carter Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Carter Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Zac Watson 46.0
  Bad pass turnover on Zac Watson, stolen by Nikc Jackson 53.0
+ 3 Nikc Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Taylor 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Camden Vander Zwaag 1:23
  Zyon Pullin missed running Jump Shot 1:25
  Bad pass turnover on Mason Taylor 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Camden Vander Zwaag 1:39
Team Stats
Points 56 105
Field Goals 17-53 (32.1%) 34-56 (60.7%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 22-25 (88.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 14 25
Team 5 3
Assists 11 19
Steals 2 9
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 6
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
G. Willborn III G
8 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
34
R. Swan C
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UC Riverside 9-6 292756
home team logo Air Force 7-7 5253105
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo UC Riverside 9-6 64.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Air Force 7-7 75.8 PPG 31.8 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
23
A. McWilliam F 5.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.2 APG 42.9 FG%
34
R. Swan C 12.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.8 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
A. McWilliam F 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
34
R. Swan C 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
32.1 FG% 60.7
36.4 3PT FG% 65.2
55.6 FT% 88.0
UC Riverside
Starters
G. Willborn III
C. McRae
K. Kabellis
D. Pickett
A. Chidom
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Willborn III 8 4 0 3/9 2/3 0/0 2 20 0 1 1 1 3
C. McRae 7 5 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 2 20 0 1 2 3 2
K. Kabellis 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 1 2
D. Pickett 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
A. Chidom 1 5 2 0/4 0/2 1/4 2 19 0 0 3 2 3
Starters
G. Willborn III
C. McRae
K. Kabellis
D. Pickett
A. Chidom
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Willborn III 8 4 0 3/9 2/3 0/0 2 20 0 1 1 1 3
C. McRae 7 5 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 2 20 0 1 2 3 2
K. Kabellis 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 1 2
D. Pickett 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
A. Chidom 1 5 2 0/4 0/2 1/4 2 19 0 0 3 2 3
Bench
A. McWilliam
D. Martin
Z. Pullin
D. Mading
D. McDonald
D. Elkaz
J. Cross
Z. Watson
Q. Ford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McWilliam 8 2 0 2/4 1/1 3/4 3 21 0 0 2 2 0
D. Martin 6 2 1 2/7 2/7 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 2
Z. Pullin 6 1 2 2/7 1/4 1/2 1 25 0 0 2 0 1
D. Mading 4 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. McDonald 3 0 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 0 0
D. Elkaz 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cross 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Watson 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 3 11 0 0 1 0 1
Q. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 23 11 17/53 12/33 10/18 19 200 2 2 14 9 14
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
C. Morris
L. Scottie
A. Walker
C. Joyce
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swan 25 4 3 7/11 2/4 9/9 2 22 1 0 0 3 1
C. Morris 22 5 1 7/8 6/7 2/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 5
L. Scottie 12 1 0 5/8 1/3 1/1 2 15 2 0 0 0 1
A. Walker 7 3 4 2/3 1/1 2/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 3
C. Joyce 5 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/1 0 23 0 1 1 0 2
Starters
R. Swan
C. Morris
L. Scottie
A. Walker
C. Joyce
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swan 25 4 3 7/11 2/4 9/9 2 22 1 0 0 3 1
C. Morris 22 5 1 7/8 6/7 2/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 5
L. Scottie 12 1 0 5/8 1/3 1/1 2 15 2 0 0 0 1
A. Walker 7 3 4 2/3 1/1 2/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 3
C. Joyce 5 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/1 0 23 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
C. Murphy
N. Jackson
L. Brown
S. Tomes
A. Akaya
I. Monson
K. Van Soelen
S. Pierre-Louis
M. Taylor
C. Vander Zwaag
N. Rene
A. Kinrade
S. Banks
D. Nelson
M. Hill
C. Haut
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Murphy 8 0 1 2/2 2/2 2/2 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
N. Jackson 6 1 1 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
L. Brown 5 1 1 1/3 1/1 2/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
S. Tomes 3 2 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 10 2 0 1 0 2
A. Akaya 3 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
I. Monson 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 3
K. Van Soelen 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 1 3
S. Pierre-Louis 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Taylor 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
C. Vander Zwaag 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 1 2
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 30 19 34/56 15/23 22/25 12 200 9 1 6 5 25
NCAA BB Scores