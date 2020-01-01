ECU
No. 24 Wichita State rallies past East Carolina 75-69

  • Jan 01, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has never been shy about proclaiming the exploits of his team.

But after the No. 24 Shockers outlasted East Carolina 75-69 on Wednesday, he was not in the mood to do so.

''It wasn't anything to shout about or call home,'' Marshall said flatly. ''We didn't play our best.''

Erik Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers (12-1, 1-0 American), who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina's Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points after halftime.

Gardner, who entered the game leading the American in scoring at 20.7 points a game, was 12 of 20 from the floor and had a game-high 10 rebounds.

''His 15-footer is almost automatic,'' Marshall said. ''He was able to get it a little more than we wanted.''

Jamarius Burton had 15 points for Wichita State while Tyson Etienne and Trey Wade added 11 each for the Shockers.

J.J. Miles scored 12 points for the Pirates (6-8, 0-1 American), and Tremont Robinson-White added 11.

Wichita State shot out to a 9-0 lead, and East Carolina coach Joe Dooley admitted his team ''got frazzled.''

But Gardner was not going to let them get blown out.

''It's fun to play in an atmosphere like this,'' Gardner said. ''Once guys got adjusted to ir, we settled down and played well.''

The Pirates came all the way back to take a 45-44 lead on Bitumba Baruti's jumper in the lane with 12:46 remaining.

''I thought we weren't playing aggressively enough,'' Marshall said. ''That's one of the reasons they could keep scoring.''

Stevenson scored seven points over the next three minutes to push Wichita State back ahead 53-47.

''We have a lot of veteran guards,'' Stevenson said, ''and I think that helps us from getting too down about losing the lead, especially at home. We know we can turn that momentum around.''

East Carolina had two final-minute possessions down four or less that resulted in a turnover and a blocked shot, helping Wichita State seal the win.

''Ill-timed turnovers really hurt us,'' Dooley said.

DENNIS ON THE BENCH

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis returned to the bench after taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons on Dec. 21. Dennis, a member of the American Athletic Conference's all-freshman team last season, had seen his playing time decline during the season, including a season-low 12 minutes against Oklahoma on Dec. 12.

Dennis left the team early for the holiday break and was not in attendance for Sunday's game against Abilene Christian. He arrived at Wednesday's game during halftime and wore street clothes.

''He flew in this morning,'' Marshall said. ''We are going to talk this afternoon. He told me he's ready to go.''

UNGUARDED INCONSISTENCY

The Shockers were 16 of 29 from the free throw line, which has been an issue.

Wichita State has shot less than 70 percent from the free throw line in seven games and less than 60 percent in four of those.

''It could be contagious,'' Marshall said. ''Maybe once we start missing, people are pressing.''

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates were competitive as heavy underdogs and now have three straight home games in the most favorable part of the schedule

Wichita State: The Shockers weren't pretty but kept their momentum heading into two significant home games

UP NEXT

East Carolina: The Pirates host South Florida on Tuesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers host Mississippi on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gardner
1 F
E. Stevenson
10 G
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
58.3 Field Goal % 41.0
33.3 Three Point % 36.2
75.0 Free Throw % 75.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Erik Stevenson 3.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson 10.0
  Jayden Gardner missed free throw 10.0
  Shooting foul on Morris Udeze 10.0
+ 2 Jayden Gardner made layup 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 10.0
  J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 19.0
Team Stats
Points 69 75
Field Goals 29-59 (49.2%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 16-29 (55.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 24 22
Team 5 0
Assists 14 15
Steals 3 12
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 23 11
Technicals 0 0
J. Gardner F
29 PTS, 10 REB
E. Stevenson G
17 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
away team logo East Carolina 6-8 303969
home team logo 24 Wichita State 12-1 373875
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 6-8 71.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 24 Wichita State 12-1 77.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
1
J. Gardner F 20.7 PPG 9.2 RPG 2.1 APG 58.4 FG%
10
E. Stevenson G 12.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.8 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Gardner F 29 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
10
E. Stevenson G 17 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
49.2 FG% 43.9
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
77.8 FT% 55.2
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
T. Robinson-White
B. Suggs
C. Coleman
T. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 29 10 0 12/20 1/2 4/5 4 34 2 1 2 4 6
T. Robinson-White 11 3 3 4/8 0/0 3/4 3 24 0 0 7 1 2
B. Suggs 9 1 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 1 30 0 2 2 0 1
C. Coleman 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 24 0 1 0 1 0
T. Jackson 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 0 3
Wichita State
Starters
E. Stevenson
J. Burton
T. Wade
T. Etienne
J. Echenique
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 17 9 5 4/12 3/8 6/8 3 35 5 1 1 1 8
J. Burton 15 3 3 4/6 2/3 5/10 1 30 1 1 4 0 3
T. Wade 11 6 2 4/11 1/4 2/6 0 34 0 0 1 3 3
T. Etienne 11 6 1 4/12 3/10 0/0 1 34 1 0 1 2 4
J. Echenique 7 2 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 4 16 1 0 0 2 0
